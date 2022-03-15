CONWAY — Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian is set to appear before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment today, seeking density variances for two proposed housing projects to be built west of TJ Maxx.
“We’re doing this to increase the stock of local housing. We’re going to focus on what we need in the valley, which is local affordable homes,” Barsamian told the Sun last Thursday.
A mainly commercial developer, Barsamian noted: "We are trying to think out of the box to address the housing crisis which the town has recognized for many years.”
The proposals are for 102 residential units on a 16.15-acre lot at the site of the former North Conway Drive-In at 1552 White Mountain Highway out behind TJ Maxx and 32 units on a 3.5-acre lot at the site of the old North Conway Racquetball Club at the eastern end of Barnes Road.
“If we get the support of the zoning board, we will work as fast as we can to get before the planning board this summer and hopefully be in the ground for both projects this year," Barsamian said.
“People have been talking about housing for so long," he added. "Now we have the opportunity to do it. It really is going to come down to can we get the zoning people to help us with the density so we can actually do it rather than just talking about it.”
Barsamian, doing business as Barnes Development LLC for the Barnes Road proposal and Residences at Saco River LLC for the other proposal, said the Barnes Road project would consist of condominium townhouse units on a site he has in the past eyed for a hotel.
They would be listed for sale and would range from 1,200-2,500 square feet each.
Behind TJ Maxx, he said he would like to put in 102 ownership units ranging from studio apartments to one-, two- and three-bedroom units located in four separate “neighborhoods” situated around four cul de-sacs.
The units would range in size from 500-1,500 square feet.
Barsamian said it would be similar to a “tiny home” format with homes owned by the buyers but located on land of which he would retain ownership.
Some eighborhoods would be for residents aged 55 and older; others for families with young children; and others for workforce housing.
He envisions outdoor spaces that complement the landscape such as walking trails, community gardens, playgrounds and storage units in common areas and also providing access to the Saco River, which abuts the property to the west.
The Barnes Road parcel has a nice view across the North-South Road of the Green Hills while the old drive-in parcel out behind TJ Maxx and abutting the Saco River Campground looks west across the Saco River to the Moat Mountains, he said.
Barsamian said he could envision both as being desirable for local workers.
“We want to build community neighborhoods. But we need density to make it financially viable. Under current zoning (for the area out behind TJ Maxx), we could probably build 60-65 units depending on lot size and how we do it and if we had no common areas and a walkway, but the infrastructure alone of the roads, the grading, the lighting … we would need several millions of dollars without even building the homes. So the only way it works is getting more units out of it,” Barsamian said.
According to the latest data from the N.H. Housing Finance Authority, he said, the median price for a home in Carrol County last year was “about $337,000.” He said he feels that given enough density, he could meet the goal of affordable housing at 80 percent of that price, or “about $269,000.”
“We believe we will be below that for the smaller units and maybe a bit above that for the larger units ... if we can get the density that is needed,” he said.
He said both parcels are serviced by municipal water and sewer.
The former drive-in site behind TJ Maxx was eyed for development by Yankee Settlements for a retirement community, but those plans never materialized. A now-boarded-up single-family model house still stands near the entrance to the property.
Barsamian had proposed in 2019 to build 20, and then 10, workforce rental housing units behind the Chipotle Mexican Grill restauran,t but those plans now are on hold.
Other items on the agenda for tonight's meeting includes a request for a special exception by Joy Tarbell and husband Ed Minyard, doing business as the Edward E. Minyard Revocable Trust, to allow up to seven residential dwelling rental units at the former McGrath’s Tavern at 3465 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
As reported previously, they want to maintain the existing third floor two-bedroom apartment and add six one-bedroom apartments, including two ADA-accessible apartments on the first floor of the old home.
Tarbell noted in a prior interview that the units will be rented at or slightly below market rate.
Tonight's ZBA meeting at Conway Town Hall starts at 7 p.m.
