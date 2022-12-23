Heavy snow last weekend caused widespread power disruptions in New Hampshire. Homes in our immediate vicinity were without electricity for over 17 hours. Eversource crews and colleagues cleared trees and debris, assessed damage and made repairs. Ninety-nine percent of New Hampshire customers had power again by midnight on Sunday night. Bravo and thanks to everyone who worked hard in dangerous conditions to make this happen.

A special thanks this Christmas season to Tamworth Fire and Rescue. Dedicated and professional, they sacrifice time with their families to attend training and go out in adverse conditions to help friends, neighbors and strangers in need of life saving assistance. I wish all fire and rescue personnel a safe and happy Christmas.

