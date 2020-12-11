ALBANY — “Those who don’t read history are doomed to repeat it.”
Attributed to philosopher George Santayana, it’s a favorite saying of Christoph Schmauch — former longtime director, with wife Kit, of the World Fellowship Center in Albany, a place where history has heightened meaning in this year of COVID, Joe Biden’s election and President Donald Trump’s upheaval of the electoral process.
It is a year when the center is poised to celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2021.
It is also a year when the Rev. Schmauch’s predecessor, the famous pacifist Willard Uphaus, would have turned 130, on Nov. 27.
“He was born on Thanksgiving Day in 1890, so he would have been 130 this year,” said Schmauch. “His father was somewhat of an evangelical persuasion and a true believer whose life reflected a Biblical understanding, and that was of course communicated to Willard. He kept his childlike ways in addition to having gotten his Ph.D. from Yale University.”
Uphaus (1890-1983) with wife Ola served as directors from 1953-70, when the Schmauchs took over.
The Albany center was started in 1941 by Charles and Eugenia Weller as a place “where social justice meets nature.” In 2001, Andy Davis and wife, Andrea Walsh, took over as co-directors of the center at 368 Drake Hill Road.
Schmauch — who at age 85 now lives with his wife in Columbus, Ohio, her hometown — noted that Uphaus almost immediately came under the scrutiny of New Hampshire’s attorney general, Louis Wyman, who subpoenaed him to turn over lists of guests and staff to be combed through for connections to subversive organizations or the Communist Party.
Refusing on principle to expose his people to politically motivated harassment, Uphaus was convicted of contempt in Merrimack County Superior Court and jailed for a year “or until purged of contempt.”
In his final statement to the judge, Uphaus said, “It is not my purpose to be defiant, stubborn, or put myself above the ruling of the court. But before God and my friends, I can do nothing else than say ‘no.’”
On appeal the case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. On June 8, 1959, the high court released its 5-4 decision upholding the lower court’s sentence. Uphaus served a year in Merrimack County Jail, in Boscawen.
(Earlier this year, a bill to grant posthumous exoneration to Uphaus, sponsored by Renny Cushing of Hampton, and joined by Rep. Ed Butler of Hart’s Location died in the Senate, where it was tabled.)
Uphaus became a cause-célèbre in jail; when he turned 70 behind bars, he received over 700 cards and letters from around the world.
At a 2017 New Hampshire Humanities-supported panel discussion in Conway, “More Than Just Ourselves’: Willard Uphaus, Louis Wyman and Civil Liberties in the McCarthy Era,” Plymouth State University Associate Professor of Philosophy Maria Sanders stressed that for Uphaus, people were more powerful than the court.
For instance, she said, protesters often would picket or sing outside the jail. The guards got nervous and the inmates were forced to eat in their cells. The other prisoners resented Uphaus until the singers began asking the prisoners for song requests. Some of the prisoners, who had antagonized Uphaus over the inconvenience, later apologized. “They suddenly became one group,” said Sanders. “They weren’t divisive anymore.”
Uphaus was released in December 1960, but before that, as Walsh pointed out, his wife Ola deserves credit for keeping the World Fellowship Center running during Willard’s incarceration.
“I’d like to make a plug for Ola,” she said Thursday. “She held everything together while he was in jail.”
After that, Uphaus spent another 10 years at the helm of World Fellowship, retiring in 1970 at the age of 80 and dividing the remaining 13 years of his life between New Haven, Conn., and St. Petersburg, Fla.
His autobiography, “Commitment,” begun in jail, was published in 1963. Uphaus was awarded the Gandhi Peace Award for Promoting Enduring Peace. And on his 90th birthday, he received the Sacco-Vanzetti Memorial Award for Social Justice from the Community Church of Boston.
Schmauch said: “I met him in 1966 at an anti-Vietnam War meeting of religious leaders in Washington, D.C.
“He invited me to come (to Albany) because they were always looking for speakers to come up in the summer,” said Schmauch, who succeeded Uphaus four years later.
Much as Willard Uphaus took a stand in the face of injustice, Schmauch, too, does not take threats to democracy lightly.
Schmauch grew up during World War II in Nazi-occupied Breslau, Germany (now Wroclaw, Poland) and lived after the war under Communist rule in East Germany before crossing over as a political refugee to West Germany in 1953.
In 1955, while studying at the University of Gottingen, Germany, Christoph met Kit, who was studying there as an American exchange student. After receiving his immigrant visa and arriving in the United States, they were married in Columbus on March 22, 1957.
He and Kit went on to raise five children, all Kennett High School alumna: Christopher, Andrew, Lianne, Joel and David.
Schmauch went on to earn a master’s degree in sacred theology from Union Seminary in New York. He also received an honorary doctorate from the Comenius Faculty of Charles University, Prague.
In 1958, he was ordained by the United Lutheran Church of America and is today an ordained minister of the United Church of Christ and executive director emeritus of the World Fellowship Center.
He later became involved with the Christian Peace Conference, which was founded in 1958 by Eastern European church leaders. His father was a founder and later a vice president of the movement. In time, he was elected as one of the deputy secretary generals — the first from the West in that position.
In a phone interview this week, Schmauch said, “We always quote the philosopher Santayana that those who don’t learn from the mistakes of the past are condemned to repeat the mistakes. But it recently occurred to me that you can’t learn from history if you don’t know history. It’s exceedingly important to know what happened, and how it happened, in order to compare.”
He then spoke about what he sees as parallels between the German and Soviet propaganda he grew up with and the disinformation being shared online and on TV in today’s politically charged world.
“Propaganda, of course, is if you repeat a lie enough people will believe it and in this case, about 70 some million Americans fell for it,” Schmauch said.
“I think it is a very troubling thing — people have been willing to basically give up everything they ever believed, for reasons that I do not fully understand,” he said.
Going back to the importance of learning lessons from history, Schmauch talked about Adolf Hitler’s rise during the Weimar Republic of Germany of the 1930s.
Part of the reasons for Hitler’s rise to power, Schmauch said, was that the jump from a monarchy to a republic after World War I was too much for most ordinary Germans to comprehend. Coupled with the harsh conditions of the Treaty of Versailles, the conditions were ripe for Hitler’s rise through propaganda and the brutality of the Brown Shirts.
Hitler promised hope with his stirring nationalism. The Germans were pulled to his populist dynamism especially after losing World War I.
“Millions of German soldiers had come back from World War I — those who had survived, including Adolf Hitler — who could not accept the defeat. They were waiting emotionally,” Schmauch said.
“When Hitler started his propaganda that ‘we will take revenge because we Germans cannot lose,’ people by the millions agreed with him and that is how Germans came to Hitler and World War II and the disaster that ended in May 1945,” said Schmauch, noting the city where he was born (Breslau) was the last city in Germany to surrender after a three-month siege by the Soviets on their way to Berlin.
Schmauch said America’s 200-year-old tradition of a safe transfer of power makes a big difference from what happened in the Weimar Republic, when people were not used to democracy.
“On our street in Ohio just before the election, I would say two-thirds of the houses had signs out front saying, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ “ Schmauch related.
The equivalent in Hitler-era Germany, he said, would have been people putting up signs that said “Jewish Lives Are Also Valuable.”
“Of course that did not happen because they knew exactly what would be the result — they would have been picked up and taken into a concentration camp and killed and their houses burned down.
“So, anyway,” said Schmauch, “seeing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ in our neighborhood in Columbus gave me the comfort that fortunately we are not there yet — we don’t have full-blown fascism as they had in Germany and I can only hope we never get there.”
As for America’s democracy and the recent threats to it, he said, “We need to watch it very, very carefully. There’s a saying in Germany: ‘Stop it at the beginning;’ in other words, when people realized what was happening in Germany it was too late.
“So for me, with this election, I say we were saved by the bell. ... Anything is possible, of course — I don’t think any country or any people can survive this kind of alternative reality. In time, reality impeaches on whatever people try to create and (Trump) has certainly been very successful in creating this, that black is white and white is black and reality doesn’t seem to exist with 300,000 people dying so far from this pandemic.”
Willard Uphaus certainly would concur with that.
And as for future of the center in Albany whose mission it is to make the world a better place? According to its current directors, it looks bright.
Despite this past year being the first one not to host a physical session of programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for 2021 and the center’s 80th anniversary are going ahead, with physical distancing and outdoor dining possibilities afoot.
Traditionally, the center is open from the last week of June through Labor Day as the buildings are not insulated.
“We will be running at a smaller capacity,” Walsh said. “Normally, our capacity is 120. It will be smaller numbers. And we are working on what to do about food service. Obviously, we won’t all be dining together at one time.”
There is more news: Davis and Walsh, after a 10 years directing the center, are stepping down. A search committee is currently finalizing the choice of their successor, who will overlap helming next summer’s session of programming, “much as we did with the Schmauchs,” Walsh said.
“Whoever it is will start on May 1,” she said. “If it is a couple, it would be the fifth set of directors since 1941.”
She and Davis aren’t going far, however. In fact, she divulged that their daughter, Fiona Davis-Walsh, is taking a semester off from college to help her husband build their new home in Tamworth.
“We aren’t retiring,” Walsh stressed. “We are just moving on to the next chapter.”
She had one more thing to add: “In 1950, Willard Uphaus purchased 40 acres on the Chocorua River to add to the World Fellowship holdings. And now, it is part of a 400-acre conservation easement, the ‘Kit Schmauch Conservation Easement,’ honoring the WFC co-director.
Reporter Daymond Steer and Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
