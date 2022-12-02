CONWAY — With Christmas just three weeks away, snowsports lovers are hoping for the biggest present of all: more cold temperatures to enhance snowmaking.
Thanks to its snowmaking arsenal, Bretton Woods got off to a good start Nov. 19 and had five of 62 trails and three of 10 lifts open earlier this week.
Cranmore and Wildcat opened for Thanksgiving weekend skiing and riding, with Cranmore planning to reopen with continued tubing operations and four lifts today, for weekend operations through Dec. 10 and daily thereafter.
Wildcat opened Thanksgiving Day and had six of 48 trails and two of five lifts earlier this week.
Projected openings for other local alpine resorts were: Attitash, Dec. 2; Black Mountain, Dec. 17; and King Pine opening for its 60th season Dec. 16.
Ski touring areas are also seeking the snow. They include Bear Notch Ski Touring, Bretton Woods Cross Country, Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, Jackson Ski Touring, King Pine/the Reserve at Purity Spring Resort and Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center.
“Our goal, obviously, is for more productive temperatures to make snow,” said Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox on Tuesday, after crews had made snow Monday night.
“We were happy we were able to offer skiing and tubing last weekend because last year was mild at Thanksgiving so we were a little ahead of last year. I got out there for some runs last Saturday and conditions were good,” said Wilcox.
Craig Clemmer, director of marketing for Bretton Woods, said skiers were getting in their first runs of the season over the past two weekends.
“We had a nice start,” he said.
Granite State ski areas have invested millions in capital improvements, according to Ski New Hampshire, the association representing 32 alpine and cross-country resorts.
Ski NH’s President Jessyca Keeler reported a compilation of new and improved facilities, lifts and snowmaking upgrades for the 2022-23 season.
“We’ve seen an impressive amount invested this year into capital improvements that will serve to better the skiing and riding experience for our guests this winter,” said Keeler.
“These investments prove that New Hampshire’s ski industry remains competitive and thriving despite the challenges many areas faced over the last several years,” she said.
Ski NH reported that last season, total alpine visits finished down 3 percent year over year at 1,997,185 visits. Cross-country visits came in at 2 percent above the previous year’s numbers, at 114,263 visits. Tubing visits were off the most and came in 7 percent lower than the 2020-21 season at 108,654 visits.
Compared to a 10-year average, alpine skier visits were off 4 percent; cross-country areas were off by 10 percent; and tubing visits were up 1 percent. Across all activities, business was down 3 percent.
Looking back at last year, Keeler said: “There was definitely a lot of demand, and I heard anecdotally from numerous ski areas that season pass sales were up substantially. But weather was really the biggest driving factor impacting visitation.
“Throughout the state, we experienced a lot fluctuating temperatures and a relatively warm winter from around February vacation until the end of the season,” Keeler said.
Snowfall in North Conway last year was just 65.8 inches, well short of the 30-year average of 86 inches, according to local weather observer Ed Bergeron.
Contacted this week after a snow-rain mix Tuesday night into Wednesday, Bergeron said the U.S. Weather Service is predicting normal temperatures and precipitation for the next three weeks. As for the long-range forecast, normal precipitation is forecast — but also above-normal temperatures, December through March, Bergeron said.
Interviewed just after November’s Snowbound Expo at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Keeler shared her thoughts about this season.
“I think it remains to be seen how the current state of the economy impacts our season. Unemployment is low, and wages have been going up, and these things could be beneficial for the ski industry this winter,” said Keeler.
She added: “It’s worth noting that what really drives visitation to ski areas is the weather, and specifically of course, snowfall.”
A 2020 study done by the National Ski Areas Association and RRC Associates found that in the Northeast region, “economic conditions are less important than snowfall and days open” when it comes to visitation at ski areas, she said.
“The cold weather that we’ve had (in mid-November) was great for snowmaking and helping the ski areas get ready to open, but what we will really need is both continued cold weather and more natural snowfall, both in New Hampshire and in our key market areas,” Keeler said.
In other words, the old “backyard principle” (if people see snow in their back yards, they are more apt to head north to check out the ski conditions) still holds true — but it also underscores the need for marketing the snow that the upgraded snowmakers have been able to put down here in the White Mountains.
Asked if COVID is still a factor in driving ski area protocol, Keeler said: “It hasn’t really been discussed much by our members, at least not with me. We have a board meeting next Friday before our kickoff event Dec. 2, and I’ll bring it up then, but for now it’s just best to hear directly from the resorts themselves as to whether they have specific policies this year for COVID.”
Clemmer said that it has evolved to skier responsibility to make sure they have their shots and exercise appropriate caution.
“If you are not feeling well that day, then it’s not the best day for you to be skiing. If you are sick, you should think about protecting the people around you instead of jumping into a carful of folks to come and ski,” he said.
As for the economy, he said the Omni Mount Washington Resort experienced a record October and near-record November. “I don’t know what the world economy will do for or against us, but I know people want to continue to ski because they enjoy it so much,” said Clemmer.
Wilcox shared that view, noting that even during the 2008 recession, skier visits were strong.
“It’s not completely the same, but in ’08, people still came and recreated while maybe cutting back in other areas,” he said.
“This season, our pass sales are at a record pace so all indicators are people are going to want to come and ski.”
Ski school director Ray Gilmore of Black Mountain agreed.
“During the pandemic, our sport exploded. All forms of outdoor recreation did. The two big impacts for us at Black were a higher demand for lessons than we could support and an explosion in uphill traffic, which was great for the sport but also created its own challenges,” Gilmore said.
“We are finding ways to address these issues, such as the return of group lessons, our Old Goats program for adult learners, the revival of our learning terrain and the return of Uphill tickets,” he said, adding, “We want our sport to grow, but we want it to grow safely.”
Doug Garland at Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoeing said they will be monitoring trends regarding COVID – but will err on the side of caution to protect the health not only of visitors but their small staff as well.
“We’ll see how it goes,” said Garland this week. “We will not be doing soups and bread, at least not at the start but hwo knows maybe we will bring that back later in season if things let up as that is so popular. We will continue to rent our equipment from the farmhouse porch to protect our staff but we will open up the warming barn.”
Ellen Chandler, executive director of Jackson Ski Touring, said the base lodge is open but some of the changes made during COVID continue, such as offering people the option of buying tickets at an outside ticket window (though the lodge ticket option is available, too).
“We have adapted over time to offer more opportunities for greater dispersals of customers — we continue to limit individual ski lessons and group lessons for families, although we will be offering group events,” said Chandler.
The big news is that Jackson Ski Touring is to offer a 1-kilometer snowmaking loop for the first time near the headquarters, offering skiing out on the beginner terrain on the Wentworth Golf Course.
They join Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in offering snowmaking, with the Pinkham Notch area expanding its 1 km of coverage to 2 kms.
Chandler said: “What sealed the deal for us was that we had a great Christmas last year, even though we didn’t have a lot of snow that week, we had enough. People could ski on enough cover at the golf course and our numbers were good, so that is what prompted us, with the goal as we expand the system in future years to be able to provide skiing out to Green Hill Road (across the Wentworth’s covered bridge and to the start of the popular Ellis River Trail).”
Jackson Ski Touring has bought two HKD fan guns and plans to have four by next season.
“It’s an investment of $150,000 to start and will be approximately $200,000 by the end of the winter,” said Chandler.
“We are in the middle of a capital campaign not just for snowmaking — the bulk of it to improve our trails to make them skiable in light snow cover,” she said.
Regarding its snowmaking expansion, Great Glen Trails’ Lisa McCoy notes. “We are thrilled to add a second snowmaking gun to our trails. We have improved our electrical systems such that we can now operated two snowmaking guns at one time.”
She agreed with Chandler in noting that interest in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing has never been stronger, as people want to get outside and recreate, and ski touring and snowshoeing are both inexpensive ways to enjoy healthy exercise.
“Nordic skiing has seen a boon of interest throughout COVID and that hasn’t stopped. Folks are buying gear so that they can get out on their own power and enjoy the winter woods,” said McCoy, who noted that among the program highlights at Great Glen this season is the return of the weekly Nordic Meister race series, Women’s Winter Escape weekend, the Mt. Washington Otto Rhode backcountry ski event, the Jackson Area Invitational Snow Sculpture competition, and the Ski, Shoe; and Fatbike to the Clouds.
Similar grading work has been done at town-owned Whitaker Woods and Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association. “We have been out working on areas of the system so that they are able to be skied in lighter snow conditions,” said Garland.
Whitaker Woods has had sign work done as well, with a new trail designated for walkers to allow them routes that don’t interfere with groomed cross-country ski trails.
Area highlights include:
• Attitash Mountain Resort replaced the outdated East/West Double-Double with a brand-new Progression Quad, revamping access to key intermediate terrain at Attitash. It has also been announced that the Summit Triple will be replaced with a high-speed, detachable Quad chairlift for the 2023-24 winter season.
On Dec. 2, Attitash was to open with the new Progression Quad offering intermediate terrain on Thad’s Choice. Beginner terrain will be available off the Learning Center Triple and the Snowbelt. Today, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the base of the Progression Quad. This is the first new chairlift at Attitash in nearly 25 years.
• Black Mountain is restoring its J-Bar lift, the oldest overhead cable lift in the state, installed in 1935. Black also is reconnecting and replacing their snowmaking pipes in the Whitney Field near the J-Bar and is upgrading the control panels for the East Bowl Triple Lift and Platter Pull Surface Lift.
• With a 2022 capital investment of over a half-million dollars, Bretton Woods continues to improve its top-ranked grooming and snowmaking capabilities with a new Pisten Bully 400 and new high-efficiency snowmaking tower guns.
According to the latest SKI Magazine Reader Resort Survey, Bretton Woods earned a spot among the “Top 50 Resorts in North America,” ranking No. 2 overall in the East and No. 1 in New Hampshire, plus No. 1 in the East for grooming and lifts.
• Cranmore just completed their $1 million lift upgrade on the Skimobile Express Quad. This upgrade included a full system modernization with Doppelmayr’s most advanced, state-of-the-art safety features. This was one of the first lifts on the East Coast to receive this upgrade.
They are also redeveloping their base area and are working on developing the new Fairbank Lodge. Another notable development at Cranmore is the addition of a new 89-room Fairfield Marriott Hotel, slated for opening in late January.
The expansive Fairbank Lodge, when completed, will feature 30,000 square feet of new day-lodge space, along with 15 two-story lofted private residences on its upper levels.
Day services will include a new food pavilion, a slopeside bar, day and season-long lockers, restrooms, an accessory ski shop and a retail shop.
Due to delays in the delivery of a switch gear, and other factors, the original plan to use the first floor of the now-under construction Fairbank Lodge has been revised. Temporary facilities include heated portable restrooms, portable seasonal locker space and a 3,000-square-foot structure off Zip’s Deck that will offer cafeteria-style menu items.
The lower section of Zip’s Pub will be reconfigured into a quick-service area, and the upper level will offer a full bar and après entertainment on weekends and holiday periods.
Come mid-December, Cranmore is launching a new eatery, the BBQ Barn, in the temporary structure located in front of Zip’s.
Food will continue to be served at the summit at the Meister Hut, and pizza will be available at the Alpine Cafe and Bar at the resort’s new Artist Falls Lodge will be open Friday-Sunday throughout the season, and daily in holiday and vacation periods. The restaurant, which offers elevated pub grub and full-service bar with craft cocktails, will include expanded hours Friday, Saturday and holiday periods
• King Pine Ski Area in East Madison continues to invest in “behind-the-scenes” capital maintenance projects. This includes improvements to snowmaking with a new waterline pipe to feed the Jack Pine trail; chairlift maintenance, including painting of lift terminals and towers; and updating their rental equipment inventory. King Pine offers alpine skiing and snowboarding, night skiing, tubing, ice skating at its covered Tohko Dome and cross-country skiing.
• Wildcat Mountain: One of two local Vail Resort areas, Wildcat made improvements to its snowmaking system to help get terrain open.
