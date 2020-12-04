NEW NORMAL HOLIDAY SEASON GREETINGS to you and your favorite masked elf.
One of our local angels is White Mountain Treasure Emily Smith-Mossman, who tells me that she, Holly Sares and fellow board members and volunteers for the non-profit North Country Cares will be doing their third annual Christmas stocking giveaway a little differently this year, due to COVID concerns.
“On Dec. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., we will have a drive-up at the First Church of Christ Congregational, with parents driving up (wearing masks) and telling our volunteers whether they are getting a stocking for a boy or girl or gender neutral and we will give them the appropriate stocking stuffed with items,” Emily said.
“It’s for older kids, ages 12 to 18,” said Emily.
In past, pre-pandemic years, North Country Cares has opened up the church for parents to come in and pick out items for gifts for their teens but that is not possible this year.
“We talked about possibly not doing it all, but then we realized that it was more important than ever this year. So, as we did for this year’s Back to School Backpack Giveaway in August, we are doing this as a drive-up in the parking lot at the church,” said Emily, who said the task at hand is to minimize contact as much as possible for safety concerns.
Some of the items this year include mittens and scarves donated by Brian Smith’s friend, Mona Bachman.
Emily also pointed out that although they have not had their usual hours at the Revolving Closet due to the pandemic, if anyone would like to make an appointment to get some clothing for their teen they may call her at (603) 662-3443 and they can meet privately.
She also pointed out that the Revolving Closet’s Curbside Closet outside of Bea’s Cafe in Conway offers free coats for all ages.
As she explained it, some clothes that are dropped off at the Revolving Closet are not suitable for teens, their target audience, so it gets sent to the Curbside Closet.
All about making a difference in the lives of everyone — and worthy of credit for this most challenging of holiday seasons.
KUDOS TO THE Kennett High Drumline, for delivering 80 pairs of socks to North Country Cares Thursday.
Eighty pairs of socks were donated to North Country Cares and 60 pairs of socks, courtesy of the dance team and chorus, are being donated to the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in North Conway, colleague Lloyd Jones reported in Friday's Sun.
To quote The Who, “The kids are all right.”
TUCKERMAN BREWING CO. celebrated the season with its outdoor craftsman’s fair last Saturday, highlighted by music by the Riley Parkhurst Project (featuring guest guitarist Simon Crawford). The day ended with the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the outdoor Christmas tree, which featured a silvery base of kegs!
LOOKING TO THIS weekend, we’ve got a mixed bag of wintry precip in store, with a storm watch in effect from 7 a.m. today to 1 p.m. Sunday. Just how much will fall as snow remains to be seen, but we’ll take it, so get your snow dance on! Better snowmaking temperatures are expected for the coming week as well.
CRANMORE OPENED Friday for its 83rd season for weekend operations for now with three trails and the South Quad Chair and Bretton Woods reopened Friday with two trails and two lifts after having been open from the day before Thanksgiving through last Sunday.
Cranmore's tubing park will be open today and tomorrow.
“It was a good first day and good to open on a Friday as we head into the weekend so we could test everything out. Everyone is happy to be out there and the protocols are working,” said Cranmore General Manager and President Ben Wilcox Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, at Bretton Woods, Omni Mount Washington Resort Sales and Marketing Director Craig Clemmer when we spoke Friday said, “We had about 2,000 skiers and riders for our opening last week from Wednesday through Sunday as there was pent-up demand to get out there and try some first runs,” said Craig Friday.
SANDWICH’S 44TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS in the Village is taking place today and Sunday at several venues in and around Sandwich, “Etched in Granite” historical fiction series author and participant MJ Pettengill of Marigold Moon Wildcraft Apothecary/North Sandwich Tea Company tells me.
For the full listing of participants, hours and locations, go to sandwichchristmasinthevillage.com.
PIANIST HEATHER PIERSON presents “Vince Guaraldi's Charlie Brown Christmas” in a live stream performance Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. She’ll be backed by Shawn Nadeau on bass and Craig Bryan on drums. Go to facebook.com/CadenzaFreeport/live for details.
BARTLETT TREE-LIGHTING: The Bartlett Recreation Department is presenting the annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Bartlett Village Park Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m.
Come see Summit the Bernese Mountain Dog and her wagon with trainer Lynn Jones. “If you can’t make it, we will be doing live-streaming on our Facebook page,” notes Annette Libby, Bartlett Athletic Recreation Association director Annette Libby, who added this year’s tree is a beautiful balsam fir donated by resident Pat Quinn.
Due to pandemic concerns, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles – candy canes will be distributed to all in their cars. For further information, call (603) 374-1952.
AT LAST SUNDAY’S Jackson event welcoming Santa to the village for the tree-lighting, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Kathleen Flammia tells me that it was a socially-distanced, masked, safe crowd.
“It was a wonderful evening,” said Kathleen.
For the scoop on Jackson’s Jingle Bell Chocolate Tours, being held Dec. Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19-20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. hourly from the Nestlenook, call Kathleen at (978) 580-0905.
CONGRATS TO North Conway Library library director Andrea Masters, board chair Neil Osgood, staff and other board members as they will have a “soft” opening of their new addition Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can get a look at the expanded library by logging onto Facebook.
Kudos to all who have donated to the campaign, especially lead benefactor Lyman Pope, who donated $3 million. You may still contribute to the capital campaign – $400,000 is still needed, Andrea told WMWV "Morning Show" host Roy "the Skiing DJ" Prescott on 93.5-FM Friday morning. For further information, go to northconwaylibrary.com or call (603) 356-2961.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: former valley and now Vermont John Perkins (today); John Mitchell, Cindy Blais Schwartz, Jason Holder of the Muddas Football Club; Bernadette Donohue of Badger Realty (12-6); photographer Joe Martin (12-7); Andy Pepin and Outside TV’s Chris Proulx (12-8); Maj. Frank McCarthy (USMC-Ret.) and Mike Boivin (12-9); Mike Corthell, writer Mary Saliba (12-10); and Ginia Nossiff Gaudreault, the Cutoff’s Sharon Surette, Joanne Hastings and Ben Russell (12-11) and all others.
DON'T MISS CHOPPED FINALE: Good luck to Fire by Wicked Fresh's Dan Rassi as he moves on to the $25,000 "CHOPPED" finale to face the winners of the other comfort food categories: bacon, pizza and macaroni and cheese.
That program is currently slated to air on the Food Network on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m., but that is subject to change. It is also to be aired on Hulu Live.
WE JOIN all in the valley in wishing speedy full recoveries to one and all battling COVID-19 this holiday season, including Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub co-owner/general manager Terry O'Brien and Jackson Town Clerk/Tax Collector Karen Burton, whom we reported on in Thursday's paper. As true community leaders, they showed honesty and grit in their respective interviews as they strove to educate all about how to cope with this challenge.
They set an inspiring example for all of us. Mask it up, folks — and stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.