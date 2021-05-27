Summer arrived boldly this week with high temperatures and humidity, inspiring many of us to fire up barbecues, shed winter clothing and even swim in Chocorua Lake. Increased traffic indicates that summer visitors are here, and are populating campgrounds, hotels and cabins and providing income for many small businesses.
The Tamworth Recycling Project would like to thank Willa Canfield for designing and painting its latest sign promoting cardboard recycling. You’ll be able to see Willa’s sign as you drive on Depot Road. Thank everyone who recycles and works on reducing plastic waste. We save money for the town and help the environment when we recycle.
Great news for South Tamworth residents and everyone who travels on Route 25. Mama Bear’s, a new store, has opened in the location of The South Tamworth Country Store, after a year of remodeling. I haven’t had a chance to visit yet, but have heard wonderful reviews that it looks great and is well-stocked with convenience store items.
Chocorua Community Church has resumed services on Sundays at 10 a.m. for weekly worship services. The Rev. Ann Cady led the opening service with the message "Filled with the Spirit." Everyone is welcome to attend and join members for coffee and fellowship following the service. The Mug Club has resumed meeting inside the church instead of Runnells Hall. For more information about worship services or the Mug Club Community Café, contact Program Director Erica Boynton at (603) 323-7186 or send an email to: programdirector@chocoruachurch.org.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library will sell calendar raffle tickets at the farmers' market on May 29. Proceeds support the library by funding items needed outside normal operating expenses and organizations supported by Altrusa International of Carroll County. There will be winners each day for the month of June. Tickets are $5 for one and $20 for five. Canopy tents are back in place behind the library with Wi-Fi and a pleasant place to work. These spaces will also be used for library programs this summer.
The Other Store has opened for in-store shopping and will serve breakfast and lunch on the deck. The new hours are Thursday to Sunday , from 8am to 2pm. Ice cream is also available! Concerts by the River will resume in the Summer.
On Tuesday, June 8, from 9 to 11 a.m., join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy for a morning of camaraderie, exercise and invasive plant control at the Brown Lot across from Chocorua Lake. Our volunteer stewards will be learning to identify some common invasive plants and how to remove and control those that might otherwise out-compete native shrubs.
Work at the Brown Lot will focus on non-native bittersweet, where large vines have made their way into the canopy. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy owns the Brown Lot, an undeveloped property located across Route 16 from the lake. Working to limit the spread of invasive plants helps to reduce the chances these species will spread to the lake shore.
Bring work gloves, a mask, clippers, water and a snack. Some tools will be available. Be prepared for bugs and ticks. Meet at The Island public access area on the lake email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number if you plan to attend.
Naturalist Lynne Flaccus has 30+ years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating people of all ages. This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and surrounding trails and woods. Go to chocorualake.org for information and follow The Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram.
On May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes at The Four Corners in Tamworth Village will host a plant sale, featuring items from local gardens, perennials, herbs, fruits, vegetables, seedlings, shrubs, ground covers and house plants.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library will be at the Tamworth Farmers' Market Saturday, May 29, to sell calendar raffle tickets. The Friends’ plant sale will take place on June 5 on the school grounds, and is a joint fundraiser for the Friends of Cook Memorial Library and Carroll County Altrusa, two organizations that support early literacy. The Cook Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Many thanks to all individuals and businesses that donated items, totaling $3,364 in prizes, including gift cards from Home Depot, Spider Web Gardens, Tamworth Farmers Market, TJ Maxx, Designed Gardens, Marie Hanson massage, Walmart, White Mountain Winery, Karla's Pet Rendezvous, Almost There, The Barnstormers, Hidden Auto Body, Ski Works, Irving gas, Bearcamp Gardens, hair salons and White Gates Farm.
Other prizes include a hanging basket, cash, photos by John Watkins and Justin Schmidt, lunch for two at The Other Store outside on the deck, a Sap House Meadery Tour, lots of great foods from Remick Farm, token packs to Funspot, maple syrup, a gift basket to Eldridge Family Sugar House, jewelry by HeiDisign and League of NH Craftsmen, feast for two at The Community School Summer Dinner, handmade soaps by Mel Streeter, a handmade cutting board by Annie Burke and Millie Streeter’s knitted socks! Also a Behr Farm Thanksgiving turkey, Yoga at Dragonfly, New Hampshire Mushroom Co. tours, knife sharpening, King Pine ski tickets and more. Even if you don't win a prize, you are still a winner by supporting all of our organizations. You may also have a free copy of “Tamworth Recollections with the purchase of a ticket.
Chocorua Art Works is preparing for the annual summer art show at Runnells Hall in conjunction with Chocorua Days on July 30 through Aug 1. Celebrate art, history and a vibrant community. If you would like to show your work the application is available at chocoruaartworks.com.
News from The Farmstand in Chocorua: “We are pleased to announce, especially after the great news from the CDC regarding vaxes and masks, that The Farmstand Feel the Barn concert series is returning on July 18. Your ticket will admit you to the grounds, but if for some reason, you aren't vaxed and don't feel comfortable sitting in the barn, you can socially distance in the dooryard or on the lawn. We'll have a canopy for inclement weather. The season opens with the legendary Chris Smither on July 18; followed by America's master mentalist Jon Stetson on Aug. 8; folk rock hero Jon Pousette Dart on Sept. 12; and local fave Alana MacDonald on Sept 19. Other tickets already available include the Soggy Poboys, a seven-piece New Orleans style jazz band on Aug. 1; comedian Mike McDonald on July 25; Bill "The Sauce Boss" Wharton (a blues guitar virtuoso who cooks a pot of gumbo on stage for everyone to eat after the show) on Aug. 15 and New Orleans' most charismatic performer, Glen David Andrews, on Aug 22.”
Tickets may be purchased on the website thefarmstand.net/thebarn.
The Tamworth Farmers’ Market has begun its 15th season. The market will be outside at the K.A Brett School, Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon. Both vendors and customers are required to wear masks while shopping. If you wish to eat lunch or listen to the market musicians you may remove your masks when your are seated at a table or have found yourselves a place on the grass. Each week the 30 to 35 tents with local farmers, artisan craftspeople, bakers and prepared food vendors. This Saturday, Beverly Woods performs hammered dulcimer tunes and folk music sponsored by Locke Falls Farm
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
