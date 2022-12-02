By Tyler Ray, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Graniteland, a network of 15 below-treeline backcountry skiing locations in New Hampshire and Maine, continues to grow with the addition of new ski glades constructed in Bartlett and Littleton.
Maintained by the Granite Backcountry Alliance, Graniteland has over 45,000 vertical feet of terrain developed in the past five years and 10,000 vertical feet of historic 1930s ski terrain.
In Bartlett, the West Side Glade is located at the northern end of West Side Road, featuring intermediate terrain with a vertical drop of over 500 feet. In Littleton, backcountry skiing joins the PRKR MTN multi-sport trail network with four lines each with a vertical drop of over 400 feet.
Numerous other improvements were made this fall glading season supported by over 3,500 hours of volunteer contributions.
Backcountry skiing continues to be the fastest-growing segment of the ski industry, and that certainly rings true in Mount Washington Valley.
Despite a low snow season last year, newcomers and seasoned skiers and riders all flocked to the glades.
Efforts to effectively manage parking areas focused on leveraging SKI KIND, the code of conduct that governs Graniteland, by developing trailhead ambassadors to educate skiers and riders about many non-skiing issues, such as having a “Plan B” when lots are full and utilizing carpooling and overflow lots.
An anticipated rise in post-COVID carpooling should quell some issues, but the friendly trailhead faces are still needed on peak days.
Volunteer opportunities are available at granitebc.org
Granite Backcountry will continue to hold two popular events — Mount Washington Otto Rhode Memorial Skin & Ski on Jan. 28 on the Mt. Washington Auto Road and Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig, a three-day festival at King Pine Resort in Madison, March 31-April 2.
The Mt. Washington Backcountry Festival sponsored by The North Face returns Feb. 9-12 with a schedule that focuses on guided courses from Synnott Mountain Guides for all ability levels as well as other social events, including athlete presentations, Outdoor Office and Diamond 48.
The athlete presentation is tentatively scheduled to be Griffin Post, who recently discovered the abandoned backpack and camera of explorer Bradley Washburn while in Alaska.
The Outdoor Office program provide exposure to adventure professions, including journalism, videography, mountain guiding, photography, and more through one- or two-day courses, including a “pitch to publication” component that includes media outlets.
The Diamond 48 Film Contest is a 48-hour pressurized challenge where participants compile ski footage in 48 hours and the Saturday night audience determines the winner of the $1,000 grand prize. For more, go to granitebc.org.
Tyler Ray is the principal of Backyard Concepts, LLC, the managing entity of Granite Backcountry Alliance, which he founded.
