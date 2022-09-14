barringtonmid-768x485.jpg

Voters and candidates at Barrington Middle School Tuesday. (NANCY WEST PHOTO)

There were some noteworthy additions to the 2022 New Hampshire State Primary Election on this rainy Tuesday.

Besides the usual bake sales and outdoor campaigning — rain or shine — that come with elections in New Hampshire, three communities Windham, Bedford and Ward 6 in Laconia welcomed election monitors who were appointed because of past significant defects in vote counting or the administration of elections.

