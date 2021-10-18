Wedding-Thompson-Owen

Best friends Gerald Owen “Ged,” son of Rob and Marion Owen of Bartlett, N.H., and Jordyn Rose Thompson, daughter of April and Chris Thompson, of Rochester, N.Y., were married in their backyard in Rochester on Oct. 24, 2020.
The best man was Ged’s brother, Gus Owen, and the matron of honor was Jordyn’s sister, Amanda Johnson.
Gus’ wife Ginny assisted their daughter Amelia as flower girl while their son Sagan was ring bearer.
Longtime friend Doug Shapiro officiated. Dear friends Judy Mohlner and Doug Waterman performed original songs while one of Ged’s coworkers photographed the entire event.
Also in attendance were Jordyn’s parents, April and Chris Thompson, and her brother-in-law, Chris Johnson, as well as Ged’s parents, Rob and Marion Owen, and their dog Lilla Du.
Jordyn has worked in retail and child care in Rochester and has an online crafts business.
Ged was born into a performing family and since the age of 2 has performed with them in circuses. Later, he performed with the Mount Washington Valley Theatre Company, school plays, Kennett High School dance team and community theaters.
He attended Nazareth College to continue his acting career, which led him to Ireland to participate in the Irish Player Festival, which is where he proposed to Jordyn on a romantic walk along the Ballybunion Cliffs. She of course said, “Yes!”
They reside in Rochester and will be celebrating their first anniversary in the Mount Washington Valley.
Dreams do come true.
