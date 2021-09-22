CONWAY — A construction firm has been hired for the first of four affordable apartment buildings approved for the Avesta Housing Development Corp. site off Technology Lane.
Patrick Hess, project manager at Avesta, a non-profit based in Portland, Maine, said Tuesday they hope to start construction this fall on the first 40-unit, three-story building.
“We’ve selected Hutter Construction of New Ipswich,” he said, noting the company has built projects financed by New Hampshire Housing (Finance Authority.
“I don’t have an exact start date — I can tell you it is still possible to start construction this fall but it is not definite because we have been working through some technical issues in the building process related to CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) requirements,” Hess said.
The project is financed by tax credits through New Hampshire Housing, Community Development Block Grants and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, Hess said.
He said if the project does break ground this fall as planned, the first building would take 12-14 months to build and be completed by the end of 2022 or early 2023.
The Conway Planning Board gave conditional approval on June 11, 2020, to Avesta to put up 156 workforce and senior rental housing units off Technology Lane.
Avesta owns and manages more than 90 affordable housing properties in Maine and New Hampshire.
Technology Lane will be extended to a southern connection to Route 16 across from Merrill Farm Resort.
According to Hess, the first building will hold a mix of affordable and market-rate rental units, including 29 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units. Thirty of those will be affordable rentals and 10 will be offered at market rates.
“The affordable rate units will be for households earning 30, 50 and 60 percent or less of AMI (area median income) as defined by HUD (federal Housing and Urban Development),” said Hess.
He said HUD has determined that 100 percent of AMI for a household of four in Carroll County in 2021 is $75,000.
“They change year to year, so by the time of occupancy it will shift some, but I expect, for example, under current HUD guidelines for Conway, a person making 50 percent or less of the area median income ($42,650 for a family of four) would pay $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom, including utilities,” he said.
Those making 60 percent of AMI, or $51,180 for a household of four, would pay $960 per month for a one-bedroom and $1,152 for a two-bedroom; those making 30 percent of AMI, or $25,590 for a family of four, would pay $480 per month for a one-bedroom and $576 for a two-bedroom apartment.
The first building will not be age-restricted, Hess said.
Avesta bought 37 acres from the MWV Economic Council for the project. It originally looked at property off the base of Tasker Hill Road in Conway but that proposal ran into stiff local opposition from abutters, leading Avesta to refocus on other properties, leading to the selection of the property abutting the MWV Technology Center campus.
All four buildings will be equipped with elevators, Hess said.
Hess said the buildings will be built using “passive design standards” — a design approach that seeks to minimize the energy required to heat and cool the residential structures by using extra insulation and carefully selected doors and windows to limit the buildings’ environmental impact and to provide high quality living arrangements on the interior.
“We’re excited to develop our first property in Conway, where we know there is a tremendous need for affordable housing,” Hess said.
He noted that it’s also a community that passed an inclusionary zoning ordinance, “a clear signal that it is working toward creating more housing. So we are very pleased to work in a community that has laid the groundwork.”
Senior rental housing would be considered for one of the other three buildings, Hess said, who added that that determination has yet to be made, however. Building 2 will also have 40 units, while Buildings 3 and 4 will have 38 each. Each building will total 12,619 square feet.
In other development news, the Conway Planning Board is set to meet at 6 p.m. at the Marshall Gym at Conway Rec at the Kennett Middle School tonight to continue site-plan review of Viewpoint North Conway, LLC’s proposal to build a three-story, 59,412-square-foot hotel at the site of the closed Intervale Motel at Intervale Cross Road and Route 16 across from the Intervale Scenic Vista.
The board will address a nuisance complaint filed by Roy J. Tilsley Jr. of Bernstein Shur of Manchester on behalf of litigants, including many abutters, with the board expected to address the complaint “point by point,” according to Ben Colbath, chair of the planning board.
The proposal has engendered much opposition, with local residents saying it is too big for the 3.66-acre parcel that was sold in December for $1.4 million by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust to a Massachusetts group of investors headed by hotelier P.J. Patel.
Abutters also say the hotel will increase traffic in the area, although a traffic study commissioned by the developers, done by Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. of Bedford and South Portland, said the “vehicular trips associated with the proposed (105-room, now 98-room) hotel would have negligible impacts to the adjacent roadway system” during most hours.
Abutters have also protested developers’ plans to chop down a large, centuries-old maple tree growing there.
For more information about tonight’s meeting, go to conwaynh.org/planning.
