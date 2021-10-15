OCTOBER SEASON GREETINGS, fellow citizens of Red Sox Nation!
Fenway Magic is in the air, which is hard to believe, given the challenges the BoSox have overcome over the past month.
So, here we are in the American League Division Championship Series, with the Red Sox playing a rematch against their 2018 ALCS opponents, the Astros, with the series getting Friday underway in Houston last night.
As Horsefeathers’ T-shirts of old used to say, given the odds against them, “We’re just glad to be here,” as no one expected the Sox to be here a month ago — but that was before they beat the Yankees, 6-2, in their wild-card game and then came back to beat the first-place Tampa Rays.
We just hope the BoSox locomotive continues to build steam and that we’re in for some more fantastic October fun.
I remember an old joke that a Yankees fan once told me: Question: “Do you know the difference between a Fenway Park frank and a Yankee Stadium hot dog?” Answer: “You can still eat a Yankee Stadium hot dog in October.”
That’s as we all know how it used to be.
But no more, as since 2000, the nine-time champion BoSox have won four championships. After breaking the curse in 2004, the Sox won the World Series again in 2007, 2013 and 2018.
ADDING A GREAT backdrop to all of this, of course, is our late but beautiful foliage season, whose brilliant maple reds are as dazzling to this viewer as the Red Sox's socks.
I stopped by the Conway Scenic Railroad Thursday morning and was amazed at the diversity of visitors from throughout the country lined up to ride the rails to view the foliage. I interviewed many of them for a future feature.
Like the foliage, Conway Scenic is a world-class, and busy, attraction.
LET’S DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN: Kudos to A.O. Lucy and crew for their creativity in bringing the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” to the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Theater in the Wood in Intervale.
Show dates for this cult classic are at 8 p.m. beginning tonight, and continuing Oct. 23, 29 and 30, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.
It costs $15 for general seating and $20 for premium seating.
According to the ad, “There will be Halloween-themed drinks and Rocky Prop Bags available for purchase.”
Must be 16 or older to attend and those aged 16 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
So come up to the lab, and see what’s on the slab, fellow Rocky Horror devotees.
Released in 1975, the film was directed by Jim Sharman and features Tim Curry (just a “sweet Tranvestite from Transylvania,” as he sings in drag), Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and Richard O'Brien. It’s about a newly engaged couple whose car breaks down outside a castle and then … well, you’ll have to see it.
Audience participation has made screenings a totally hilarious interactive experience. So, come in character and know your lines.
Theater manager Hannah-Jo Weisberg says, “You can buy your prop bags here, which includes glow sticks, rubber gloves, toilet paper, newspaper, noisemakers and toast. Or, people can bring their own rice or whatever if they want — and we also are encouraging costumes.”
Believe in Books is also showing scary family films on Fridays at 6 p.m. through Oct. 29. For more information, go to believeinbooks.org or call (603) 356-9980.
FALL FEST: Be sure to check out Rafe Matregrano’s Chimera group at Tuckerman Brewing Co. on Hobbs Street today for Tuckerman’s Fall Fest in the Beer Garden, featuring a keg toss beginning at noon, stein hoisting beginning at 3:30 p.m., release of ALS Imperial Hoppy Brown and food specials including bratwurst; and on Sunday, the always fantastic Jason Spooner is there, both from 2-5 p.m.
Also in outdoor music, Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale has Pig’s Eye today from 5-8 p.m. The Wildcat Tavern has Jonathan Sarty from 6-9 p.m.
In indoor music, among the venues featuring entertainment is Deacon Street tonight with Dennis & Davey; the Shannon Door has Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes tonight and Bobby Sheehan and Jeremy Holden tomorrow; the Red Parka Pub has Diana’s Bath Salts tonight from 8-11 p.m. and tomorrow is a Blue Sunday with Hambone from 5-8:30 p.m.
We’re sorry to have been unable to attend Al Hospers and the Valley Horns’ performance at Mountain Top Music Center’s refurbished Majestic Theatre Thursday — I was at a Conway Planning Board meeting across the street at Conway Town Hall but am sure Al and the boys rocked the place. So nice to see the theater back, isn’t it?
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute the Christmas Farm Inn and Spa’s Gary Plourde and Badger Realty’s Malcolm Badger (10-16); Rek-lis guitarist/HEB Engineers engineer/Mud Bowl co-announcer Mike Malkin, Lisa Herrick and Realtor Earle Wasson, Jon Hebert (10-17); restaurateur Kristen Seamn, Anne Cotter and California-based Sox fan John Urdi (10-18); Bartlett VFW’s Lou Lavender. JoAnne Kane and Shark Martin’s Ryan St. Onge (10-19); Eaton Village Store postmistress Nancy Williams and Abbee Hoyt (10-20); Tamworth’s Karl Behr, ace photographer Sharon McNeill, now of Washington state, and AMSCO’s Sheila Duane (10-21); and all others.
SEE YOU AT JACKSON’s Pumpkin People displays, from Jackson to Conway as the displays are up through the end of the month, and at the Leaf Peeper’s Craft Fair, today and tomorrow in North Conway’s Schouler Park. Enjoy the fleeting foliage while it lasts! And go, Red Sox!
