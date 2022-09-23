CONWAY — Is the Kweenie out of the bag?
The big moment that Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli — and lovers of its delicious Kweenie pastries — have been waiting for will soon be here.
On Friday morning, owners Dave Hausman and wife Sue Hausman confirmed what has been rumored for months — that they will be featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” program with host Guy “Mayor of Flavortown” Fieri, with the episode to air Oct. 7 at 9 p.m.
As Sun readers will recall, the spiky-haired, Camaro-driving Fieri and crew were in the valley in late July to film the segment, which included stops at two other eateries.
While here, as Daymond Steer reported in our Aug. 1 edition, Fieri visited North Conway’s Cigar Shenanigans Cigar & Cocktail Lounge, where he promoted his brand of cigars and spent time meeting with his many fans.
Everyone wondered about which local restaurants he visited for his show, but it was all under wraps.
Now it was OK for the Hausmans to confirm that yes, they are among the three local establishments without naming the other two.
“This is a very big day for us,” said Big Dave told George Cleveland and Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott on WMWV-FM’s “Morning Show” on Friday.
On the “Fiction or Fact from George’s Almanac” segment of the show, Dave said, “A letter came to me in June, which I thought it was a joke (I read it at 1 a.m. and I had to read it again when I was a little more awake).
Big Dave continued: “We were contacted by the television show ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,’ which is the No. 1-rated show on the Food Network. And that began a long process of interviewing and putting together recipes and techniques.”
He said they were confirmed to be on the show in early July and taped the show in late July.
“‘How did they hear about Big Dave’s?’ That is a commonly asked question,” said Dave. “I don’t have a definitive answer, but my guess is that Guy’s wife, Lori, is from Rhode Island and she has relatives in New Hampshire. The weekend that he visited here they had his wife’s family reunion in North Conway and my guess is that one of Guy’s wife’s relatives knew us, but I don’t know that for sure.”
He added, “What I will say is that after a few days here, Guy is a big fan of North Conway — not of our traffic, but definitely he and his wife and kids loved our town, which is cool.”
Dave talked about all the preparation, the close-ups (or “B roll” shots) of the food. “I had to make the items from beginning to end, step by step by step by step, oftentimes having to do it over and over and over again so they got the right camera shot with the right sound on it. It was it was a long, tedious day. It lasted about 17 hours,” related Dave.
After a few days off, Guy returned to Big Dave’s with his two sons, Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16, with this show being Ryder’s first, along with Guy’s crew, who Dave said have been with Fieri for years and who Dave said could not have been nicer.
It culminated with the taping of the show with invited customers, two being George Cleveland and Victoria Laracy (local liaison for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas).
In summation, Dave said, “I’m not gonna minimize how important this is. This is a big deal to us.”
As for getting an advance peak at the show? “We haven’t seen it even once. We will be watching it for the first time that night also!” he said.
So, now the world will know what we locals have long known: Not only is Big Dave’s Bagels & Deli a successful community-oriented business, but it’s going big time!
GREAT MUSIC: After bassist musician friend Al Hospers tipped me off, I was lucky enough to attend a fantastic night of Cuban and Brazilian music at Mountain Top Music’s Majestic Theatre last Saturday evening.
Swept away by the percussion-driven Latin rhythms and inspiring piano and bass interplay, I could shut my eyes and almost feel I was in a cafe in Havana or Rio.
“I’ve known Mike Levine since the mid- to late ’70s,” Al told me after the show. “I was finishing music school at the University of Miami when the guitar teacher (Randall Dollahon) saw my senior recital and asked me to join a band he had with Mike called Kepler.”
After playing together, and then moving on to respective bands and careers, Al and Mike reconnected via Facebook in the last nine years. He said it turned out Mike and his wife, Carmen, have a house in Machias, Maine, where they spend their summers. “We met up and have pulled a few gigs together,” Hospers said.
The result is not to be missed, so next time Mike and Al get together to perform, we’ll be sure to let you know, fellow music fans. Kudos, by the way, to Mke Sakash for his soaring sax bits at the show!
JEN’S FRIENDS’ 25TH: I had spent the earlier part of last Saturday participating in the phenomenally successful 25th Jen’s Friends “Climb Against Cancer” with 600 fellow contributors at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway.
A highlight was seeing many of the original board members — fraternity brothers of Doug Hill’s from UNH.
At last count, the climb had well exceeded its goal of $125,000, with the tally at $150,000 and more still coming in through this weekend. To contribute, go to jensfriends.org.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including: Linda Chisholm, Melody Nester, actor Gordon Clapp, nephew Grant C. Eastman, sister Judy E. Federowicz on Martha’s Vineyard and Realtor Jeana Dewitt (9-24); Silver Lake’s Ted Kramer (9-25); Lisa Holcomb (9-26); musician Bruce Marshall, Kim Ryan and original Mud Bowl sponsor Jim Sheehan (9-27); Belle Stafford, Becky Mulkern, the Sun’s Heather Baillargeon, avid cyclist David Kinsman, Anne Crowe-Kroger and Scott “Boomer” Demsey (9-29); Peter Rivers and Rep. Karen Umberger (9-30); and all others.
BLUE SUNDAY: The always excellent Jon Lackard Blues Band will perform at the Red Parka for the Blues Sunday Series Sept. 25. Resiiding in Vermont, John is a fantastic singer, guitarist and harmonica player.
PERFORMING at the Cormac McCarthy concert at the Farmstand in Chocorua Sunday night to bring this season’s “Feel the Barn Series” to a close.
From “Blue Cadillac” about Hank Williams to “Waltz with the Captain’s Daughter,” Cormac is a New England musical storytelling treasure — one of my all-time favorites. He’ll also be at the Cold River Radio Show at the Majestic on Oct. 16. For tickets to the Farmstand, go to thefarmstand.net.
