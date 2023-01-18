Bartlett School Board Rob Clark (left) wants to make sure there is enough money in the proposed 2023-24 budget to cover any unforeseen special education tuition costs. Pam Stimpson (left), director of special services, says the tuition line for this school year has already been exceeded by $170,000. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
BARTLETT — Annual Bartlett School Meeting has traditionally featured a cake auction fundraiser to benefit the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School or the Bartlett Recreation Department in between discussion of warrant articles. If that tradition is going to continue this March, it may have to happen quickly.
The Bartlett School Board voted at its Jan. 3 meeting to bring just one warrant article forward this year. The board voted 5-0 to bring Article 1, the proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year before voters at the annual school district meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. to be held in the school gymnasium. It is believed to be the first time there has only been one warrant article.
“It could be one of the shortest annual meetings on record,” board member Rob Clark said with a smile.
The article may not draw a great deal of discussion since the proposed budget is down over last year by just shy of 2 percent. The board is unanimously supporting a budget of $8,678,218, which is $186,814 less than last year.
There was almost a second article added. The board discussed adding to the existing Special Education Reserve Fund. There is currently $151,731 in the fund, but Pam Stimpson, director of special services, said she would like to see that fund a little larger. “I’m concerned that it’s so low,” Stimpson said.
“When was the last time we used it?” Scott Grant, a board member, asked.
“We haven’t,” replied Stimpson, “but I think that’s a bad way to make the decision. At any moment, we could have an out-of-district tuition and placement for over $250,000.”
Clark made a motion on Jan. 3, to increase the Special Education Reserve Fund by $50,000 and to make this warrant Article No. 2.
“You’ll see when we go through the budget that we’re budgeting for a significant increase in special ed tuition,” Stimpson said. “I also have informed you over the past couple of months, probably that any day, we could have another placement that would kick tuition up quite high.
She added: “Last year, we budgeted for $59,500 in the budget for tuition. That’s what we budget for what’s going on at the current time. Right now. We’ve moved money around, we have encumbered $215,000 and changed for current placements and tuition that have occurred since the budget was approved. So right now you’ll see we have an increase in the tuition rate, and I anticipate it will go up higher than what you’ll see reflected in the budget for next year. This year, we’ve exceeded our budget, what we budgeted already, by $170,000.”
Grant suggested a different route for the funds.
“If we add $50,000 to the special ed fund, that would bring it to $200,000, but we’ll never ever get that money back unless we have a special meeting or there’s a need to use that money.
“My alternative would be to take $50,000 and put it in net year’s budget under (line 128, special education tuition,” Grant continued. “If we use it, we use it, and if we don’t then at the end of the year that will come back to offset taxes.”
“So, you’re not opposed to putting it in the budget, you’re just opposed to doing it in the trust fund,” Clark asked.
“Correct,” Grant replied.
“I’m not opposed to that,” said Clark. “I would just like to see the money out there somewhere, so we’re not doing the shuffling around.
“I agree with Scott, and that’s why I’d make a motion to put it in the line for special ed. rather than in (trust) fund,” board vice chairman Andrew Light said.
Clark withdrew his motion, but then created another motion to increase the special ed tuition fund within the budget.
