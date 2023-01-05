engagement

Kimberly Eldridge and Ethan Morency have announce their engagement, with a wedding date of Aug. 27. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Kimberly Eldridge and Ethan Morency have announced their engagement.

Eldridge of Tamworth is a 2004 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro. She is employed by Lifestar EMS. She is the daughter of Diane Eldridge of Tamworth and the late Philip Eldridge.

