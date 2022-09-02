According to the website mennoniteusa.org, the Mennonite Church USA is an Anabaptist, Christian denomination with roots in the Radical Reformation of 16th-century Europe.
There are many Mennonite sects, but it is the largest Mennonite denomination in the United States with 16 conferences, approximately 530 congregations and 62,000 members.
According to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, the denominations are named after Menno Simons (1496-1561) of Friesland, a province of the Netherlands.
Anabaptism is a Protestant Christian movement which traces its origins to the Radical Reformation. The word anabaptism means "one who baptizes again."
Mennonite beliefs were codified in the Dordrecht Confession of Faith in 1632, which affirmed "the baptism of believers only, the washing of the feet as a symbol of servanthood, church discipline, the shunning of the excommunicated, the non-swearing of oaths, marriage within the same church, strict nonresistance, and in general, more emphasis on true Christianity involving being Christian and obeying Christ.”
The majority of the early Mennonite followers, rather than fighting, survived by fleeing to neighboring states where ruling families were tolerant of their belief in believer's baptism. Over the years, Mennonites became known as one of the historic peace churches, such as Quakers and the Amish, due to their commitment to pacifism.
Congregations worldwide embody the full scope of Mennonite practice, from Old Order Mennonites (who practice a lifestyle without certain elements of modern technology) to Conservative Mennonites (who hold to traditional theological distinctives, wear plain dress and use modern conveniences) to mainline Mennonites (those who are indistinguishable in dress and appearance from the general population).
Mennonites can be found in communities in 87 countries on six continents.
The Brownfield Shepherd's River Mennonite Church (207-935-1520) located on Old County Road is part of the Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church, the latter of which was organized in 1969 after it withdrew from the Lancaster Mennonite Conference and is said by Wikipedia to be the largest Conservative Mennonite group.
Seven ordinances have been taught in many traditional Mennonite churches, which include "baptism, communion, footwashing, marriage, anointing with oil, the holy kiss, and the prayer covering."
The largest populations of Mennonites are found in Canada, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, and the United States.
In 2015, there were 538,839 baptized members organized into 41 bodies in the United States, according to the Mennonite World Conference.
