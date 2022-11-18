jax

This Barron & Merrill 14 by 17-inch photogravure of White Mountain Houses is a collage of grand hotel that appeared in Hurd's "Town and City Atlas of the State of New Hampshire." The price is $125. (COURTESY JACKSON HISTORICAL SOCIETY)

JACKSON — The Jackson Historical Society recently received several very nice old prints. There are many items priced $125-350 in the society’s art sale. In addition, there are many 19th-century and contemporary White Mountain oil paintings, most of which have been significantly reduced in price, which would make splendid Christmas gifts. Prints include:

• “Nancy’s Bridge,” from Oakes White Mountain Scenery, Plate 13. The bridge is on Route 302 near the Notchland Inn. Nancy left to find her lover but froze to death by Nancy Brook. Price: $250.

