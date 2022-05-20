CONWAY — Hot enough for ya?
This May weekend is shaping up to be more like a July scorcher, with temps today and tomorrow expected to climb into the low 90s.
With hot sunny temperatures last Saturday, many spring skiing die-hards headed up to Mount Washington’s East Snowfields — resulting in some great shots on social media, including one that went viral taken by Ski the Whites’ Andrew Drummond showing Ledge Brewing Company co-owner/defending two-time Friends of Tuckerman team champion skier Silas Miller launching over a group of seated sun-loving skiers taking a break.
I called Andrew to ask how the shot came about, and he told me that it was a good collaborative effort.
“Silas is always up for a good time,” said Andrew, who is a five-time Friends of Tuckerman Ravine Tuckerman Inferno TuckerMan solo champ who was featured in a recent Conway Daily Sun cover for our story about skiing in Tuck’s.
But how did Silas get that big air?
“We built a really big ramp over some rocks. Silas launched and did back flips, 360s, 720s … He landed pretty flat but on some good snow,” said Andrew, who sent along a bunch of other fantastic shots.
He said fellow past FOTR Inferno competitor Gabe Ohlson of Conway also did some launches, just part of the spring ski tradition on Mount Washington.
Andrew said one could see lightning strikes down in the lower elevations of the valley as the day went on — adding to the day’s weather extremes, and who knows, perhaps the strike that started the Bemis Fire in Crawford Notch? That investigation continues — and, speaking of the fire, kudos to all who have toiled over the past week to battle the fire, which the U.S. Forest Service reported was expected to be 100 percent contained as of Friday.
Just another day on Mount Washington and week in the valley, right?
The Mt. Washington Auto Road opened last Saturday for weekend operations through Memorial Day Weekend — call (603) 466-3988 for conditions updates.
RECORD TEMPS: Just how hot was it last Saturday?
Brian Fitzgerald, director of science and education for the Mount Washington Observatory, reports that a record was set on the summit with a temperature of 62 degrees, breaking the old daily mark of 61 set in 2004 — the record for today is 61 set in 2009 and the forecast is calling for around 60-degree temps so we’ll see.
Down at the Obs’ weather station on Pine Street in North Conway, May 14 also saw a record of 89, breaking the old mark of 80 set in 2018; the forecast for today is for 90, short of the mark of 94 set in 1992.
Thanks, as always, for your report, Brian!
IT OUGHT TO MAKE FOR a good summerlike day today for all activities in the valley, including the Conway Village Congregational Church’s Spring Festival, happening today from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Church member and local historian Brian P. Wiggin says there will be tons of neat stuff, including vintage cookbooks, a crafts sale, a yard sale, plant sale and a bake sale, along with a barbecue lunch served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
LOOKING AHEAD TO Memorial Day Weekend, Kathleen Flammia says rubber duck tickets are now on sale at member establishments for the 32nd Jackson Area Chamber’s annual and always exciting Wildquack Dick Race and Music Festival, set for Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fair food, kids’ games, live entertainment with Al ”the Rev” Shafner and Dennis & Davey, a parade, silent auction and more make this one of the best ways to kick off the summer season.
For further information, go to jacksonnh.com.
IN MUSIC NEWS, the Mallett Brothers Trio presented an incredible afternoon of their original American roots music last Saturday afternoon at the Beer Garden Stage at Tuckerman Brewing Co. It was like getting to hear The Band in their Woodstock, N.Y., days — nice, folksy music that was great to hear.
A surprise for me was to be tapped on the shoulder while getting a cold Tuckerman Pale Ale and turning around to see the grinning face of my college roommate, Dave Durocher, who was en route from Marlboro to the home he and his wife are building on the coast of Maine. Nothing like running into people who knew you from way back when!
IN MUSICAL HIGHLIGHTS this weekend, Shark Martin is at Tuckerman Brewing Co. today and Rek-lis is there tomorrow, both from 3-6 p.m.
After a great Diane Blue and the Boston All-Stars show last Sunday, the Red Parka Pub is featuring another blues show this Sunday from 5-8 p.m., featuring the Shadow Riders.
FEEL THE BARN: Kimball Packard was on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Show” with Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott on Thursday morning to talk up this summer’s “Feel the Barn” series lineup at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Chocorua, which kicks of May 29 with the Suitcase Junket and continues June 5 with New Orleans blues pianist/singer Marcia Ball. Go to thefarmstand.net for details.
JON SARTY’S Aspect Productions is kicking off its Rock the Blues Concert Series on May 29 at the Barn on the Old Saco Inn and Bistro in Fryeburg, Maine, with the Blues Project featuring Jon Butcher and saxophonist Deric Dyer, with Jonathan as the opener. Go to aspectproductionsnewengland.com for ticket and series information.
WE CAN’T WAIT to have a laugh or two at the Josh & Darin Variety Show, to be premiered at the Majestic in Conway Village May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, with proceeds to benefit Jen’s Friends. If you like SNL and the old Letterman show, this is right up your alley. Special guests are Simon Crawford and Hannah-Jo Westerberg. Go to mountaintopmusic.org or call (603) 447-4737 for more info and for tickets.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we belatedly salute friend/Realtor/music enthusiast Rich “Sitch” Samia (5-17), as well as all others, including: Steve Ryan (5-23), past FOTR Inferno solo champion Ken Lubin, drummer Dan Spofford, pianist/Kismet Rock Foundation founder Michael Jewell, Paula Churchill and pickleball champion Clare Grabher (5-24); ski racing official Ted Sutton (5-25); Karen DeMonico, Elise Edgerton, Matteo Lentini, Nancy Shappell and Hannes Schneider (5-26); and Ingrid Carlson DeWitt, Hannah Sullivan Schneider and Charles R. Monaghan (5-27).
CAN YOU BELIEVE the Boston Celtics’ incredible 25-point victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night to tie their Eastern Conference Finals at 1-1? Look for more excitement today, May 21, for Game 3.
LASTLY, we Sun staffers will pay tribute to our late dedicated pressman Frank Haddy on Sunday, May 22, at the Red Fox Bar & Grille. Frank was as steady and reliable as they come. May he rest in peace, and a big thank you to Frank for his decades of service, as he was always the man who made sure our words in print got to you, our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.