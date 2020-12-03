CONWAY — John Pandora doesn’t know what he’s going to do for Christmas this year. Every Christmas Day since 1983, the Brownfield, Maine, resident has cooked the annual American Legion Post 95 Christmas Day feast at the Conway Congregational Church (the Brown Church) in Conway Village, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event won’t be held this year.
“I hate like hell not doing it,” Pandora, 90, said by phone Wednesday. “We had a meeting last week and made the decision that the safest thing for everyone is not to do one this year. We don’t want to put people at risk.”
He added: “I’m 90 years old and I’m one of those vulnerable people now.”
Pandora said he started the community Christmas meal tradition after seeing a television segment on the news about a successful businessman in the Midwest who wanted to give back to his community by throwing a community Christmas dinner.
“I thought it was a good idea,” said Pandora, “so I went and presented it one night to the Legion (Post 95), and they thought I was crazy, not knowing what to expect. But it took off from there and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
That year, in 1983, only 37 people turned out.
“I thought it might grow to one day we’d serve 100 meals. I never, never thought we’d do 300. I’m happy we’re able to do this — there’s nothing I’d rather do than share the holiday with my community,” he said.
Twice, Pandora and a loyal crew of volunteers have served more than 300 meals on Christmas Day, including a record 306 in 2015.
Last year, 175 guests were served in person and a record of more than 100 people had meals delivered.
“We just have to put a tradition on hold for a little bit,” Jim LeFebvre, commander of Post 95, said by phone Tuesday. “It was one of the most difficult decisions that we’ve had to make during this pandemic, but when the dean of the dinner (Pandora) stands up and says we can’t do this safely, he’s right. We do anticipate doing it again next year.”
He added: “Unlike Post 46 we don’t have our own kitchen and didn’t want to put the church at risk. At best, we could have only done takeout this year, but even with that, we wouldn’t be able to have all of the staff in the kitchen at the same time. We all regret this, but we all agreed it’s the right thing to do at this time. The safety of the volunteers has to come first.”
Every Christmas Eve, Pandora, along with Steve Robinson, Post 95’s Christmas Food Drive chairman, and a host of volunteers begin prepping for the next day.
A traditional Christmas menu is served: roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, boiled onions, squash, corn, peas, carrots, breads, cranberry jelly and a wide range of desserts.’
Pandora and Co. last year cooked an estimated 325 pounds of turkey (14 turkeys are being supplied from the WMWV/Vaughan Community Services Food Pantry Radio Food Drive, 65 pounds of potatoes, 40 pounds of onions and 40 pounds of squash.
Pandora has historically celebrated the holiday with his family on Christmas Eve, but he’s not sure what he’ll do in three weeks.
“I don’t have a clue,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe I’ll just have a peanut butter sandwich.”
Pandora is hoping the community can get the vaccine and that maybe Post 95 can do some sort of celebration in the summer.
“I wouldn’t mind doing Christmas in July,” he said. “That means things will have gotten a lot better, a lot safer for everyone — that is my Christmas wish for this year.”
