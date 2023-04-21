HAPPY EARTH DAY to you and your favorite bud! Give your planet a good hug by doing something environmentally conscious today. There are plenty of options. For example, Tin Mountain Conservation Center has a Ducks and Donuts program from 8:30-11:30 a.m. And Tin Mountain program director Nora Dufilho says they will also be doing a nature-themed scavenger hunt April 22-30. Go to tinmountain.org for details.
Upper Saco Valley Land Trust will offer a workshop focused on forest therapy today from 10 a.m.-noon at the Albany Town Forest, with a walk led by USVLT board member Megan-Mack Nicholson. For more, email cmilliman@usvlt.org.
Jackson Falls Marketplace has an Earth Day event today from 9-11 a.m., hosted by Dutch Bloemen Winkel. The activities include seed and potting as well as flower crown making. Go to dutchbw.com.
There will be a cleanup at Constitution Park in Ossipee today at 10 a.m.
The Magic Lantern in Bridgton, Maine, will host a screening of “The Letter,” a 2022 documentary on climate change, from noon-2 p.m.
Conway Public Library is presenting a walk outside at 11 a.m., hosted by historian Bob Cottrell, who will simply ask, “What do you see?” The walk will be followed by a historical discussion of some of plant and animal life seen on the library grounds. Go to conwaypublic library.org.
In other environmental matters, chair Mark Dindorf says the Saco-Swift River Local Advisory Committee invites citizens to take a brief online survey to help inform the Saco River and Swift River Corridor Management Plan. The survey will be open until May 18. Go to sacoswift.org
This week, the sign outside 302 West Smokehouse in Fryeburg, Maine, said: “It’s deck season! I’m so excited I wet my plants!” That sets the tone as we all look forward to the planting season for our gardens, the chirping of the peepers in valley vernal pools and the blossoming of the buds.
Last weekend’s 80-degree weather got us started, as I could hear the wetland near my condo coming to life as it does every spring — but when it cooled down this week, it went silent again. It always sounds like some alien invasion, like UFOs landing in the clearing in the woods. Or maybe that’s just me.
SO, ONE MAY ASK, how did Earth Day get started? The birth of the modern environmental movement dates back to 1970. It was the brainchild of U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, who had long been concerned about the deteriorating environment in the United States.
That very first Earth Day led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of such laws as the National Environmental Education Act, Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Clean Air Act. Two years later Congress passed the Clean Water Act.
It went global in 1990. This year’s theme is “Invest In Our Planet.”
IN ENTERTAINMENT news, excitement is building for the season premiere of the Cold River Radio Show on 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway.
Host Jonathan Sarty, wife Sally Sarty, son Pierce Sarty, stage manager Glenn Mori and the Cold River Radio Band will welcome Fran O’Connell’s Franny OShow (if you like the Traveling Wilburys, you’ll love them — they perform great American roots rock and blues); DownEast humorist Tom TTT Clark (valley entertainment veterans will recall Tom from the Boffo Playhouse Days); guitarist Jarrod Taylor in the “Local Spotlight;” “White Mountains State” author Keith Gentili; talented local youngsters the DellaValla Bluegrass trio; and of course, Dr. Peter Crane and his entertaining “Mount Washington Moment.”
For tickets, go to coldriverradio.com or get them in advance at White Birch Books in North Conway or Spice ‘n Grain in Fryeburg, Maine.
IN OTHER MUSICAL highlights, Rek’lis is at Tuckerman Brewing in Conway today and Lazy River Riders are there Sunday, both from 3-6 p.m.; the Lazy River Riders are at the Red Parka Pub tonight and Greg Walsh performs from 4-7 p.m. Sunday; the Road Crew is at the Top of the 9th tonight; Sea Dog Brewing has Grown to the Wolves (blues) tonight; the Shannon Door Pub has Scot Baer tonight and Sunday, and Mike and Becca April 28; and the Wildcat Tavern has Jonathan Sarty on Saturdays, Hoot night Tuesdays and Al “the Rev” Shafner Fridays. Stone Mountain Arts Center has Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss and Laurel Premo tonight and Dar Williams on April 28.
WMWV “Song of the Year” winners CATWOLF will be featured live on WMWV 93.5-FM at noon Wednesday, April 26, performing their song, “Big Bowl of Sunshine.”
Mountain Top Music’s Majestic Cafe has Paul Heckel (vibraphone), John Hunter (bass) and Tim Gilmore (percussion) next Friday, April 28.
I WAS THERE at last Friday’s excellent Majestic Cafe show by the Heather Pierson Trio when, toward the end of the show, the lights started flashing and the smoke alarm went off, with everyone urged by a recorded voice to “exit the venue calmly.” Turns out the smoke alarm was set off by a fog machine that was being used next door in the theater for Arts in Motion’s production of “Moana Jr.”
Everyone from the cafe and the theater filed outside, and the Conway Village Fire Department responded. Luckily, no fire. After a 20-minute delay, we all were let back in.
The next night, I was at a fantastic performance by the Adam Ezra Band at Stone Mountain Art Center when that show had to be stopped due to an audience member’s health issue. We all hope the person is OK.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Zac Mercauto, Suzy Kjellberg and Leslie Gibbs (4-22); Pope Memorial Library’s Sharon Wroblewski (4-24); Andrew Drummond, Anne Getchell, Bob Pletschke and Leah Valladares, (4-26); Jon Hill (4-27); Bob Schrader (4-28) and all others.
MAP TALK: In closing, if you’re looking for some fun this Sunday, don’t miss Peter Benson’s talk at the Jackson Historical Society at 4 p.m. on “Part 2: “Selected Maps of the White Mountains from 1852-1903.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.