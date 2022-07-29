CONWAY — Sadly, into everyone’s life a little rain must fall — which is great for gardeners this dry summer, but alas, heavy rain forced the cancellation of the third planned Arts Jubilee concert of the season at Cranmore Mountain Resort on Thursday night.
Next week’s show on Aug. 4 will feature the New Legacy Swing Band and fireworks immediately after the concert. The following Thursday, Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience will be presented, a show this Petty fan is looking forward to.
The opening acts for the Aug. 4 concert will be the Mount Washington Valley (including the Sun’s staff photographer Rachel Sharples on flute) Band and on Aug. 11 the early show features a version of the local band Rek-lis, featuring gifted vocalist/Cranmore marketing director Becca Deschenes and guitarist Mike Malkin as a duo. For more, go to artsjubilee.org.
FRIDAY’S highlight was a planned visit by Food Network host/chef/restaurateur/author Guy Fieri of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” to North Conway’s Cigar Shenanigans Cigar and Cocktail Lounge. “We’re very excited to be having Guy stop by,” said Penny Piva, co-owner with partner Valentino Mennito of Cigar Shenanigans on Thursday. “We met him at the national cigar convention in Las Vegas six months ago, and we told him why not stop by Cigar Shenanigans and do a promotion of his cigars?”
The rumor circulating around the valley is that Fieri and crew are shooting segments for his show at three unnamed local dining establishments.
IN OTHER HIGHLIGHTS of the week, there was a good turnout of 20 people at White Birch Books this past Wednesday morning to hear retired Maj. Gen. Mary K. Eder of Dumfries, Va., speak about her book, “The Girls Who Stepped Out Line,” which uncovers great stories of women who performed distinguished acts of bravery during World War II.
Laura Cummings of White Birch notes that on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. the store will host a talk by “The Finest Hour” co-author Casey Sherman, a Fryeburg Academy graduate, to promote his book, “Helltown,” about a serial killer on Cape Cod.
“It’s a true story about the murders that took place in Provincetown in winter 1969,” said Cummings. For information, call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
LIVE ON WMWV: Hope you got a chance to catch Peter Mulvey and Marc Erelli performing a few songs live on WMWV 93.5-FM for dj host Roy “The Skiing DJ” Prescott Friday afternoon. They also played at Stone Mountain Friday night. And, speaking of WMWV, it has been fun to hear Rich Gray back on the airwaves this week, sitting in for the vacationing Annie Provenzano. Like a time warp back to the ’80s, Rich!
MORE MUSICAL NEWS: The Wildcat Inn and Tavern’s Dinner Garden Stage Concert Series continues Sundayt, July 31, with the return of Once An Outlaw, presented by Jonathan Sarty and Chuck Farrell’s Rock-n-Blues Concert Series.
On Aug. 11, the Wildcat will host a show by legendary Maine folksinger/songwriter Dave Mallett with friend/bassist Mike Bird. Go to wildcattavern.com for ticket and reservation information.
HAYLOFT: The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, is featuring a concert by Sam Robbins July 31 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to hayloftdragonfly.com.
COVERED BRIDGE DANCE: The Jackson Area Chamber will host its annual much-anticipated Jackson Covered Bridge Dance on Aug. 6 beginning at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Jonathan Sarty Band. Go to jacksonnh.com for parking and event details.
OTHER MUSIC: One of the newest offerings in outdoor music, the Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at Crawford Notch continues on Aug. 6 with the Gawler Family Band. The bluegrass of Beg, Steal, or Borrow takes the stage Aug. 20. For more info, go to amcmusic.eventbrite.com.
MORE SHOWS: Feel the Barn Concerts at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Chocorua (thefarmstand.net) has the following schedule: July 31, Robbie Fulks; Aug. 7, Aztec Two-Step 2.0; Aug. 14, The Soggy Poboys; Aug. 21, Kenny White with Amy Fairchild; and Aug. 28, Devonsquare’s mighty and beloved Alana MacDonald.
The Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Sunset Concert Series at 41 Observatory Way, Intervale (theaterinthewood.org) has shows Friday nights through Sept. 9. Upcoming shows include: Aug. 5, Dave Gutter and Aug. 12, No Shoes Nation Band.
Tuckerman Brewing Co. Beer Garden (tuckermanbrewing.com) in Conway this afternoon has the Lazy River Riders and July 31, the Dave Sammarco Band; Aug. 5, Circumstances; Aug. 6, Crush: Dave Matthews Cover Band; and Aug. 7, Simon Crawford Band. Top of the 9th has Got It Covered Band tonight. Also tonight, the Red Parka Pub in beautiful downtown Glen has Cat Wolf.
Ledge Brewing Co. on the corner of Route 16 and Town Hall Road in Intervale (ledgebrewing.com) has Shark Martin today and Aug. 6.
American Legion Post 46 — which hosted the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 400-strong gathering last weekend — has the Simon Crawford Band Aug. 5.
Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine (stonemountainartscenter.com), features Ward Hayden & the Outliers tonight. Coming up: Aug. 5, Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa; Aug. 6, The Bacon Brothers (hope you got to read Sun entertainment editor Alec Kerr’s interview with actor/musician/songwriter Kevin Bacon in last Friday’s paper on July 22); and Aug. 9-10, Mary Chapin Carpenter.
The Majestic Theatre, 34 Main St., Conway (mountaintopmusic.org), on Fridays features the best-kept musical secret in town, the Majestic Cafe jazz and blues series from 5-7 p.m. (reservations recommended but not required): Aug. 5: Mike Hathaway Quartet.
In the Majestic Theatre, Mountain Top Music on Aug. 18 will host a Neil Diamond tribute, Cherry Cherry. And on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., Jon Sarty is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Cold River Radio Show, featuring Connor Garvey, Acoustic Nuisance, author Ed Crockett, Dan Aldrich in the Local Spotlight and of course Jon and the Cold River Radio Band. For tickets go to coldriverradio.com.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Realtor Deirdre Braun and Soyfire Candle’s Joann Daly (today); Sandy Ruka, Donna Dolan and Nancy Ray (7-31); Marilyn Miller, Ted Sares (the big 85!), Anthony Lahout, artist Linda Gray, the late Jerry Garcia of the Dead and yours truly, Jimmy Olson (8-1); Kevin Clarke (8-2); Kevin Early (8-3); Suzanne Anderson, White Mountain Hotel & Resort’s Carol Sullivan, Tracy Barker Diogo and dear friend Kim Lamond (8-4); Teena Kulakowski and Bill Rice (8-5) and all others.
Have a great week. As for me, I am off for a birthday week vacation on the coast. A good book, a beach chair and the water is all I need. Ah, summah!
