CONWAY — The snow has gone quickly, and ski areas that are still open are embracing the time-honored traditions of spring fling happenings.
Splashing into the fun spirit today is Cranmore Mountain Resort, with its Spring Splash pond skim, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and the event getting underway at noon.
Prizes will be awarded for the best skim, best splash and best costume.
Cranmore will call it a season Sunday, March 27 — and then the redevelopment work will kick into gear, including the razing of the old base lodge to make way for the new Fairbank Lodge. Work is set to start April 5. Upgrades to the Skimobile Express Quad also are slated to start then, Cranmore President/GM Ben Wilcox says.
CARDBOARD BOX DERBY: King Pine Ski Area will be hosting its Cardboard Box Derby on its last lift-serviced day of the season, Sunday, March 27, with registration at 11 a.m. Inspection and style judging will start at noon and box runs down the slope begin at 1 p.m.
Save time by downloading the registration form from kingpine.com.
THE SKI SEASON continues at Bretton Woods and a few other areas. For updates of areas still operating and conditions, go to skinh.com.
INFERNO FUN: Despite challenging weather — fog and low snow conditions — for the first three of five events, the Friends of Tuckerman Ravine's 21st Inferno Pentathlon last Saturday, March 19, was a success. Hats off to all competitors and volunteers, and to the crew at Great Glen Trails for their heroic trail work.
Particularly impressive was Matty Burkett, who competed as a solo competitor, placing 10th —and he then bartended a full shift at the awards party at Ledge Brewing!
NO LIFTS, NO PROBLEM: Looking ahead to next weekend, April 1-2, King Pine welcomes the return of Granite Backcountry Alliance’s sixth annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig, with a barbecue, guest speakers, music, games and more, according to Tyler Ray of GBA, who said there will be lot of demo gear to try out. For more, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
ALSO RETURNING that weekend is Mountain Top Music’s 12th annual 24 Hours of Music fundraiser.
On Saturday, April 2, tours will be given of the music school from 10 a.m.-noon. At 11 a.m., the Mountain Top String Band, led by Shana Aisenberg, kicks off the 24 hours of music followed from noon to 5 p.m. by student performances in the restored theater, with special guests, Zest, the University of Vermont’s a cappella group featuring Mountain Top alum Addison Schwarz.
From 5-7 p.m., classics from the American Song Book will be performed in the Majestic Cafe (must be 18 accompanied by an adult for admission) featuring Mountain Top executive director George Wiese on piano and vocalist Mary Bastoni.
Another special treat is planned for 7:30 p.m., with the valley return from Texas of former local musician Chuck O’Connor, who will be presenting an “Evening of Country Music Hits,” which will be highlighted by Mary Bastoni singing Patsy Cline music. Reserve your tickets at mountaintopmusic.org — it will also be livestreamed.
At 10 p.m., the Mountain Top surf rock band, Dark Slate Blue, will take the stage, led by Mountain Top student Alex Villalobos. Meanwhile, from 9 p.m.-midnight, an open jam and beverages will be featured at the Majestic Cafe.
From 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday, April 3, the youth and ensemble student performances will be featured — best yet, Kimball Packard of the Farmstand will be serving up his fantastic food at a brunch from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with Irish music in the Majestic Cafe (reservations strongly recommended).
COLD RIVER TO RETURN: I just learned the exciting news that host/producer Jonathan Sarty is bringing back the Cold River Radio Show, starting with a live (and live-streamed) show April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic, featuring blues diva Toni Lynn Washington, comedian Christine Hurley, author Annie Hartnett, the Mount Washington Observatory's Dr. Peter Crane, guitarist Mike Mele and Winifred in the Local Spotlight. Shows this season will be featured June, August (to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary), October and December. Go to coldriverradio.com for ticket information.
SPEAKING OF MUSIC, voting for WMWV’s “Song of the Year” contest continues through March 31 on WMWV.com for the three finalist: Willow Carter for her song, “Late Night Drives,” Jug for “Hyperbole” and the Gravel Project for “Saving Up My Love.”
I was lucky enough to catch Andrew Gravel’s solo acoustic set at Horsefeathers last Saturday night — it was amazing to hear such a talented performer.
Jug played at the Red Parka Thursday night, and the young, sweet-voiced Willow is to play at Deacon Street March 30 at 7 p.m. as part of the contest’s showcase series.
BLUES: Local drummer Alan Phenix joined talented Vermont guitarist/vocalist/harmonica player John Lackard and bassist Larry Vigneault for the John Lackard Band’s smooth blues show at the Red Parka’s latest Blue Sunday March 20.
Host George O’Brien says he has some great shows coming up, including the return of the blistering Memphis Lightning Band for two nights in June so stay tuned.
IT’S ALSO TIME FOR Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s online 36th First Season Festival Auction, set to end tonight at 8 p.m. Go to tinmountain.org/first-season-dinner-auction to register so you can make a bid on the great items.
'MATILDA' AT M&D: Don't miss M&D Playhouse's "Matilda," directed by Mary Bastoni, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. through April 10. Sun theater critic Alec Kerr gave it a thumbs up in his review in Friday's paper.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including belatedly newly-inducted Red Parka Challenge Cup Hall of Fame member and retired Attitash/Wildcat general manager John D. Lowell; musician Kevin Dolan, Pamela Cash Sens and baker Danette MacArthur (3-25); Celtic harpist Dominique Brooke Dodge, Erin-Elizabeth Hanson, MaryJane Weigert Beattie and Kathy Bennett (3-27); Mark Patterson, Mark Zangari, pianist Norman Smith, chef Seammus McGrath, the Red Parka's Bridget Reardon and Susan O'Sullivan MacDonald (3-28); Rita Dube and Donna Woodward (3-29); and April Fool's Day birthday celebrants Lisa Venditti and ace photographer Drew Phillips (4-1).
CARD FOR UKRAINE UPDATE: Jim Conant of Hampton Falls just confirmed that his family's large "Card for Ukraine" will be at Conway Town Hall Tuesday, April 5, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., for all to sign their messages of hope. Pray for peace and mercy for the people of Ukraine.
MAINE MAPLE WEEKEND is today and Sunday, March 27, with Nate and Kate’s on Green Hill Road in Chatham both days 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Weston’s on Sunday, also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and continuing at the 100 Acre Wood Sugar Shack Fridays through Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
I checked out three for New Hampshire’s Maple Weekend — SP’s, Eldridge Family Sugar House and Mooney Hill Maples. Great stuff — and even though I am a member of the Type 1 diabetes club, I just love the tradition and history of it all. Definitely sweeeeet!
