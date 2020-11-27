HAPPY POST-TURKEY DAY AND SMALL Business Saturday to you and your favorite socially distanced bird.
From friends I’ve spoken with, it sounds like it was a nice quiet and hopefully safe holiday for all.
My favorite Facebook pictured post of the many that showed fabulous turkey meals was one reposted by Nora Mulkern Bean showing a roasted laid out turkey — wearing a mask.
I tried to do the same at my small family gathering, wearing a mask during socially-distanced conversation — but I did have to move it aside while enjoying the turkey, mashed potato, squash, gravy and pearl onions and savoring a glass of Beaujolais wine at sister-in-law Sarah W. Eastman and Rob Hallowell’s small, intimate feast.
Hats off to all of the Sons of the American Legion, Legion members and Legion Auxiliary members at Ralph W. Shirley American Legion Post 46 in Conway, which served close to 300 dinners Thursday, both at curbside and to home deliveries, with Rick Breton of the Sons of the American Legion estimating that about 70 percent were for home deliveries, both for those who requested them and for the Gibson Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
“We were very happy with this year’s — although of course we were sad to not been able to have the sit-down meals (due to pandemic safety precautions) — we know that every year a lot of the elderly like to come and have a cup of coffee and socialize with everyone... so hopefully next year,” said Rick.
He said the Sons, the Legion members and the Auxiliary each donated $200 which will be donated to the MWV Kiwanis Club’s Angels and Elves program Monday for a total of $600.
ANGELS AND ELVES: We’re all missing Head Elf Dick Ficke, “The Colonel,” who passed last April.
But, he left his Elves good marching orders, led by Marie Lee and Barbara Plonski and with the help of Settlers Green’s Dot Seybold and Laura Lemieux they have secured a site at the former Dress Barn at Settlers Green.
If you’d like to help out with this year’s Angels and Elves, Elf Headquarters will be open today, Nov. 28, and daily Nov. 30 through Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
If there are would-be “Angels” out there who would like to donate or who need more information, please call Elf Headquarters at (603) 356-8710 or email angelsandelves2020@gmail.com.
To protect the families, sponsors and energetic volunteers at Elf Headquarters, all applicants will now apply online.
In addition, there will be curbside pickup when the gifts are ready.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 2.
Applicants should call Elf Headquarters at (603) 356-8710 or email angelsandelves2020@gmail.com to obtain their own personal link to an application that will be completed online.
KUDOS TO THE MWV CYCLING CLUB, which once again recently donated to Angels and Elves bikes for kids aged 5 through 12. The donated bikes are distributed through a lottery process among applicants.
BERNERHOF TURKEY DINNERS: Kudos also to Bernerhof Inn owner Nick Panno and volunteer Judy Sneider of Stow, Maine, who cooked free turkey dinners for the public for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Nick — who started the tradition last year in his first year of owning the inn — once again donated his time and food expenses for the dinners. Hannaford donated plastic bags and Black Cap Grille donated to-go boxes, friend Kathy Bennett tells me.
“Nick would like to thank those who volunteered and donated to the effort,” Kathy related.
The O Club of North Conway also offered free turkey dinners Thursday — along with free pool!
SPEAKING OF Kathy Bennett, we’d like to congratulate her and husband Thom Perkins for their finalist status in the 10th annual Maine Songwriter Association's Song of the Year Contest Nov. 7 in Portland for their song, “Stella.”
It’s the third time in a year they have been a finalist with that composition, including in WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Song of the Year” contest last March and in the Rose Garden Coffeehouse of Mansfield, Mass.’s "Performing Songwriter Contest” in September.
“Stella” was written in February, 2020 and recorded with the help of local bassist Al Hospers, with Taylor Whiteside joining in on mandolin and fiddle.
I asked Kathy about the story behind the song.
“‘Stella’ is a song about a love affair gone bad. Or is it? Thom and I spend summers sailing the coast of Maine on our sailboat. A few years ago,” said Kathy, “we upgraded to a bigger sailboat. This song describes our attempt to sell our original sailboat ‘Stella’ to a suitor in New Orleans, using the story of Craigslist meet up gone bad for an allegory of an unconsummated transaction.
“‘Stella’ (the sailboat) ultimately was sold to a buyer in the Portland area who remains in touch with us and he enjoys sailing around Peaks Island with his young family,” said Kathy.
You can hear the song at this link: https://tinyurl.com/StellatheSong — and couldn’t we all use more live music these days?
Kathy and Thom do.
“We just miss being out and the camaraderie,” Kathy told me when we spoke this week. There is limited live music — just with proper social distancing and capacity guidelines.
RED PARKA PUB: To offer entertainment and help out local non-profit Angels and Elves, community-spirited Red Parka Pub restaurateur Terry O’Brien has a great entertainment and dinner offering on Wednesday and Thursday evenings:
Donate $5 on your check to get a $5 coupon toward your next meal while enjoying solo music in the pub from 4-8 p.m. Al “The Rev” Shafner performs Dec. 2, Chris Houston is there Dec. 3, Mitch Alden performs Dec. 9 and Jeremy Holden is there Dec. 10. For further information, go to redparkapub.com or call (603) 383-4344.
IN OTHER MUSIC, the Wildcat (wildcattavern.com) features dinner shows at 5 and 7 p.m. with Jonathan Sarty Saturdays; Hoot night Tuesdays and Al “The Rev” Shafner Fridays; the Shannon Door (shannondoor.com) has local talent Rafe Matregrano tonight from 6-9 p.m. and Marty Quirk Dec. 4 and 5; and Tuckerman Brewing Co. (tuckermanbrewing.com) has fellow local songsmith Riley Parkhurst at its Holiday Beer and Cheer/Local Craftsman Fair and Treelighting today, with the fair from 1 to 6 p.m., Riley performing from 2-5 p.m. and Santa and the tree lighting at 4 p.m.
LOOKING FOR A CHRISTMAS TREE for a good cause? Friend Royce Bellini, chancellor of the Knights of Columbus, Lodge 7575 of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church of North Conway, and proprietor of the School House Inn and the North Conway Mountain Inn, tells me that the Knights are holding their annual Christmas tree sale at the School House Inn at 2152 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
“We’ll be open Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.,” said Royce, who is a good friend of restaurateur Vito Marcello’s dating back to their time living near one another in Rhode Island. “If anyone does not want to come out in person due to COVID-19 concerns, they may call the School House Inn at (603) 356-6829 and we will let them know what sizes and prices we have and I will personally deliver the tree to their home at no additional fee anywhere in Conway, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Eaton, Albany or Fryeburg. The School House Inn is now a seasonal property so if no one is available to take the call please leave a message and the call will be returned the same day."
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAY greetings, we salute one and all, including: Pat Sell and Randall Cooper (today; Lynn Saunders (Nov. 30); Brett Newton and Bobbi Steele-Marotta (12-1); Beth Funicella (12-2); the Eastern Slope Regional Airport’s David Cullinan (12-3); trumpeter Marvin Haber, the MWVEC’s Jac Cuddy, former CSRR owner Russ Seybold, George Robinson, Milwaukee Mike Rocheleau and raconteur Carl Lindblade (12-4); the big 101 to Bruce Comer (also 12-4); Corinne Rober (12-5) and all others.
BE GRATEFUL for our blessings. Snowmakers are at it, and soon we'll be able to get out there on the local ski touring, snowshoeing, hiking and alpine trails.
