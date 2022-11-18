This Barron & Merrill 14 by 17-inch photogravure of White Mountain Houses is a collage of grand hotel that appeared in Hurd's "Town and City Atlas of the State of New Hampshire." The price is $125. (COURTESY JACKSON HISTORICAL SOCIETY)
JACKSON — The Jackson Historical Society recently received several very nice old prints. There are many items priced $125-350 in the society’s art sale. In addition, there are many 19th-century and contemporary White Mountain oil paintings, most of which have been significantly reduced in price, which would make splendid Christmas gifts. Prints include:
• “Nancy’s Bridge,” from Oakes White Mountain Scenery, Plate 13. The bridge is on Route 302 near the Notchland Inn. Nancy left to find her lover but froze to death by Nancy Brook. Price: $250.
• “The Crown of New England,” print after an 1868 painting by George Loring Brown at the Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College. Engraved by George Loring Brown. Price: $300.
• “White Mountain Houses,” a collage of grand hotels that appeared in Hurd’s “Town and City Atlas of the State of New Hampshire.” Price: $125.
• “The Silver Cascade, in the Notch of the White Mountains,” engraved by Frederick James Havell (1801-40) from an original study by Thomas Doughty (1793-1856). Originally produced for the series “American Scenery.” London, 1837-39. Price: $150
• “The Mount Washington Road,” from Picturesque America, 1872. Price: $175
• “Sunset at the White Mountains,”Engraved by William Wellstood (1819-1900) after a painting by Sanford Robinson Gifford of Mount Washington. Engraved for the Ladies’ Repository, Vvolume 24, December 1864 issue. Price: $325.
• “The Summit of Mount Washington,” Print of Winslow Homer’s wood engraving of 1869 published in Harper’s Weekly, New York. Price: $275.
• “The Notch of the White Mountains from Crawford,” from Oakes White Mountain Scenery, Plate 14. Engraving is from a painting made for this work by G.N. Frankenstein. Shows Willy Mountain and Mount Webster. Price: $250.
• “Jackson Village,” limited edition print of painting by Erik Koeppel commissioned by the Jackson Historical Society. Price: $350.
