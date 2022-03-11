CONWAY — At a heart-wrenching time when we are all feeling revolted by — but helpless to stop — the atrocities being committed by Vladimir Putin and his Russian military in Ukraine these past 17 days, but at least we can all attend the prayer vigil planned in North Conway’s Schouler Park for 1 p.m. Sunday (Remember to turn your clocks forward an hour: Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday).
The vigil probably won’t stop Putin and his horrible actions against the courageous people of Ukraine, but it will send a message of solidarity with the people of the war-ravaged country.
In keeping with an ancient Celtic tradition, we are asked to bring stones to build a Peace Cairn. The idea is to lay down your symbolic weapons — the stones — and to balance them in cairns, symbolizing the balance needed to build peace.
A simple, powerful message — and face it, we’ve got plenty of stones here in the rocky Granite State, where we grow rocks like crops, especially in the frosty days of almost spring.
“I do believe in the power of prayer,” said the Rev. John Hughes, pastor of the Conway Village Congregational Churchy (aka the Brown Church), who, along with fellow members of the Eastern Slope Clergy, is sponsoring the vigil, which will also include music.
Everyone is asked to wear yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
To paraphrase President John F. Kennedy’s speech at the Berlin Wall in June 1963, “We are all Ukrainians.”
LAST WEEKEND’S 25th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup was a wonderful sunny occasion, a 50-center in terms of weather and in participation after having been canceled due to the pandemic in 2021.
Great to see Gov. Chris Sununu given the nickname of “the Skiing Gov” by master of ceremonies Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott and to have Cranmore owner Brian Fairbank being inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame later that night.
Austrian filmmakers Alessandra Ravanelli and Marcus Knaus of Blue Danube Media gave a great presentation of their award-winning film on the 120th anniversary of the founding of Ski Club Arlberg at a screening at the Legends Room of the Eastern Slope Inn Sunday morning, March 6. They are back in the valley, interviewing people for their documentary film on Hannes Schneider — including yours truly.
We were saddened to learn of the death March 5 of Peter Hastings, husband of longtime Schneider Cup supporter Stefi Reed Hastings. The esteemed Fryeburg attorney served the community with integrity and honor.
SNOWSTORM: The U.S. Weather Service is predicting snow for today so that ought to give us some good fresh cover for spring skiing after this week’s challenging conditions.
“They’re saying we should get 3-5 inches, which will set us up nice,” said Doug Garland of Bear Notch Ski Touring on Friday, prior to the storm.
“People have been very happy this week with the skiing we have been providing in the Experimental Forest.”
For an update on conditions at all local ski areas, go to skinh.com.
RPP CHALLENGE CUP, INFERNO: As local establishments gear up for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17, it’s also a big week for local skiing events, as the Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup returns March 18 to Attitash after a two-year break, and Friends of Tuckerman Ravine’s Inferno Pentathlon is set for March 19.
CYNTHIA’S CHALLENGE: King Pine Marketing Director Thomas Prindle tells us that the benefit, Cynthia’s Challenge Snow Day, returns to King Pine, Saturday, March 19. This year’s recipient is Cori Carreiro. Go to cynthiaschallenge.org for details, to donate and to purchase event tickets.
IF YOU MISSED Conway’s school and town deliberative meetings, you can read our coverage in the Sun and also watch Community Television Channel 3 as they are airing coverage of both meetings throughout the weekend and week ahead — including today at noon for the school and 1:25 p.m. for the town warrant articles, including the debate over the selectmen’s article to provide public bathrooms.
I am old enough to remember when Conway town and school meetings were well-attended and considered forms of live entertainment.
Those colorful days are gone under the SB 2 format — but it does lead to a larger voter turnout come election day in April.
I remember former selectman Mark Hounsell saying after the first town meeting under SB 2 back in the ’90s that it was akin to “taking your sister to the dance.”
MEISTERS: Cranmore Racing Supervisor Kevin Hamlin notes that next Wednesday is Week No. 10, the last week of its 51st season and it will be Jen’s Friends week — donate any amount at the start and take as many runs in the course as you want (fastest run counts for the day).
It also will be a Stan & Dan’s Sports demo day, featuring Rossignol/Head/Fischer and Volkl skis to try out. The end-of-the- season party is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, from 2-7 p.m. at Tuckerman’s Brewing Co. on Hobbs Street in Conway.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we give a shout-out to one and all, including: Sean Doucette, Cree Eliason and Julie Santuccio Cummings (3-13); ski history enthusiast Greg Tsoules and Bill Petrone (3-14); Julie Rivers (3-15); sculptor Rik Phillips, skier Doug MacDonald, Dan Macleod, musician Al “the Rev” Shafner and John Eastman (3-16); Sara Dube, Lisa Marie Surette, state Rep. Chris McAleer and Mary Vigeant (3-17); and Big Bro Jon Eastman (the big 75 on 3-19).
ENJOY THE GREEN beer come St. Paddy’s on March 17 — and see you in Schouler Park on Sunday at 1 p.m. Pray for peace.
