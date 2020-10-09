WELCOME TO “SNOLIAGE” season, that magical time of the year when we still have foliage in the lower elevations and snow on the summit of Mount Washington. At least some things have remained normal, right?
The Sandwich Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 170th Fryeburg Fair is taking place as a virtual fair online through Sunday, Oct. 11.
I spoke to Fryeburg Fair publicist Rachel Andrews Damon for an update on how the fair was doing online, and she reported that people were flocking to the fair’s website, fryeburgfair.org.
“We’ve gotten lots of nice comments from people who are enjoying the videos and contest results of our virtual fair,” she said. “The Erlon Jones cooking videos where he makes peach jam, homemade English muffins and our official Fryeburg Fair bean hole beans have been very popular.
“Our video, ‘Hitched at the Fair,’ has been shared lots. It features couples who have been married, engaged, had receptions or anniversaries on the fairgrounds. Vinny Lanavara from Sunflower Farms Pizza is always popular. He arrived at the fair on opening Sunday morning to do a mock setup of his booth,” said Rachel, adding that, “A few friends and neighbors stopped by to say hello and see him in person. At a distance of course.
“It’s been a fun effort and lots of people are posting their personal memories of the fair, which is great to see,” Damon said. “Everyone is talking about what a big deal the fair will be next year if the pandemic is over. For sure!”
A FEW LOCAL ESTABLISHMENTS have carried on the fair spirit their own way this week. The Conway Congregational Church (aka the Brown Church) sold their apple crisp online and took phone orders this week. Among the places that ordered a bunch was Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn, where co-proprietor (and virtual fair participant for her Garden Dreams line of products) Jen Kovach said they went through something like two trays.
WMWV deejay/Fish Nerd Clay Groves says his neighborhood had its own Fryeburg Fair food gathering, which sounded like a lot of fun.
And Deacon Street of North Conway has been doing a fair menu through today, including fried dough, apple crisp and blueberry pie. All that’s missing are funnel cakes!
MEANWHILE, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting its 36th annual Return of the Pumpkin People throughout Mount Washington Valley, and the Fryeburg Business Association is presenting its own Pumpkin People, both through Oct. 31.
Notable is the S-kimos Ski Club of Jackson’s topical salute to medical front-line workers, depicted wearing masks in their scrubs with a heart-shaped sign that asks, “Have you hugged a hero today?” Maps and People’s Choice Award Ballots are available at participating venues.
IN OTHER WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS, music lovers and shoppers alike will want to check out Settlers Green’s Busker Festival today and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring a dozen talented musicians performing throughout the outdoor retail complex.
Slated to perform are Candie Tremblay, winner of the 2020 WMWV “Song of the Year” contest for her song, “Angel,” plus Dan Parkhurst, Elaine Velie, Julia Velie, Meghan Clark, Reid Van Rossum, String Equinox and The Majestic Loonbirds, to name a few.
New this year is a Tuckerman Beer Garden, sure to add a festive note.
For more information, call (603) 356-7031 or go to settlersgreen.com.
IT WAS GREAT to be at the fire hose tower beam topping-off ceremony Thursday for the North Conway Fire Department’s new station.
A strong northwest wind blew down across Schouler Park as I was making my way to the ceremony, and had to turn back to my car to get a warmer jacket as it was Mother Nature’s reminder that winter is coming.
Earlier that day, Dr. Alan Goldenhar and others shared photos of the dramatic rainbow that swooped across the valley, from behind the north Conway Train Station to Mount Kearsarge. Musician/builder Jonathan Sarty posted on Facebook a great shot of the rainbow over Lake Chocorua.
Beauty to behold all around us. And with such a crazy world these days with unpresidential presidential debates, polarization, name-calling, the pandemic and an inadequate national response to it, the rainbow offered a ray of wonder that we all need, didn’t it?
WE WERE saddened like so many other outdoor lovers by the sudden passing of Andes Ski Shop owner and outdoors lover Steve Pelletier, 58, on the property he owned in Alaska last month.
My personal ode to Steve is that when I went to do a business story on Andes, he showed me his fish tank and got to talking about how he divided his time between Alaska and Bartlett and how much he loved salmon fishing. When I told him how much I loved fresh salmon, his eyes lit up and he said, “I’ll send you some!”
Sure enough, a few months later, at my desk at the Sun, a package arrived from Alaska. True to his word, and in typical Steve fashion, was a container of plastic-bag wrapped, seasoned salmon.
What a guy. We’ll all miss his zest for the good life.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, including: a belated 80th to the late John Lennon (10-9), who was saluted by WMWV music director Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott on Friday; Brad Gaudreault (also 10-9); the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ 41st today (correction: last week I said it was Gibson Center activities director Jill Reynolds’ birthday today but actually hers is in January and today’s is the center’s); Cranmore ski history enthusiast Mike Rogers, Dr. Angus Badger, British funnyman Jimmy Keys and storyteller Andy Davis (all also today); athlete Paris Di Brandi, state Rep./innkeeper Ed Butler of the Notchland, the Shannon Door’s beloved Tess Mulkern, Joanne McCarthy Sutton of the Wildcat Tavern, and old friend Nanci “Crashe” Mahoney (who once served as Bobby Orr’s secretary) all 10-11; guitarist/health care provider (therefore hero) Toby Savage and Christopher Columbus (10-12); former Arts Jubilee administrator Cindy Russell and past Henney History Room curator Ed Stevens, now of Sun Valley, and Scot Santos (10-13); musician Dan Parkhurst, Mary Broomhall, community volunteer Dick Brunelle, White Mountain Treasure Emily Smith-Mossman, past MWV Chamber executive director J. Michael Hickey and Cheryl Furtado (all 10-14); the Mud Crocs’ Jason Veno of Veno’s Specialty Foods, Alan Tate, young Joe Downs, Rob Greenwood and Cranmore’s Norm Gray (10-15); and all others.
HAVE A GREAT and safe holiday weekend. Mask it up!
