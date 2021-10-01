FRYEBURG, Maine — After missing out on the in-person Fryeburg Fair last year, when it was held as a virtual-only online event, all of us fair fans are ready for a big hit of savory sausage, blooming onions, french fries, turkey, funnel cakes and the like.
One big thing we can all do is to wear masks. The fair is not mandating them but is encouraging that people bring them and keep them in their pocket and put them on when venturing indoors. And welcome back to Maine’s Blue Ribbon Classic. We missed you — traffic and all!
Rick Buzzell, Fryeburg Rec Department, says that they will be at their spot near the main entrance selling raffle tickets for a multitude of great prizes, including an ATV 4-wheeler; an inflatable boat with motor and trailer package; a commercial zero-turn lawnmower and for a Fryeburg Fair Fryeburg Rec raffle first, a hot tub!
I STOPPED BY THE FAIRGROUNDS Tuesday to do the interview with community benefactors Sut and Margaret Marshall for today’s cover story on this year’s fair wagon exhibit.
The fairgrounds were buzzing, to say the least, as crews everywhere were at work, transforming the dormant grounds into the Brigadoon-like village that arises not once every 100 years out of the Scottish mist but out of the western Maine air the first week of October (except last year, as noted).
I neglected to mention in my article on the Marshalls’ collection today the efforts by April DiLucchio for the great job she does every year in keeping the wagons clean and spiffy looking – thank you, April!
While there, be sure to say hi to the Marshalls’ friend, esteemed wagon expert Ken “The Professor” Wheeling, 83, who knows a lot about just about everything — especially carriages.
BELICHICK VS. BRADY: In other news this weekend, everyone is transfixed by the much ballyhooed return to Gillette Stadium of the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), No. 12, quarterback Tom Brady of the defending Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Buccaneers against the 10-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, coached by Bill Belichick.
The 2-1 Bucs are 7-point favorites over the rookie QB Mac Jones- led 1-2 Pats. Of course, we're all torn – Brady and Gronk, or the Pats? "Pats," says Sun sportscribe colleague Lloyd Jones. "We're New England fans!"
The great news is the game doesn’t start ’til 8:20 p.m. Sunday – meaning we can all still do our fair fun and all of our other chores this weekend well before kickoff.
THAT SCHEDULE also allows yours truly to miss the start of the game but still get to attend an eagerly-anticipated concert by folksmith Steve Forbert at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in the “Feel the Barn” Series in Chocorua Sunday night that starts at 7 p.m. Go to thefarmstand.net for ticket information.
IN OTHER MUSIC NEWS, wasn’t it great to see the restored marque once again lit up last weekend at Mountain Top Music Center’s restored Majestic Theatre for the sole Cold River Radio Show of 2021 and the first since it was last held at Theater in the Wood in November 2019?
A big hand to host Jonathan Sarty and all the performers, Boston’s Cassandre McKinley, the Chris Stapleton-like singer-songwriter-guitarist Tyler-James Kelly (who drove up from Pennsylvania overnight eight hours for the Conway gig); author John Kane and Local Spotlight “Just Be-Cause,” a local duo featuring Christine Rogers and Moe Baillargeon joined by talented guest guitarist and vocalist Davey Sturdevant.
Per usual, it also featured the Cold River Radio Show Band, joined by Jonathan on vocals as they performed old classics from the Cold River "American Songbook" catalog over the past nine years.
The theater – which was damaged in an April 2005 fire – looked absolutely splendid. There were about 100 people well-spaced apart in the 270-seat theater, and everyone was required to show proof of vaccination before they entered the theater. Many wore masks inside the theater.
The concert was livestreamed by Jonathan and Sally Sarty’s Aspect Productions.
Mountain Top’s Dave Mason, Frank Benesh and executive director George Wiese showed me the new cafe in the Majestic complex, which has a beer and wine license – and a baby grand piano.
The theater will present Al Hospers and the Valley Horns Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in a concert to benefit Mountain Top Music Center and its students. Both limited in-person seating and online live streaming will be available. As with the Cold River show, all in-person attendees will be asked to provide evidence of vaccination or a negative PCR test for admission to the theater.
Reservations for either are required with tickets available through mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. The concert will remain online “on demand” until the end of October, so you can also tune in at a more convenient time or enjoy it multiple times, once you have reserved your seat.
GIBSON CENTER MUSIC: Speaking of Jonathan Sarty, he gave a very well-received and well-attended community-spirited free show at the Gibson Center for Senior Services newly-launched lunchtime music series Tuesday, carrying on the series that was inspired by the success of John Davidson’s lunchtime performance a few months ago.
That led Gibson Center executive director Dr. Marianne Jackson to keep the fun going by reaching out to other local musicians. So far, Dennis & Davey and Jonathan have performed; next up is Al “the Rev” Shafner and then Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins of Bennett and Perkins.
If any musicians would like to volunteer to play, call Marianne at the center by calling (603) 356-3231. Will play for lunch – and for the community of our senior citizens.
KUDOS TO friend Gene Corbett, for his successful yard sale in Freedom last weekend, where he raised $2,800 for the local End 68 Hours of Hunger. All proceeds went to the local nonprofit.
MANY THANKS to Kelley Jon Scruggs, the longest-serving member of the Kennett High football team, who as Sports editor Lloyd Jones reported in Friday’s Sun, is retiring after more than three decades on the sidelines for the Eagles. Kelley Jon was honored at halftime of Friday’s home game against Plymouth as part of homecoming weekend for the Eagles.
Well done, Kelley Jon!
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we extend best wishes to all, including Holly Reville and Bobby Blake (today); Caren Hutchinson and Doug Albert (10-3); artist Sandi Poor, Joanne Gandolfo, Kevin Flanagan and the North Conway Community Center’s Carrie Burkett (all 10-4); (Carrie reminds one and all that the last North Conway Farmers’ Market of the season is this Tuesday, Oct. 5) ; Lori Cashman Irwin and Corey Madden (10-5); musician and Wicked Yankee TV Productions videographer Bucky Lews (10-6), who is filming the fair’s Woodsmen’s Field Day Monday; Bill Kane and Rhonda MacKinnon Rosand (10-7) and Vespar Duffy (10-8).
SEE YOU at the fair!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.