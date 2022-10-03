Engineer Mark Lucy of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee at the Sept. 21 meeting of the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment shows the site plan for the proposed Settlers Common subdivision in North Conway. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian (left), shown with attorney Derek Lick, received a variance from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment Sept. 21 for greater density to build Settlers Common. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Above, a rendering of one of the proposed eight apartment buildings. (HORIZONS ENGINEERING, INC.)
Engineer Mark Lucy of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee at the Sept. 21 meeting of the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment shows the site plan for the proposed Settlers Common subdivision in North Conway. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian (left), shown with attorney Derek Lick, received a variance from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment Sept. 21 for greater density to build Settlers Common. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
The site plan for the proposed Settlers Commons 15-townhouse and eight-apartment building subdivision. (COURTESY HORIZONS ENGINEERING)
CONWAY — Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian has won approval for his affordable housing proposal from the Conway ZBA.
The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustnent granted Barsamian a variance for a 242-unit housing complex on a 16-acre site east of Northway Plaza (the shopping center that is home to T.J. Maxx, Petco, USCellular and Christmas Tree Shops) on Sept. 21.
The ZBA voted 4-1-1 to allow Barsamian’s project, Settlers Common, greater density than the town’s zoning ordinance currently allows, in order to build his eight-building rental complex, along with 15 for-sale townhome units, on the former North Conway Drive-In site.
Voting in favor were chair John Colbath, vice chair Andrew Chalmers, Luigi Bartolomeo and alternate Steve Steiner, with board Richard Pierce opposed.
Pierce said he was not convinced that the oddly shaped parcel’s relatively remote location off Route 16 constituted a hardship, one of the factors that are required for a variance.
Afterward, Barsamian told the Sun that he next will have to appear before the Conway Planning Board for site-plan review, which will be late this year or after the first of next year.
“There is a lot of work left to do with such a large project concerning drainage, etc.,” Barsamian said.
“If everything goes according to plan and we received our approvals, we would hope to get those OKs by spring with a possible start of construction next summer,” Barsamian added.
Barsamian was accompanied to the ZBA meeting by attorney Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord and project engineer Mark Lucy of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee.
Although he did not say when asked by audience member Jac Cuddy of the MWV Economic Council what the rental rates would be, Barsamian said they would be dictated by size and the market.
He did say the units will range from 300 square feet up to 1,000 square feet.
Under the town’s special exceptions granted for greater density, at least 25 percent of the units must be set aside as affordable long-term housing for 20 years. But Barsamian said he will up that percentage of deed-restricted units to 40 percent.
The eight buildings will stand three stories high and be so-called “walk-ups,” with no elevators.
The townhomes will be offered for sale at market rates and located along the western end of the parcel, closest to the Saco River.
According to Lucy, the property has an easement for a secondary access from Sawmill Lane, located to the north of the parcel. Sawmill Lane provides access to the North Conway Water Precinct’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The complex will be located at 1552 White Mountain Highway west of North Conway’s busy Route 16.
Doing business as the Residences at Saco River, LLC, Barsamian now must go before the Conway Planning Board for site-plan approval for the project, which he had previously told planning board members is designed to help provide housing for workers and help alleviate the housing crunch that has affected the ability of employers to find workers.
Barsamian said he envisions that employees of Settlers Green and other local businesses who choose to reside at the complex could be able walk to and from work.
Answering questions from ZBA members, Barsamian said he earlier had wanted to have small pods or neighborhoods of homes in the complex that would have been offered for sale but he changed the plan to be for rental units housed in the eight buildings because he could not make those numbers work with zoning.
He said he needed the density to make the project work.
When reminded that as a retail developer he had at earlier planning board sessions indicated that he did not want to be in the rental landlord business, Barsamian said he has since changed that thinking because he has developed a similar project in partnership with a rental housing business manager and plans to work with that company on this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.