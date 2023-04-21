HAPPY EARTH DAY to you and your favorite bud! Give your planet a good hug by doing something environmentally conscious today. There are plenty of options. For example, Tin Mountain Conservation Center has a Ducks and Donuts program from 8:30-11:30 a.m. And Tin Mountain program director Nora Dufilho says they will also be doing a nature-themed scavenger hunt April 22-30. Go to tinmountain.org for details.

Upper Saco Valley Land Trust will offer a workshop focused on forest therapy today from 10 a.m.-noon at the Albany Town Forest, with a walk led by USVLT board member Megan-Mack Nicholson. For more, email cmilliman@usvlt.org.

