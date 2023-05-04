SARGENT'S PURCHASE — Mother Nature showed her power this week with washouts caused by flash flooding on upper portions of the 7.6-mile Mt. Washington Auto Road on Monday and an additional 16 inches of rain/snow at the summit and the upper road Wednesday.

According to the Auto Road's Facebook page, the washouts occurred 1.6 miles from the summit at the 6-Mile Mark.

