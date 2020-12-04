EFFINGHAM — State officials said Thursday there has been an outbreak of 27 cases of COVID-19 at the Green Mountain Treatment Center, a drug rehab center in Effingham.
New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan discussed Green Mountain’s new cases, along with six other institutional outbreaks, during a news conference in Concord on Thursday. He said there were 13 infections in residents and 14 infections in staff at the center, which is a residential drug rehabilitation facility.
Granite Recovery Centers sent out a statement about the outbreak on Friday, saying, “On November 28th we notified the Department of Health and Human Services that one staff member, one current client and one recently-discharged client tested positive for COVID-19. These were the first positive staff or clients we have had since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Since then we have conducted significant testing of staff and clients and seen an increase in the number of positive cases. We now have 14 positive staff out of 300 and 13 positive clients out of more than 300.”
According to the statement, the center took immediate action to quarantine positive clients and those who were exposed and to test all staff and clientes with help from the state.
“For quarantined clients we are providing continued treatment via telehealth. Clients were also given the option of continuing the program at home and receiving services via telehealth,” the statement said. “Staff will follow the CDC’s Return to Work guidance in determining if they need to quarantine and if so, how long they are out and what they must do in order to come back to work.”
“As always, the health and safety of our clients and workforce is a top priority. Granite Recovery Centers has a COVID-19 protocol in place and we have been following that plan since March. It is important to remember that the pandemic has exacerbated the addiction crisis, both nationally and here in New Hampshire. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe environment for our clients to recover because the services we offer are even more critical than they have been in the past. Without the availability of treatment and recovery, even more people will die. We will stay focused on that important mission and continue our efforts to protect our clients from COVID-19.”
On the website of Granite Recovery Centers, the Effingham center is described this way:
“With sweeping panoramic views of New Hampshire’s White Mountains as well as the spectacular Lakes Region, Green Mountain Treatment Center is Granite Recovery Center’s flagship primary residential drug rehab facility for men and women ages 18 years and older.
“Situated upon a beautiful landscape of rolling hills, apple orchards, along with fresh mountain air, our secluded New England rehab location in Effingham, N.H., provides a soothing and therapeutic backdrop for recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.”
Green Mountain Treatment Center, at 244 Highwatch Road, opened at the site of the former Lakeview NeuroRehabiltiation Center site in 2016.
Along with Green Mountain, Chan — filling in for Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, who usually provides the COVID update at Gov. Chris Sununu’s news conferences -- also listed the following places and cases: Grace House in Windham, three residents and five staff members; Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester, 15 residents and two staffers; Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanover, 21 residents and 15 staffers; Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings, 14 residents and 14 staffers; New Hampshire Department of Corrections Secure Psychiatric Unit, 10 residents and three staffers; St. Joseph’s Residence in Manchester, nine residents and three staffers.
Initially Chan said Green Mountain had only three residents and two staff members test positive. But about 40 minutes later he announced there was an error.
“My notes were incorrect in terms of the numbers at one of the new institutional outbreaks,” said Chan. “Green Mountain Treatment Center in Effingham, as I said earlier, had three resident cases and two staff cases. Those numbers were incorrect. It’s actually 13 infections in residents and 14 infections in staff.”
Meanwhile, the administrator of the Carroll County nursing home, Mountain View Community, was happy to announce that Mountain View is currrently COVID-19 free.
Howie Chandler said Wednesday that based on tests conducted Nov. 25, the nursing home was 100 percent COVID free.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had a total of nine staff and four residents who have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Chandler in an email Thursday. “Sadly, we have had one death.”
During his press conference, Chan said seven new deaths had been reported in New Hampshire on Thursday, all from long-term care facilities. One woman as listed as being from Coos County. The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the state stands at 544.
Infections are rising. In the past week, an average of 500-600 people have been diagnosed per day. The current number of active infections Thursday was 4,342, and 156 people have been hospitalized statewide.
“We continue to hear people comparing COVID-19 to influenza,” said Chan. “While the symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza are very similar, if not the same in most circumstances, the consequences and the impact on our communities from COVID-19 are much more severe.”
