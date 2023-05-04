Due to the washouts on the upper portions of the Mt. Washington Auto Road Monday, Mount Washington Observatory summit crews on shift change day Wednesday were transported via the Mt. Washington Cog Railway to and from the summit. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Damage seen above the 6-Mile Mark from a rain/snow blast earlier this week, as posted on the Mt. Washington Auto Road Facebook page. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Posted on the Mt. Washington Auto Road’s Facebook page Wednesday, this photo shows crews working to repair damage. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Due to the washouts on the upper portions of the Mt. Washington Auto Road Monday, Mount Washington Observatory summit crews on shift change day Wednesday were transported via the Mt. Washington Cog Railway to and from the summit. (COURTESY PHOTO)
SARGENT'S PURCHASE — Mother Nature showed her power this week with washouts caused by flash flooding on upper portions of the 7.6-mile Mt. Washington Auto Road on Monday and an additional 16 inches of rain/snow at the summit and the upper road Wednesday.
According to the Auto Road's Facebook page, the washouts occurred 1.6 miles from the summit at the 6-Mile Mark.
Crews have been toiling to repair the damage, according to Meghan Moody Schwartz, brand and marketing manager for the Auto Road.
“Repairs are underway and are projected to continue over the next few days,” she said Thursday.
“Currently we are working around the clock on those repairs,” she said. “Sections of pavement were washed out due to the snow and rain event … It’s not uncommon when Mother Nature provides this much water in an event like this, when water rushes over the top of the road instead of through the culverts. We’re not happy about it, of course, but we’re prepared to fix it.”
She said the damage and repair work will not affect the Auto Road’s planned Spring Adventure Tours Saturday and Sunday as those tours go up to just above Cragway, which is located between the 5- and 6-Mile Marks and the repairs are all above the 6-Mile Mark.
Those tours provide an opportunity for passengers to view the road crews doing their work to get the roadway cleared of snow and ice.
Moody Schwartz said the Auto Road is still on schedule to open the 2023 season for weekends in mid-May with daily operations starting Memorial Day Weekend.
She said road condition updates will be posted on the Auto Road’s social media pages, including on Facebook. For more information, go to mt-washington.com or call (603) 466-3988.
The damage to the road as well as the snowfall led the Mount Washington Observatory to use the Mount Washington Cog Railway rather than its usual route up the Auto Road for its weekly shift change Wednesday , according to Charlie Buterbaugh, director of communications for the Obs.
“There was some significant flash flooding and snow up in the upper elevations of the road Monday," he said.
"The road crew was working hard to get it fixed, but it essentially made the road impossible for us Wednesday for shift change," Buterbaugh said. Regardless of the challenges, "we have to keep our work going at the summit for weather forecasting, data collection and observations so to continue our work, we reached out to the Cog Railway and they were happy to help. It was an example of ingenuity and partnership at work, standing up to the extremes of Mount Washington.”
Making the trip down from the summit were crew members Francis Tarasiewicz, weather observer and education specialist; and observers Ryan Knapp and Karl Philippoff. Riding up were observers Hayden Pearson, Alexandra Branton and Alexis George.
Assisting the shift change was Jay Broccolo, director of weather operations.
At this point in the year, Buterbaugh said the Obs keeps its Snowcat parked near Cragway, but Monday's damage and this week's snow altered those normal transport modes.
Ryan Presby, general manager of the Cog Railway, said his operation was happy to be able to provide assistance.
“We are always open to helping out our Mount Washington summit partners in any way we can,” said Presby.
He said the Cog opened for daily operations for summit trips at the end of April but due to this week’s inclement weather up to this point has only been able to reach the summit twice but has run trains to Skyline (elevation: 5,300 feet).
He said that with better weather forecasted for the weekend, summit trips ought to be possible.
For further information, go to the cog.com or call (603) 278-5404 For information about summit weather and Obs programs, go to mountwashington.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.