It’s always hard to imagine where all that knowledge goes when someone who was so articulate on a particular subject passes into the next life. I guess that’s why writing it all down over the years has been so important to me, given the great array of learned people I have had the privilege of covering all these years in the valley, first for The Mountain Ear with my late brother Steve and staff, and for the past 15 years here at the Sun.
And so here it is once again this week with the passing of former White Mountains tourism leader and avid longtime local history enthusiast and collector Dick Hamilton, 86, originally of North Conway but long of Littleton, where he lived with his wife Sandy, who passed in May.
As my story Friday noted, Dick died Wednesday after a period of declining health. He served as head of the White Mountains Attractions Association for 35 years from 1970-2005.
After the fall of the Old Man of the Mountain, Hamilton headed the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund. He helped spearhead the effort to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to build the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial site in Franconia Notch. A bench in his honor was dedicated at the site by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2017.
Dick often told the story about how when he would drive past the Old Man of the Mountains on his way home to Littleton from North Woodstock each night, he would gaze up and say, “Good night, Boss!”
Along with the late Dan Noel of North Conway and Steve Barba, formerly of the Balsams, Dick was instrumental in starting the Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University. And with late Mount Washington Auto Road president Doug Philbrook (1916-2001), to whom the Auto Road’s Red Barn Museum is dedicated, and Carl Lindblade, former general manager of the Red Jacket, and Ben English Jr. on railroad history and Dick May about ski history, Dick was definitely one of my mentors on White Mountain history.
and Hotels of the White Mountains.
In 1979, my brother Steve and editor Ann W. Bennett assigned me a piece on the Golden Age of White Mountain Hotels. They told me to call Dick Hamilton, as he knew a lot about the grand hotels that once dotted the mountain meadow landscapes like landlocked ocean liners.
Dick could not have been kinder in sharing his lifetime of stories about the grand hotels; of how many had their own orchestras and baseball teams; how they ad coaching parades every summer in resort towns such as North Conway; about how the coming of the railroads opened up the mountains to an entirely new clientele.
That conversation was the start of a lifelong friendship for which I will be forever grateful, as Dick was my go-to guy when it came to grand hotels.
A few years later, I met up with Dick for some tourism occasion at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center, built on the site of the once grand Crawford House. He was sitting there in his ’50s vintage Cadillac convertible, and he congratulated me for writing another good piece on White Mountain history. “I learn something new every time I read one of your stories,” he told me. “I don’t know why you don’t write a book about them?”
Hearing that made my ears whoosh — one of those moments when you come full circle, the teacher telling the student that he learns things that he or she did not know. Imagine that? Ha!
So, rest in peace, Dick, and thank you for guiding me on this journey I have taken these 43 years. And to use your phrase, “Good night, Boss.”
SPEAKING OF HISTORY, White Birch Books on July 27 at 11 a.m. will host a brief talk and book signing by retired Maj. Gen. Mary K. Eder of Dumfries, Va., who will speak about her book, “The Girls Who Stepped Out Of Line,” which uncovers some heretofore unknown stories of women who performed distinguished acts of bravery during World War II.
Mutual friend and Freedom resident John Donovan — who worked with Dumfries at the Pentagon — says the book presents 15 stories of women who risked life and limb as rescue pilots to go behind enemy lines, to spy, to ferry documents and to work on projects that remained classified secret for half a century.
The night before her North Conway visit, Eder is to speak at 7 p.m. at the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro.
ARTS JUBILEE LIVE AT FILLMORE: Despite late afternoon thunder-boomers Thursday, “Blue Sky” was definitely the theme song for Arts Jubilee’s second show of the season at Cranmore. The rain stopped just in time for the Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band.
The music was great, with longtime friend Jake Wellinghurst telling me at the end of the fantastic show, “Without question, this was the best Arts Jubilee concert ever.” Even better than Ceili Rain in Schouler Park? “OK, second to that — but just barely,” conceded Jake.
Christian Martin of Maine opened the show and was well-received. Concert 3 on July 28 is Victor Wainwright & the Train, playing Grammy-nominated progressive roots music
IN OTHER MUSIC, I caught one of my all-time favorite local bands, Ricky & The Giants at the always happenin’ Red Parka Pub last Friday night. Great tunes, especially Steely Dan’s “My Old School.”
Meanwhile, Entrain rolled into town from Martha’s Vineyard to perform at the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Friday Night Summer Concert Series last night, and the theater will present a comedy show July 29.
Today, outdoors at Tuckerman Brewing Co., Shark Martin performs and on Sunday, Chimera plays, both from 3-6 p.m.
Ledge Brewing, meanwhile, has Bobby Sheehan’s Lazy River Riders outdoors today from 6-9 p.m.
The Red Parka has the Echtones today from 8-11 p.m. The Feel the Barn Series at the Farmstand in Chocorua has Watermelon Slim’s rockin’ blues July 24. The AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch today has as part of its Cohen Music Series Twisted Pine.
At Top of the Ninth in Fryeburg, also tonight, plating if JUG with special guest the Lazy Anarchist.
The Wildcat Inn and Tavern’s Outdoor Garden Series has Once an Outlaw July 31; and looking ahead to Aug. 11, it will host a dinner garden show by Maine songwriting legend Dave Mallett and bassist Mike Bird playing Aug. 11.
KUDOS TO KRISTA DAY AND Paul DegliAngeli for organizing the nice party for retiring Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes at the North Conway Country Club on Tuesday. Nice job, everyone and best to Tom and Wendy.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including: Taffy Case and Robert Straw (today); Alex Leich, Wil Gilson and Maury McKinney (7-24); Joanne Fiore, Sharon and Susan Zemla and the Sun’s Terry Leavitt (7-25); Karen Glines and Joe Berry (7-26); Bob Magg, Paul “Kaz” Kasianchuk and Sun Publisher/co-founder Mark Guerringue (7-28); and all others.
TRY TO STAY cool during this heat wave. Take me to the river, as Al Green and the Talking Heads would sing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.