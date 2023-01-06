WAIT, WAS THAT an earthquake?
Nope, just the unfamiliar sound so far this stingy snow season of a plow truck outside my condo on Friday afternoon as light snow continues to fall, finally.
It was great to see it, after the warm spell Christmas-New Year’s Week, with colder temperatures returning to allow snowmakers to do their stuff.
VINTAGE ATTIRE: The highlight of Saturday will be King Pine’s Vintage Attire Day as part of their 60th anniversary celebration, with prizes for costumes to be awarded at 5 p.m. at Trails End Tavern, followed by a ski history talk by yours truly about how the late Milt Hoyt started the ski area back in 1962.
I’ll also talk about the wife of a certain legendary rock ‘n roller who used an assumed name to book a learn-to-ski lesson with Bruce Taylor, who despite the sunglasses, figured out who she was.
We’ll have more on King Pine in our Jan. 14 edition. In the meantime, get out those vintage sweaters, Bogner stretch ski pants and neon one-piece suits for a day of nostalgic fun.
Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott says WMWV for six weeks starting this Monday during the 8 o’clock hour on the “Morning Show” will be giving out pairs of lift tickets as part of the 60th anniversary celebration.
Speaking of Roy, he celebrated the 30th anniversary of WMWV’s “Blues Summit” on Wednesday, and it was a treat for his many blues fans.
THE NEXT BLUES SUNDAY at the Red Parka, by the way, will be Jan. 29 featuring Kemp Harris and the Al Hospers Band from 5-8 p.m. Kemp is a multi-talented vocalist, musician, storyteller and actor, and Al always does an excellent job, so this ought to be another good show.
Al and friend Jim McLaughlin and band will be at Ledge Brewing in Intervale today from 6-9 p.m.; Lazy River Riders, another great band, are at the Red Parka tonight; and the Jonathan Sarty Band performs every Saturday at the Wildcat Tavern in Jackson.
IT'S EXCITING to see Tuckerman Brewing Co.’s expansion nearing completion, with the Tasting Room welcoming the bluegrass duo Square Foot Toes featuring brewer Chris Foster on the upright bass today and Shark Martin Sunday, both 3-6 p.m.
“The indoors is fully operational and some exterior work remains — we added 2,000 square feet with additional seating and a new entryway from the new parking lot, and new bathrooms,” said brewery co-founder Kirsten Neves, who noted that Tuckerman's will celebrate its 25th anniversary Jan. 15 with a performance by the Mallett Brothers Band.
As we reported this week, Kirsten and fellow co-founder Nik Stanciu will be honored with the 2022 Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship Jan. 10 at the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s annual business meeting. North Country Cares' Emily Smith-Mossman will receive the John Bruni Award at the same meeting.
MOUNTAIN MEISTERS gathered at Zip’s Pub on Wednesday for their first apres-ski, with Mitch Alden playing a nice set of tunes, including a few Tom Petty and U2 numbers.
As we reported last week, the start of the race season has been pushed back to next Wednesday, Jan. 11.
“We will have a Meister Clinic on Tuesday and hen kick off Meister Racing Wednesday the 11th," said race operations supervisor Kevin Hamlin when we spoke at the party.
"Pay to Play will be for Project Graduation, and we will have Greg Walsh playing in Zip’s Pub from 3:30–6:30 p.m.," he said, adding, "Make sure you get signed up by next week. The Meister Crew is looking forward to seeing everyone on the hill.”
Meanwhile, Nordic Meisters started at Great Glen Trails on Tuesday and King Pine's Pioneer race series starts Jan. 9. Go to kingpine.com for more.
SKI NH reported the following conditions as of Friday: Attitash, 21 of 68 trails; Black, four of 45 trails, with apres-ski Tim Dion today and Jonathan Sarty on Sunday.
Cranmore has 25 of 57 trails, snow tubing and adventure park, uphill guided ski Sundays, meet at 7 a.m., sponsored by Gorham Bike and Ski. Apres-ski today is Dang Coyotes.
Bretton Woods, 17 of 98 trails; apres-ski is Brother Dan.
King Pine, eight of 17 trails; apres-ski is Chris Torrey.
Wildcat Mountain, 13 of 48 trails.
Ski touring centers were grooming the new snow. Conditions as of Friday were Bear Notch, 14 kilometers; Bretton Woods snowshoeing; Great Glen Trails, 11 km tracked and 12 km skate-groomed; 45 km snowshoeing, tubing hill; Jackson Ski Touring, snowmaking near touring center and grooming in Boggy brook and Prospect Farm; and MWV Ski Touring, guided snowshoe tours Saturdays at 1 p.m.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Owen Lasker, Kevin Tilton, Nancy Grant, Jayne O’Connor, Mary Jollotta and Bruins fan Steve Lavoie (today); Mount Washington Radio’s Lucia Seavey and quiltmaker Starr Moore (1-8); drone videographer Tyler James of Weston’s Farm, Donna Cormier and Hannes A. Schneider (1-10); Karen Stone, Jane Morrison Davidson and Tim Anderson of the North Conway Fire Department (1-11); and Jim Fagone, Stone Mountain’s Michael Moulton, builder Bob Nash and beloved Carol “Mom2” Westervelt (1-13).
AUTO ROAD TALK: Friend Howie Wemyss is giving a talk on the history of the Mt. Washington Auto Road on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the the Bartlett Congregational Church. Howie is a 2020 Morrell Award winner who served as longtime general manager of the road.
Speaking of the Auto Road, it was posted on Facebook this week that its "Climb to the Clouds Hillcimb" car race will return Aug. 8-10, 2025. For more
For a YouTube video on Mount Washington racing excitement, and Travis Pastrana's command of the road, go to bit.ly/3BtURI4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.