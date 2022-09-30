FRYEBURG, Maine — Like the musical “Brigadoon” about the fabled Scottish village that appears for only one day every 100 years, the Fryeburg Fair — “Maine’s Blue Ribbon Classic” — returns every fall, rising out of the morning fog to present us fairgoers with eight days of amazing fun. This year it's taking place Oct. 2-9.
I stopped by the fairgrounds Thursday to get my press pass from Sharon Keefe, and while there walked around to take in the busy goings on, as baseball-capped, plaid flannel-shirted crew members worked to set up the rides and game booths while local and regional vendors drove food trailers into place on the midway.
Everywhere you looked, something was going on. I walked past the yet-to-open food stands, with my imagination dialing up the savory scents from past fairs as I came upon the Conway Congregational's (the Brown Church) Famous Apple Crisp booth, next to the orange Blooming Onions cart.
Later, I passed the blueberry and apple crisp stands, and too many to count french fry places, including my fave, the King and Queen’s.
At the Fryeburg Recreation Department canopy near the front entrance, I saw a nice restored white Jeep on display. Fryeburg Rec Director Rick Buzzell told me they are offering a raffle choice between that 1990 Jeep, a four-wheeler and a golf cart, so make sure to buy some raffle tickets when you go to the fair.
As I walked along, it really drove home all of the organizational work that it takes for members of the West Oxford Agricultural Society to prepare for the fair, just as it has since 1852.
Also coming to mind were the names of people I've gotten to interview over the years who enriched my appreciation for the fair's history — people like the colorful C. Earl “Bub” Osgood, late superintendent of the midway, who told me in 1985 that Fryeburg Fair’s motto has always been "something for young and old, male and female alike.” Though he joked that after trustees voted to do away with the hootchie-kootchie tent that year, that slogan was going to be changed to “something for old and female alike.”
There was late fair president Phil Andrews, who pulled up as I was taking photos of the entrance. He rolled down the window of his Cadillac and asked if I was busy. Replying that for once I actually did have some free time, he said, “Hop in.” That I did, and it was like LBJ asking you to go on a tour of the ranch, as Phil drove me around the fairgrounds, telling me great stories about its history.
There was Ed and Diane Jones, both of whom have recently passed. This Fryeburg couple, like many, gave their all to the fair, bringing the Farm Museum to life, with Ed building the replica of the horse-drawn railroad trolley wagon. Diane was a historian.
And then there was Phil's son Roy, who succeeded his dad as president. Roy retired last year, and David Hastings III was named president by trustees in December.
I always loved interviewing Roy, who was fond of saying “Anything up to 30 percent is just exaggerating; anything after that is lying.”
I have always loved that, along with the idea that generations of families are involved with making the fair a success.
See you there. And save me a seat at the grandstand as I try my luck at the track, which I tried (very unsuccessfully, I might add) last year for the first time after all of these years.
LONG LIVE HOOT: For the first time in two years (due to the pandemic), I ventured north to check out Hoot Night at the Wildcat Inn & Tavern in Jackson.
Driving through the once-again hit Jackson Covered Bridge (can you believe, what, for the fifth time?), I had no idea of what to expect in terms of the turnout for Hoot, which is now offered during very civilized earlier hours compared to when it was held pre-pandemic.
Walking into the friendly confines of the tavern, home of so many good memories of music and friends dating back to when late friend Rod MacKenzie used to host it, I was amazed to see so many musician friends and music fans.
I was fortunate to find a seat right up front as guitarist/vocalist Al “the Rev” Shafner took to the stage, backed by host Jonathan Sarty on bass, Jeremy Dean on lead, Don O’Leary on drums, Hank Walther (an original member of Roomful of Blues, now living in Silver Lake) on keyboards and Dave Trooper on sax.
They grooved their way through a splendid rendition of Van Morrison’s “Moondance” and other tunes.
I also enjoyed friend Thom Perkins’ earlier acoustic set.
"Tuesday would have been Rod MacKenzie's 71st birthday, so Kevin Dolan, Davey Armstrong and I ended the night with 'Wild Mountain Thyme' in tribute, at Davey's suggestion," said Sarty.
Hoot Night is held every Tuesday from 6-8:30 p.m. Go to wildcattavern.com for the scoop on entertainment at the tavern in the heart of the village.
IN OTHER MUSIC, Chimera plays outdoors today at Tuckerman Brewing Co.’s Beer Garden Stage and Pig’s Eye plays there Sunday, both 3-6 p.m.
Ledge Brewing in Intervale is hosting a Ledgetoberfest today with an oompah band, games, special beers and music by Diana’s Bath Salts.
BLUES EXTRAORDINAIRE: Vermont guitarist/harmonica player John Lackard and bandmates presented a great show at the Red Parka Pub’s Blue Sunday on Sept. 25. At one point, John — always a great showman — ventured into the crowd , singing and playing his blues harp, lying down on the bar at one point while still playing.
The next Blue Sunday on Oct. 16 will feature Dirty Blonde and Cheryl Arruda.
Local band Torque is at the RPP tonigh , and the Parka kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration with Dennis & Davey on Oct. 13. Go to redparkapub.com for more.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we extend best wishes to one and all Libras, including: Nina Perry, Stacy Sand and Rob Owen (10-1); Holly Reville and Bobby Blake (10-2); Caren Hutchinson, Doug Albert and my bro-in-law Chas Riopel (10-3); Sandi Poor, Joanne Gandolfo, Carrie Burkett and Kevin Flanagan (10-4); musician Andrew Gravel, Lori Cashman Irwin and Corey Madden (10-5), back-in-the-valley entertainer/Wicked Yankee Productions videographer Bucky Lewis (10-6); and Rhonda Rosand and Bill Kane (10-7).
I also extend a belated happy 50th wedding anniversary to Jim and Karen Umberger, who celebrated with friends at Stonehurst Manor on Sept. 25.
DON’T MISS BIG Dave’s Bagels & Deli with Guy Fieri on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” on the Food Network on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing was featured Sept. 30. And we’re still waiting for when Barley + Salt’s segment will be aired— stay tuned, says proprietor Ben Williams. Pretty cool for the valley to get this recognition for our culinary establishments, isn’t it?
