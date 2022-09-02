1942

A Mennonite teacher holds class in a one-room, eight-grade schoolhouse in Hinkletown, Pa., March 1942. (WIKIMEDIA PHOTO)

According to the website mennoniteusa.org, the Mennonite Church USA is an Anabaptist, Christian denomination with roots in the Radical Reformation of 16th-century Europe.

There are many Mennonite sects, but it is the largest Mennonite denomination in the United States with 16 conferences, approximately 530 congregations and 62,000 members.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.