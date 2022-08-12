CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:

• Mark Mercon, 37, of Conway pleaded guilty to criminal mischief. He was given a nine-month jail sentence that was suspended for one year pending good behavior and completion of the Granite State Domestic Violence Intervention Services Program. Mercon also pleaded guilty to theft and was given a $434 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior and completion of an anti shoplifting course.

