CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• Mark Mercon, 37, of Conway pleaded guilty to criminal mischief. He was given a nine-month jail sentence that was suspended for one year pending good behavior and completion of the Granite State Domestic Violence Intervention Services Program. Mercon also pleaded guilty to theft and was given a $434 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior and completion of an anti shoplifting course.
• Adam Dufresne, 19, of Fryeburg, Maine, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $620 and his driver’s license was revoked for 60 days.
• Scott Bradbury, 57, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension. He was fined $620 and given a seven-day jail sentence suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• A bench warrant was issued for Kristen Sellers, 33, of Ossipee for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Taylor Glavin, 26, of South Boston, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Paul Catalano, 26, of Roslindale, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Jon Monroe, 60, of Hyannis, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• A bench warrant was issued for Tyler Welsh, 23, homeless, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Amanda Richardson, 37, of Hiram, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving without a valid license.
• A bench warrant was issued for Lindsay Porter, 37, homeless of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of littering.
• A bench warrant was issued for Caroline Jonason, 51, of Sebego, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
• A bench warrant was issued for Arnold Doucette, 44, of Barre, Vt for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of resisting arrest.
• Jeremiah Adams, 48, of Greenwood, Maine, pleaded guilty to stalking. He was given a 244-day jail sentence with 64 days pretrial confinement credit and the 180 day balance suspended for six months pending good behavior. He also was ordered to pay $750 in restitution.
• Esmae Doucette, 23, of Jackson pleaded guilty to negligent driving. She was given a $620 fine and ordered to enroll in a safe driver course.
• Christopher Calvert, 42, of Lovell, Maine, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was fined $620.
• Kaelynn Daigle, 18, of Chatham pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of alcohol and was given a $372 fine.
• Christopher Duplessis, 26, of Limerick, Maine, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $620. His driver’s license was revoked for 60 days. He must undergo a drug/alcohol evaluation.
• Christopher Anderson, 28, off Clifton Park, NY pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $930, his privilege to drive was revoked for one year and he was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Victoria Cook, 25, of Harrison, Maine, pleaded no contest to driving after revocation or suspension and was fined $310.
• Caleb Hedrick, 31, of Windham, Maine, pleaded no contest to camping in a restricted area and was fined $620 with half suspended for a year pending good behavior.
• Andrew Josselyn, 34, of Charlottesville, Va., pleaded no contest to camping in a restricted area and was fined $620 with half suspended for one year pending good behavior.
