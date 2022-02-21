CONWAY — At a special meeting following last Thursday’s SAU 9 Board meeting, the Bartlett School Board voted 4-1 to go mask-optional at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School starting next Monday, the first day of classes following February vacation.
“If masks truly work, you should not be afraid,” Bartlett School Board member Scott Grant said Friday in a phone interview. “It’s really that simple. I’m pro-choice and think masks should be optional. If you want to wear a mask, go for it. If you don’t want to wear one, now you don’t have to.”
Grant had tried unsuccessfully before to make masking optional. with a 3-2 vote on Feb. 3 quashing his motion, with Grant and Andrew Light in the minority and Emily Calderwood, Rob Clark and Nancy Kelemen in the majority.
On Feb. 17, Grant made a motion for JBES to go mask-optional effective immediately; however, with students and staff set to take their February break, he amended the motion to Feb. 28.
“Emily wanted to wait until we’d been back a week just to watch the (COVID numbers to see if they rise)," Grant said last Friday.
He added: “The most important thing is this is a school board decision. We will not go back to masks being mandatory unless the school board says so.”
As of Friday, according to the SAU 9 COVID Dashboard, there was one active COVID case at JBES and just five cases throughout the district (four at Conway Elementary School and one at Jackson Grammar School).
Clark, who voted against going mask optional on Feb. 8, said he has seen the COVID numbers decline.
“I’m OK with the decision of Feb. 28,” he told the Sun. “Originally, I felt going a week later to March 7 — I know Conway is waiting until March 16 — might be a better precaution, but by doing this, it sets a definite time point. I’m a believer we’ve got to get things to as normal as possible.”
He added: “If the numbers go back up, we might have to go back to masks."
The move comes on the heels of the Madison School Board voting 5-0 on Feb. 15 to go mask-optional effective immediately. Students and staff had the option of wearing masks or not through the remainder of the week.
“With all of the information that’s out there now, and with the numbers declining, I’m happy we chose to go this route now,” Jim Curran, chair of the Madison School Board, said by phone Friday.
He added: “Parents were happy with the decision. It’s been a really tough two years.”
The board’s decision was posted on the Madison Elementary School website, saying, “Tonight the Madison School Board voted to make mask-wearing optional immediately." It said the only exceptions would be when a student or staff member rides the bus (due to the federal transportation mandate which is set to expire on March 18); or if a student or staff member falls under the isolation and quarantine guidance, which requires mask-wearing indoors.
Madison Elementary had begun the school year Sept. 2 with masks being optional. But out of “an abundance of caution” and with COVID-19 cases soaring in schools across the state, the Madison School Board voted Oct. 26 that “beginning Oct. 28, students and staff will wear masks indoors when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. This includes transition times in the hallways and when working in small groups.”
The Conway School District on Feb. 14 voted 7-0 to go mask-optional beginning March 16.
On Monday night, Conway School Board member Joe Mosca explained the reasoning behind choosing March 16. "One, it'll give us through the school vacation week, which is next week. If there's going to be a spike, it'll happen in a week or two after that, so that's why I say March 16.”
In addition, “We have a meeting on March 14. I don't want to do March 15 because it does have its historical ides of March, I don’t want to mess with that," Mosca said, referencing the traditional "unlucky date."
"So that's why I said March 16. I think that's a good compromise. At that point, if things stay the same or begin to decline, we’ll be ready to go. It also gives the other school districts in the SAU time to weigh in with their own boards," he said.
Curran of the Madison School Board is hoping the pandemic might be in the rearview mirror. “I’m hoping that (COVID) might end up being like the regular flu and no longer being life-threatening,” he said.
