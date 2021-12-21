BARTLETT — Teamwork is being touted by all involved in the restoration and successful return of the weather vane atop the steeple of the Union Congregational Church on Albany Avenue in Bartlett Village.
“It turned out excellent,” said church member Jim Pettengill of the restored steeple which now sits atop the 1896 church. “I can look out of the shop (Bartlett Automotive, located on Route 302) at any time and see which direction the wind is blowing.”
The weather vane project has been a five-year journey, according to Pettengill.
“It was falling apart, and some of us wanted to try to salvage it,” he said. “Ray Hodgkins told me that nothing had been done to is since the early 1990s when his dad (Fred) had some work done.”
Pettengill said the church enlisted the help of the Bartlett Fire Department to get the weather vane off the steeple.
“We talked with Chief Jeff Currier, and the department was happy to help,” he said.
“We were actually quite excited to be part of this,” said Currier. “Any time we can assist our community, we want to.”
Currier said Bartlett’s ladder truck “barely” reached the top of the steeple.
“Let’s just say we had to stretch a bit, it was tight,” he said, “but we were able to get it off the steeple.”
The weather vane, now in several pieces, was sent to Lovell, Maine, to local artist Rod Blood of Rod Iron Designs, who was charged with breathing new life into the 3-by-4-foot piece of metal, if possible.
“It came to me some pretty sad shape,” said Blood, 76, a longtime Maine horseshoe pitching champion. “All I had was a little corner of it along with a picture. When Carrol (Hayes, a member of the church from Intervale) brought me a picture, that was a big help,” he said.
Blood estimates he had to rebuild “95 percent” of the weather vane.
“Some of the pieces were just so stoved up we couldn’t salvage them,” he said.
Blood said the project required a lot of “repair and soldering,” followed by more “repair and soldering,” but eventually the weather vane started to come back to life.
“I was happy to be a part of this, it was for a good cause,” he said. “I love a good challenge. This one really wasn’t all that bad. I tried and tried to save the main shaft down the middle (made of regular brass and copper and aluminum.”
Blood also did the finishing paint job. “I think we came real close to what it once was,” he said.
“It looks great,” Hayes said. “Rod does incredible work.”
The church received another helping hand when the weather vane returned. “As luck would have it, the North Conway Fire Department was doing a training session with Bartlett in Glen,” Pettengill said.
North Conway’s T2 ladder truck, which is 10 feet longer than Bartlett’s, arrived at Albany Avenue on Nov. 22, and Chief Currier and Second Lt. Steve Hempel went skyward to place the weather vane on the steeple.
“It fit like a glove,” said Currier. “We were happy to play a small part in the process.”
The White Mountain Trail Club in Bartlett donated funds to defray half the cost of the restoration.
Bartlett resident Roger Marcoux of DragonFly Aerials LLC captured the placement of the restored weather vane atop the steeple with his drone. You can go to the DragonFly Aerials LLC Facebook page for more information and the video or go to youtube.com/watch?v=8ozjtL0ZhHw.
