HART'S LOCATION — While the weekend's rains helped slow a forest fire in Crawford Notch State Park that ignited late Saturday morning, the so-called Bemis Fire continued to burn Monday and is expected to burn for days to come. The cause remains under investigation.
According to the White Mountain National Forest, a ranger was taken to the hospital after lightning hit near a command vehicle.
The fire was called in at around 11 a.m. Saturday on state land west of Route 302 in Crawford Notch State Park. The park consists of 5,775 acres and has numerous hiking trails, waterfalls and mountain views.
The fire was burning in steep, mountainous terrain near the Arethusa Falls trail, which will remain closed until further notice, along with Ripley Falls, Bemis Brook and Frankenstein Cliff.
Responding were the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands and White Mountain National Forest fire personnel along with Bartlett, Twin Mountain and North Conway Fire Departments and the Conway Scenic Railroad.
Hart's Location Selectman Mark Dindorf said fire departments from Jackson, Conway, Bethlehem, and from other communities in Carroll, Coos and Grafton Counties also responded.
A thunderstorm complicated things when lightning struck near a command post.
"One of our forest rangers was standing under the canopy on the back," said Doug Miner of NH Forests and Lands, adding the ranger had the back of the vehicle open to access some electronic equipment inside.
"The discharge was not exactly near him or directly to the vehicle but it produced an arc that came through some of the wiring and electronic equipment in the back and actually caused some tingling in the forest ranger who was standing there," Miner said.
Miner said the ranger, who wasn't identified, was taken to a local hospital and has since been released and is back to work.
On Monday, a news release from the Forest Service said while isolated rains minimized growth of the fire, "an upcoming drying trend expected later this week may provide the potential for more active fire behavior and growth in the coming days."
The Sun spoke to Forest Ranger Adrian Reyes at the entrance of Arethusa Falls on Monday, when the Division of Forests and Lands and White Mountain National Forest personnel were handling the fire.
"The fire is still actively burning," said Reyes.
The Forest Service said the size of the Bemis Fire was 106 acres, comprised of three smaller fires. "At this time, the fire is 25 percent contained," it said Monday.
Reyes told the Sun that the fires are known as "Alpha," "Bravo" and "Charlie." He said Alpha is 58 acres, Bravo is about 15 and Charlie is about 35 acres.
This weekend's rains didn't fire didn't extinguish the fires, though "the rain certainly helped," said Reyes. "Especially on that first day when the fire was still actively running. There's still plenty, plenty of areas still burning today."
Bartlett Fire Chief Jeff Currier said there were reports of lost hikers, including a family with a baby and some people who were trapped at Frankenstein trestle. The fire also threatened homes on Camp Onion Road.
He said fire crews were diverted to locate the people at the trestle but later learned that they had extracted themselves. The family with the baby also made it out, he said.
Currier called the response to the fire "flawless."
"I worked with Ranger 13 Tom Trask and it was it was a perfect unified command. It was just flawless and the Carroll County dispatchers were phenomenal."
Reyes also had words of praise for first responders.
"The locals got here quick and showed up in force and really helped on that, that first day and as well as the second day and continue to be to be helpful," said Reyes.
On Sunday, the forest service said the fire's growth was "minimized" by periods of torrential rain.
"If not for last night's rain, we would be dealing with a very different fire today," Saco District Ranger Jim Innes of the White Mountain National Forest told WMUR on Sunday.
Conway Scenic Railroad also brought water to the Bemis Fire.
"Conway Scenic Railroad is in a cooperative effort with the 470 Railroad Club, Bartlett Fire Department and North Conway Fire Department to provide a portable water supply in the form of an 8,000 gallon railroad tank car," said Brian Solomon of CSRR.
"Our water train made two trips during the recent Bemis Fire to aid the fire fighting response ; specifically one trip was made on Saturday (May 14) and one trip on Sunday (May 15)."
Currier said that individuals and businesses did a lot to aid the responders. For instance, a Hart's Location man allowed fire crews to use his property as a staging area. Cabin Fever Restaurant, Bart's Deli and Yaya's Market and Deli in Twin Mountain provided food. He also thanked Hart's Location emergency officials as well as other agencies that responded with mutual aid.
"We must have had 50 cases of water there," said Currier. "Everybody brought us anything we needed."
