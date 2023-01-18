Bartlett School Board - Rob Clark and Pam Stimpson

Bartlett School Board Rob Clark (left) wants to make sure there is enough money in the proposed 2023-24 budget to cover any unforeseen special education tuition costs. Pam Stimpson (left), director of special services, says the tuition line for this school year has already been exceeded by $170,000. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

BARTLETT — Annual Bartlett School Meeting has traditionally featured a cake auction fundraiser to benefit the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School or the Bartlett Recreation Department in between discussion of warrant articles. If that tradition is going to continue this March, it may have to happen quickly.

The Bartlett School Board voted at its Jan. 3 meeting to bring just one warrant article forward this year. The board voted 5-0 to bring Article 1, the proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year before voters at the annual school district meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. to be held in the school gymnasium. It is believed to be the first time there has only been one warrant article.

