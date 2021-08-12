CONWAY — North Country Cares’ annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway will again use a drive-thru format in the parking lot of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9-11 a.m.
It's the eighth year of the giveaway, which averages 260 backpacks every year.
The backpacks for students age 12-18 are full of school supplies and toiletries and available for the taking, no questions asked, say North Country Cares Executive Director Emily Smith-Mossman and board president Holly Sares.
“There is a huge need,” said Sares.
“People have been through a lot the past year and a half,” said Smith-Mossman, who said she was amazed to realize it's the eighth year for the event she and her husband Greg Mossman and sister Katie Smith founded as a way to provide a local teen with a pair of sneakers.
For the giveaway, all the backpacks are placed into a rented truck. People drive up, tell volunteers whether they are there for a boy or a girl and the volunteers give them what they need.
After the first two years of the event, Smith-Mossman opened #TheRevolvingCloset, a free used-clothing boutique located upstairs at the First Church of Christ, Congregational. It is again open on the first and third Sundays of every month from 2-5 p.m. It is also available by appointment.
The shop reopened in May after closing due to the pandemic restrictions.
“We are open and we are full of great stuff,” said Sares.
The boutique has evolved into a great place for teens to shop, they said.
“Everyone goes there because of the cool stuff,” said Smith-Mossman.
Smith-Mossman, Sares and fellow volunteers founded North Country Cares as a 501(3)(c) non-profit six years ago.
Other board members include Sherry Hodgdon, Lee Coffield, John Dembinski, Dede Frost, Amy Edmunds and her sister, Kathy Gowitzke, and Adam Lane-Olson, owner of Limmer Boots of Intervale and treasurer of North Country Cares.
In addition, assisting every year with the giveaway are Laura and Anastasia Lucas.
“We have watched Anastasia grow up from being one of our Closet kids and now she and her mom come down to volunteer every year. They live in Bethlehem. They pack the backpacks at their home with friends and family and do a ton of work the rest of the year," said Sares.
Sares said North Country Cares receives donations of new items from local stores for hygiene products, socks and underwear, along with never-worn clothing.
“We are always in need of clothing donations as well as monetary donations,” said Smith-Mossman, whose day job is manager and jeweler at her father Brian Smith’s North Country Fair Jewelers of North Conway.
North Country Cares also operates #TheRevolvingCloset Street Side in the Conway Marketplace in Conway Village. It is located on the sidewalk near Bea’s Cafe and offers free clothing to all.
Sares described it as “basically an outdoor closet with no doors and two shelves on either side of the closet.” It was built by board member Dembinski, Smith-Mossman said.
Smith-Mossman credits board member Hodgdon with coming up with the idea as she saw a need for winter coats, scarves and mittens for adults and children.
On its website (northcountrycaresnh.org), North Country Cares lists other ongoing programs, including “Bags of Love” filled with necessities and small comforts for foster children.
The organization also presents a prom dress event and Christmas shopping nights for parents of teens.
While appreciative of the support from the church for the current location, the organization is seeking a larger and more accessible home. “We are looking for a ground-floor location,” said Smith-Mossman. “We could be open more if we had our own spot,” said Sares.
For more information, call Smith-Mossman at (603) 662-3443 or Sares at (603) 520-8274 or go to northcountrycaresnh.org.
