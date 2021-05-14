PINKHAM NOTCH — Starting today, the Mount Washington Auto Road plans to open for weekend operations May 15-16 and May 22-23, and will commence daily operations Memorial Day Weekend, May 29, with guided tours, the gift shop and all other operations open.
All those entering the office at the base of the mountain will be asked to wear masks; all those riding in the chauffeured vans also will be required to wear mask due to the pandemic, according to Auto Road Marketing and Events director Lisa McCoy.
She said Auto Road crews began road-clearing snow removal work on the lower sections March 23 and got to the top of the 7.6-mile mountain roadway April 12.
But subsequent snowstorms have caused crews to return and clear the road, with 3-to-4-foot drifts back on the road above parts of the 6-mile mark as of Wednesday.
Many spring skiing enthusiasts enjoy heading up the road in their vehicles to ski the Mount Washington East Snowfields. McCoy advised would-be participants to check the Auto Road's website for the latest road status.
"People would want to know if the road is open all the way to the top so they should check out the website or call us," McCoy said. "We ask everyone to respect the alpine environment and stay on the rocks and off the fragile alpine plants that grow at that elevation."
Clearing ice out of the culverts is always a tough task. Crews use a drill with a pump to blast heated water to unclog the ice in the culverts. They also use hand shovels.
McCoy said that Road Foreman Nate Reid told her Wednesday that "it looked like winter up there today.”
“It’s supposed to really warm up on Friday so we hope that we will be able to get everyone to the summit on Saturday,” said McCoy.
There was less snowfall this year, so snow drifts were not as deep as in years past.
“But it stays cold up there so you clear the snow and then more falls so it is a process,” said McCoy, also marketing and events director for Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center just across Route 16 from the Auto Road.
Great Glen also is opening for the season for mountain biking, running and guided kayaking May 29.
McCoy said because there was not good snow cover in the early part of the season, heavy rains on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day heavy caused erosion, with runnels of water carrying the gravel down sections of roadway.
The roadway is now mostly paved, with only three-quarter of a mile of gravel stretches due to improvement projects over the past several years.
Last year, pandemic protocols were put into place that will be continued. This year, inside the Great Glen Trails building, where tickets are sold, everyone will be asked to wear a mask, and masks will be required in the guided van tours.
Alton Weagle Day (an alternative ascent tradition) is set for opening day of daily operations, May 29.
Other events scheduled for this year include Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race (women run June 19 and men on June 20); the return of the Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama, "Climb to the Clouds" Car Race, Aug. 13-15; and the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb on Aug. 21.
For the latest updates, go to mt-washington.com or call (603) 466-3988.
