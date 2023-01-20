BARTLETT — “So it looks like winter finally came — on Jan. 20, no less,” laughed Doug Garland of Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center Friday morning, with 7 inches of fluff on the ground and snow still falling lightly.
With more snow predicted for Sunday and then also on Wednesday, it is finally looking like Old Man Winter is making his arrival and we snowsports lovers are rejoicing.
SKI NH reported that as of Friday, Attitash had 32 of 38 trails and seven of nine lifts; Black Mountain had 14 of 45 trails and two of five lifts with its Friday Night Uphill Under the Lights returning Jan. 27; Bretton Woods had 26 of 98 trails and five of 10 lifts; Cranmore had 29 of 57 trails and five of seven lifts; King Pine had 13 of 17 trails and four of five lifts; and Wildcat had 27 of 48 trails and four of five lifts.
For cross-country, Bear Notch had half of its network open with 22 kilometers open but more to come; Bretton Woods Ski Nordic Center had 23 km; Great Glen Trails reported 25 km of 45 open; Jackson Ski Touring, 44 km open with more terrain to be opened; King Pine Ski Touring and Snowshoe Preserve, 28 km; MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 12 km in Whitaker Woods with more to open; guided snowshoe walks Saturdays at 1 p.m.; and 100 Acre Woods, all trails groomed.
KING PINE HISTORY: I hope everyone enjoyed reading the history of Purity Spring Resort and King Pine Ski Area’s 60th anniversary season that we ran as last Saturday’s cover story.
Yours truly gave a second ski history talk at King Pine this past Wednesday evening, this time before a group of 10 ski writers from out of town.
By the way, the answer to my trivia question two weeks ago about what wife of what iconic rock ’n roll legend learned to ski at King Pine with ski instructor/bassist Bruce Taylor?
Answer: Patty Hansen, wife of the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, who booked her lesson under an assumed name but Bruce being a musician soon figured it out.
SPEAKING OF ROCK AND ROLL, music fans were saddened to learn of the passing Thursday of David Crosby of the Byrds and Crosby Stills and Nash at age 81.
The local connection? Well, one is that CSN performed at the Cranmore Tennis Stadium in August 1984 (go to mtearchronciles.com for that story).
Also, back in March 1985, David and his band performed a memorable concert at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson when Kimball and Neysa Packard owned the Jackson landmark. The Packards now own the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast of Chocorua, where they continue to promote great music with the Feel the Barn Concert Series.
I was at that Crosby concert.
I’ll let Kimball take over the story from there:
"David Crosby played the Eagle Mountain House six weeks before he was to report to prison on a gun charge in Texas (Crosby later credited his time in prison with getting sober).
"The evening of the concert, we had a packed house in the dining room at the Eagle. Everyone was excited about the show, and a friend of mine, Jack Schmidgall opened. He was supposed to do a short set, but we had received a call from David's bus driver, they had missed the turn to Jackson and found themselves in Gorham, so Jack had to do almost an hour as we awaited the band's arrival. They finally pulled in, we rushed to get all the gear on stage, and about 90 minutes late, David began with an acoustic set of six songs. He then returned with the band and they did about 45 minutes more. David never did encores back then, so the show ended and everyone went home.
"We invited the band to come down to our apartment in the 'new wing' of the Eagle. David and his girlfriend at the time Jan Dance, who later became his wife, did not join us. It was around 1 a.m. I think, and we all ate duck and they regaled us with crazy stories about being on the road with David. A little before 3 a.m., we were all still up and David's road manager knocked on my door and said to us, 'David wants to play.' My immediate reaction was, this is awesome, Neysa's was completely different, as we had a houseful of people who had gone to the show. The band and I got up to go to the dining room where all the gear was still set up, and Neysa said, 'I'm not doing breakfast in the morning, it's on you when people complain about being woken up!'
"I woke up my sound man Jamie, and he reluctantly came down and fired up the PA. There we were in the dining room at the Eagle at 3 a.m., with David and the band on stage, Jan close by, (in fact when he sat down at the baby grand piano, she sat under it) and for almost an hour, they jammed. About a dozen guests came down and got a treat I'm sure they still talk about. The next morning, as promised, I worked the breakfast. I asked people why they hadn't come down when they heard the music, and the overwhelming answer was, 'We just thought someone was playing a tape'!
"David and company ended up staying with us for three days, as that was part of the deal we had struck, their next gig wasn't for four days. The inn was empty of other guests, and we would all take our meals together in the library. David at times was charming, at times pretty out of it, as he seemed to be really pulling out all the stops before his prison stay. Honestly, when they left, we weren't sure he would be with us for much longer. But prison turned his life around.
"A year or so after he got out, Neysa and I were walking down Tremont Street in Boston and ran into Randy, his bus driver when they had played the Eagle. He said he was now David's road manager, and that David was playing the Orpheum that night, on his return to touring in support of his new solo album, and Randy insisted we should go. He brought us to the dressing room, and said to Cros, 'David, it's Kimball and Neysa from the Eagle Mountain House, do you remember them?' He said 'Oh yes, I remember, we were toast then...... Melba toast!'"
Thanks for the great music, David, a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Byrds and CSN.
IN OTHER MUSIC, the Mallett Brothers wowed 'em at the newly-expanded Tuckerman Brewing Company’s 25th-anniversary celebration last Sunday night, Jan. 15. Everyone danced the night away while enjoying a Pale Ale and the music was superb! Kudos to Kirsten Neves and Nik Staciu for their success and the new addition.
White Steer is there today and R&D performs Jan. 22.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we extend our best wishes to one and all, including: belatedly, Conway Scenic Railroad co-founder Dwight Smith (1-16); and to Sharon O’Neil, Judith Hatch Oberg and Diane Gilmore (1-21); Harry Mann, Linda Jenkins, Sun co-founder Adam Hirshan and pet groomer Karla Schwarz (1-22); Mud Bowl and Sun graphics wiz Patty Tilton (1-24); Kim WhiteFeather and Martha Miller (1-26); and Chuck “Chuck Roast” Henderson and the Jackson Historical Society’s Warren Schomaker (1-27).
ENJOY THE SKIING and all of the great NFL playoff action this weekend!
