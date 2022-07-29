CONWAY — Sadly, into everyone’s life a little rain must fall — which is great for gardeners this dry summer, but alas, heavy rain forced the cancellation of the third planned Arts Jubilee concert of the season at Cranmore Mountain Resort on Thursday night.

Next week’s show on Aug. 4 will feature the New Legacy Swing Band and fireworks immediately after the concert. The following Thursday, Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience will be presented, a show this Petty fan is looking forward to.

