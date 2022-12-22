Town planning director Jamel Torres (right) speaks with members of the Conway Planning Board about the makeup of the steering committee that will work with consultants to update the town's master plan starting in January 2023. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Town planning director Jamel Torres (right) speaks with members of the Conway Planning Board about the makeup of the steering committee that will work with consultants to update the town's master plan starting in January 2023. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
The state is selling the former Laconia State School property to Legacy at Laconia, which plans to develop it into a 1,300-unit complex, hotel, conference center and retail space. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — In a vote that will greatly affect the future development of the Lakes Region and was 25 years in the making, the Executive Council voted 3-2 to enter a purchase and sales agreement to sell the former Laconia State School property with Legacy at Laconia LLC for $21.5 million.
Voting to oppose the sale were Executive Councilors Ted Gatsas (R-Manchester) and David Wheeler (R-Milford).
A large and mostly New Hampshire-based development group has ambitious plans to develop the large and picturesque tract at the corner of Meredith Center Road and Parade Road in Laconia into a 1,300-unit development complex, hotel and conference center, retail space and estimates that they might spend as much as $500 million on developing the project.
The property is about 200 acres. For most of the past century, it served the state’s needs for a residential home for the developmentally disabled and then for a while, a medium-security prison.
The state has considered selling the property for 25 years but never got to this point.
It has not been on the tax rolls for about a century.
The city would get property tax, but there have been some concerns voiced by leaders that the city was not allowed full input and that the plan may be too ambitious, and not take full advantage of the property and its 30 aging structures.
The matter was tabled two weeks ago, at the request of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) to address concerns posed by councilors and Laconia officials.
Mayor Andrew J. Hosmer and Kirk Beattie, city manager wrote a letter two weeks ago outlining some outstanding concerns and charged that the state has “long neglected” the property.
However, the two wrote they were “confident the city will be a great partner for the developers and new owners.”
The tract is next to Ahearn State Park, with trails and a shorefront on Lake Winnisquam.
The park is not part of the sale.
Executive Councilor Janet Stevens (R-Rye) said there “were significant eyes on the process” to choose a developer from a group of four applicants and it involved community input.
She said all felt the due diligence has been done “confirming in our mind the market feasibility of this project.”
Charlie Arlinghaus, commissioner of administrative services, said: “We think it is a really good idea.”
Warmington said she learned a lot of things since she asked to table it. The time has given the city an opportunity to engage with the developer, she said.
Warmington previously said her law firm represents a client who is in a lawsuit with the prime developer, Robynne Alexander, but indicated she did not feel she had to recuse herself from the vote.
Warmington’s District Director Donnie Spencer told InDepthNH.org that the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office recently cleared her to engage in the project deliberations. It is not known who Warmington spoke to at the Attorney General’s Office because spokesman Mike Garrity said that is a matter of lawyer/client privilege.
Wheeler said he is getting a few more calls of concern, but “if I have to vote today it is ‘no’” because he needed a little more time.
Gatsas said he never got the personal financial records he asked for, and Arlinghaus said he did not have those records. “I’m not sure we know exactly who ... is investing their dollars,” Gatsas said. “Until I see those…my bet is we will be back in nine months revisiting this.”
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) whose district includes the property, noted that the Legislature and city were partners on this. The Legislature directed the governor to sell the property in the last budget.
The city of Laconia, he said, is really pleased about the first phase of demolition which adds value to the property. “I hope we get to the Emerald City,” he said.
