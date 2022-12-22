CONWAY — The holidays for many people are a time of festive gatherings with friends and family. But they also can increase stress and intensify feelings of loss and loneliness.
Melissa Kantner, behavioral health director and a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, typically sees an uptick in loneliness, stress and depression around the holidays and afterward.
She said the National Alliance on Mental Illness has good advice for everyone to consider during the holidays. That advice includes: accept and acknowledge your feelings rather than judging them or pretending they don’t exist; maintain healthy habits like getting enough sleep and exercise; and make time to connect. For more, go to tinyurl.com/bdhscjjh.
Kantner advises people who are alone around the holidays not to worry about doing things by themselves. “If it looks appealing, go and join in,” she said.
For some, it could be the start of a new tradition.
For example, American Legion Post 95 in North Conway is serving a traditional Christmas dinner at the Conway Congregational Church (Brown Church) in Conway Village at noon on Dec. 25. The meal is free and everyone is welcome.
(The Legion is also in need of volunteers to help prep for the dinner on Saturday. Just show up at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 to the Brown Church).
Other meal options: The Appalachian Mountain Club is offering a Christmas buffet served in a community setting at the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center and Joe Dodge Lodge Dec. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a fireside social beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are $29 and people are asked to call to reserve spot at (603) 466-2721.
While the Gibson Center for Senior Services is closed on Christmas, it is hosting a post-Christmas party at Stonehurst Manor on Jan. 5 and a streaming “Magic of Christmas concert Dec. 29 at the center. For more information, go to gibsoncenter.org or call (603) 356-3231.
Gibson Center Executive Director Marianne Jackson, a retired physician, said older people can suffer from loneliness around the holidays but emphasized it’s not just older people and “it’s not just this weekend; it’s throughout the year.”
“The fact is loneliness and being alone can happen at every age,” Jackson said.
Kantner advises people who are alone to reach out to those who matter in their lives. “It’s hard for people to be vulnerable,” she said. “But it improves that connection. People will be surprised,” she said.
Jackson also recommended reaching out to others but recognized there can be barriers, particularly for those who don’t have access to transportation or technology.
Although experts caution against too much screen time, particularly on social media, Jackson said visiting with family through apps like Facetime and Zoom over the holidays can be an important way to connect. “We’ve been on a campaign to help people become literate with these things and be able to plug in to lectures, programs, concerts, audiobooks,” Jackson said. “We hope people will access training and devices we have for free.”
Nathan Hall of the Way Station at the Lutheran Church in North Conway, said loneliness can be profound for people who are homeless, but homeless people must also contend with the dangers of cold weather, and holidays make that harder as businesses are closed.
The Way Station provides help for people who are housing insecure, including in some cases winter-rated sleeping bags and tents. Hall noted there has been an outpouring of resources from the community for gift cards to be given to clients to help them buy Christmas dinners.
The Way Station also has some resources to help people find shelter in weather emergencies. Find out more at waystationnh.org or call (603) 452-7113 or email waystationnh@gmail.com.
The holidays can be a hard time as well for people who are not alone.
Raetha Stoddard, outreach and prevention specialist for Starting Point, notes that there is often an increase in domestic violence at this time of year, but “victims tend to endure whatever they must to get through the holidays.”
Starting Point maintains a 24-hour hotline at (800) 336-3795. To learn more about Starting Point and its services for victims of domestic violence, go to startingpointnh.org.
Caleb Gilbert, director of public health for Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, offered resources from the coalition’s guide for those who are struggling with depression, substance use disorders and other mental health issues.
• For those in Carroll County who may be experiencing a mental health crisis or an immediate need to talk with a crisis counselor, dial or text (833) 710-6477. This number will connect individuals directly with the New Hampshire Rapid Response Access Point and a trained mental health crisis counselor.
• Dial 988 to be connected to the Suicide Prevention Life Line to be connected to a counselor who specializes in working with individuals at risk for suicide. Find the complete coalition resource guide at tinyurl.com/sej79xvt.
“The holiday season can be tough on all of us and particularly tough on people who have experienced loss, are feeling isolated, or are dealing with symptoms of depression,” Gilbert said. “Help is available."
