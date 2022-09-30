FRYEBURG, Maine — Like the musical “Brigadoon” about the fabled Scottish village that appears for only one day every 100 years, the Fryeburg Fair — “Maine’s Blue Ribbon Classic” — returns every fall, rising out of the morning fog to present us fairgoers with eight days of amazing fun. This year it's taking place Oct. 2-9.

I stopped by the fairgrounds Thursday to get my press pass from Sharon Keefe, and while there walked around to take in the busy goings on, as baseball-capped, plaid flannel-shirted crew members worked to set up the rides and game booths while local and regional vendors drove food trailers into place on the midway.

