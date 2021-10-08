Jason Walker and Elizabeth Billings were married at home with their daughter, parents and wedding party on Feb. 12, 2021.
On Sept. 25, 2021, they gathered with family and friends in celebration of their marriage.
A beautiful ceremony was officiated by Brian Wiggin of Conway, N.H.
Bride was given in marriage by her parents, Peter Billings of Tuftonboro, N.H., and Joni Billings of Tamworth, N.H.
The groom's parents are Steven and Deborah Walker of Tamworth
The maid/matron of honor was Carol Shiers of Conway.
The bridesmaids were Kate Sargent of Madison, N.H., and Amanda Romano of Schenectady, N.Y.
The best man was Choo Choo Laskey of Barrington, N.H.
The groomsmen were Steve Walker of Tamworth and Alan Laskey of Nottingham N.H.
The couple reside in Tamworth.
