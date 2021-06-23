CONWAY — Cranes have been seen installing modular units for a high-end apartment complex on a parcel overlooking the Moats in back of Via Roma in the Whitesides Building on Route 16 in North Conway.
The name of the new long-term rental complex is Alpine Place Luxury Apartments.
John Whitesides II and son John Whitesides III are building the 24 rental units. They also are approved for a third building with 10 units, but that will come later, Whitesides III said. That building will replace the one-story one that recently housed Vaughan Community Services’ Food Pantry.
The modular units for Alpine Place had been stored on the site of the former Junge’s Motel located further south on Route 16 in North Conway.
Whitesides III said the two buildings will house 12 one-bedroom apartments measuring 700 square feet and located on one level and 12 two-bedroom apartments spanning two stories and comprising 1,200 square feet.
Both floors will have 9-foot ceilings.
“They will feature their own heating systems and cooling systems, with central air conditioning with individual controls,” said Whitesides III.
He said the units will have granite bathrooms and kitchens as well as private decks, adding, “We are working with Brenda Leavitt of Badger Realty on rental pricing, which will be based on market value and will be long-term rentals.”
He said A.J. Coleman and Son Inc. of Albany did the site work and he and his father are doing the construction on the project located on about 4 acres.
“My dad and I have used the modular model for home building on some other projects we have done. We are using a company in western Maine,” said Whitesides III.
“The units are sturdy, and it does speed up the building process as well although there are steps you must take ahead of time to get everything set up,” said Whitesides.
He said originally the units were to be stored at Cranmore Mountain Resort but due to a permitting snag, they went with the former Junge’s site, which was closer.
“It was great to have that work out. We want our businesses here to be the least impacted so this really is a good model for us to get the units moved in quickly without impacting the local shops in our front building, you know, people getting their haircuts and their meals,” said Whitesides.
Local architect Mike Couture of Conway designed the units, Whitesides said.
Leavitt of Badger Realty said the project will fill a niche. “We know there is a need in the community for year-round rentals. Of course, the price point won’t solve the need for additional apartments or affordable units, but there is also a need for upscale apartments for professionals coming to the area.
“We receive calls all the time from medical professionals looking to come to the valley to work at places such as Memorial Hospital, and many of them end up not coming because they can’t find suitable homes to rent,” she said.
“This demographic of people are not necessarily apartment dwellers looking for a one- or two-bedroom apartment (with no desire to buy a home) — they are not ready to buy a home until they know if the area is going to ultimately suit their needs, both personally and professionally,” she said.
“So having a community such as Alpine Place will give them the flexibility of coming for a year, with the hope that they will be finding their permanent home here in the area.”
