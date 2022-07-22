It’s always hard to imagine where all that knowledge goes when someone who was so articulate on a particular subject passes into the next life. I guess that’s why writing it all down over the years has been so important to me, given the great array of learned people I have had the privilege of covering all these years in the valley, first for The Mountain Ear with my late brother Steve and staff, and for the past 15 years here at the Sun.

And so here it is once again this week with the passing of former White Mountains tourism leader and avid longtime local history enthusiast and collector Dick Hamilton, 86, originally of North Conway but long of Littleton, where he lived with his wife Sandy, who passed in May.

