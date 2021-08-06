CONWAY — The 49th Annual Art in the Park will be held in Schouler Park in the center of North Conway this weekend.
Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
The show is being organized by the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association.
There are more than 50 artists and artisans representing an exceptional variety of fine art and fine crafts, including oils, watercolors, pastels, acrylics, mixed media, wildlife illustration, photography, stained glass, jewelry, sculpture, carved fish and hand crafts.
Cash prizes will be awarded in the categories of 2-D art, 3-D art, fine crafts and photography, as well as Best in Show.
There will be a wide range of artworks and prices, from affordable prints to originals.
The MWV Arts Association Information Booth will be located in Tent 2. Programs with the park layout and credit card processing available, along with raffle tickets.
Food trucks include: Kettle Corn, Linda’s Hot Dogs, Freshies, Cheese Louise (Sunday only) and Tin Can Co. (Sunday only).
The Music Entertainment will be provided by students and instructors from Mountain Top Music.
Many thanks to our sponsors: The Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Charitable Foundation, Jackson Historical Society, Warren Schomaker, Leslie Schomaker, Badger Realty, Settlers Green, The Conway Daily Sun, Hannaford, Eastern Slope Inn Resort, White Mountain Oil & Propane, The Met Coffee House, Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli and Vintage Frameworks.
The MWVAA was officially formed in the late 1960s. Its mission is to promote the study, appreciation and display of visual art and the artists who create them. It also honors all those artists who have come before us like Benjamin Champney and Frank Shapleigh whose paintings were a big part of drawing tourists to the region in the 19th century.
The MWVAA has two exhibit spaces currently, our main gallery in Norcross Place next to Sawyer River Trading Co. and on the second floor of the MetCoffeehouse in North Conway Village.
Both galleries hold two month long themed shows that alternate. So at the beginning of every month, either one or the other gallery is opening a new art display.
Besides the annual Art in the Park, the arts association holds fundraisers throughout the year. These include the Art, Antiques and Collectibles sale in the spring and fall and Dine to Donate at valley restaurants.
The Friday Painters is another program that has been offering a plein air opportunity for artists every week.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org.
