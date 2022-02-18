WELCOME TO FEBRUARY Vacation Week No. 1, and ski touring directors say after Thursday night’s rain, things are drying out and the groomers are doing their thing.
“We’re evaluating our snow surfaces and the groomers will be out there early Saturday morning,” said Becca Deschenes, marketing director for Cranmore Mountain Resort. “The good news is that we made so much snow earlier in the season we’ve got plenty — that gave us a solid base and we’re getting ready for a nice full and busy week with skiing and riding and our tubing park,” she said.
Thomas Prindle, marketing director at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison, concurred, noting that snowmaking crews laid down the cover good and deep earlier in the season.
“We’re 100 percent open today, and we expect to remain that way through the end of the season. We’re looking forward to a good week,” said Thomas.
Jackson Ski Touring was getting calls Friday for Microspikes rentals. Hey, you do what it takes when you’ree dealing with the whims of New England weather, right?
Doug Garland, at Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett, said they were letting the moisture drain out Friday and then as temperatures dropped, they were going to groom, followed by a second grooming.
“By the second grooming, we will get it back to a granular powder mix,” said Doug.
Bear Notch was featured nightly on “New Hampshire Chronicles,” on WMUR-TV 9, Feb. 7-11.
Be sure to check SkiNH.com for all the latest conditions at local areas (Attitash, Bear Notch, Bretton Woods, Black, Cranmore, Great Glen Trails, King Pine, MWV Ski Touring, the Resevce at Purity Spring and Wildcat).
ANTIQUES GALORE: The Omni Mount Washington Resort is getting plenty of exposure from PBS’ “Antiques Road Show,” which shot two episodes at the 1902-built grand hotel in Bretton Woods in September.
The first one aired Monday and will be featured again today at 3 p.m. on NH PBS, Channel 11, and the second is to air Monday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. Show Two will air Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. The Omni’s Craig Clemmer said there also may be a Show Three coming. Go to mainepublics.org or nhpbs.org for updates.
FAMILY CONNECTION: I don’t want to spoil the excitement for Show Two, but the billing for Episode Two says, “Discover New Hampshire treasures at Omni Mount Washington Resort, including a 1775 Stephen Eastman-carved powder horn, a Rolex Zenith Patrizzi dial Daytona watch, and a 1928-34 baseball autographs collection.” The latter includes a baseball signed by Babe Ruth, who has great ties to our area, as his daughter Julia Ruth Stevens lived in North Conway, Eaton and Conway.
Yes, Stephen Eastman — I am very proud to report that one of our family heirlooms will be featured on Show Two: It’s a powderhorn carried by our ancestor, New Hampshire soldier/drummer Stephen Eastman of Kingston, who signed on with Col. Moses McFarland’s Massachusetts regiment at the Battle of Bunker Hill.
According to the military artifacts expert on the show who spoke with my history-loving sister Mary, drummers played a key role in battle, as they delivered the officers’ command to the troops via military drumbeats that served as a code to be heard above the noise of the battlefield.
Mary has done a lot of family research on history and genealogy.
“For 200 years, this artifact has been kept in our family and was considered a very important part of our history. I told Joel Bohy, who is an expert on the American Revolution and who is writing a book on the Battle of Bunker Hill, that family lore has it that Stephen Eastman was at the Battle of Bunker Hill and he started out the show by saying, ‘Well, you’re right: I did some research and he was,’ ” she told me.
As we reported in September, it marked the first time that the 19-time Emmy Award-nominated series, now in its 26th season, had been in the Granite State.
VALLEY VISION: Speaking of good television, station manager Bill Edmunds of Valley Vision and I were talking the other day, and he said Valley Vision is seeking newbies out there who would like to produce their own show or get their footage on Channel 3. If you’re interested, call Bill at (603) 662-0100.
FREEZIN’ FOR A REASON: The 20th annual Freezin’ for a Reason plunge into Highland Lake is set for today to benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Bridgton. Go to harvesthills.org to register.
STONE MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER in Brownfield, Maine, has Ward Hayden and the Outliers Feb. 25, Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection Feb. 26 and Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur performing “Teddy and Jenny Do Nashville” March 4. Go to stonemountainartscenter.com for more.
SONG OF THE YEAR: Be sure to tune in to WMWV 93.5-FM at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to hear the 30 songs entered by local groups in this year’s “Song of the Year” contest. The three finalists will then be selected by the judges and then everyone will get to vote. Go to wmwv.com for details.
THE GRAVEL PROJECT IS next up at the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Winter Concert Series at Theater in the Wood in Intervale Feb. 25. Go to believeinbooks.org for more.
FAT TUESDAY: Looking for a great way to celebrate the season? The Heather Pierson Band is presenting a Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Concert at the Majestic Theater March 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Joining pianist Heather are Shawn Nadeau (bass), Davy Sturtevant (cornet and guitar), Craig Bryan. (drums), Mike Sakash (clarinet and saxophone), and George Wiese (trombone). The concert will feature traditional jazz, Heather’s own compositions, and Mardi Gras standards by Professor Longhair, Louis Armstrong and more. For tickets, go to mountaintopmusic.org.
Al Hospers and Jarrod Taylor performed at the Friday Night Majestic Cafe Jazz Series this past week; Laurie and Ken Turley perform Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including Mountain Top Music’s George Wiese (today); Deacon Jack Carey, the Chamber’s Janice Crawford (2-20); Alicia Mulkern Hawks, author Darin Brown, Jim Dunwell, Karen James and Deborah Burkett (2-21); Debbie Anderson, Alison Arthur, Kate Soule and George Washington (2-22); Thom Steele, Matty Bowman and Deb Fauver (2-23); Trisha Jacobson, Vicki Morse Hill and Carole Patterson (2-24); and all others.
IN CLOSING, my thanks to all who sent out shout-outs to yours truly on Facebook after I was honored along with Beth Wheatley Dyson as recipients of the Rotary Club of North Conway’s Paul Harris Fellow awards for community service and in my case, my community-based writing. As I noted at the awards at the Stonehurst Feb. 9, every person whom I’ve gotten to know through my writing has enriched my life, so thanks to everyone in this great valley of ours. Have a great Presidents’ Week.
