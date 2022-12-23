Heavy snow last weekend caused widespread power disruptions in New Hampshire. Homes in our immediate vicinity were without electricity for over 17 hours. Eversource crews and colleagues cleared trees and debris, assessed damage and made repairs. Ninety-nine percent of New Hampshire customers had power again by midnight on Sunday night. Bravo and thanks to everyone who worked hard in dangerous conditions to make this happen.
A special thanks this Christmas season to Tamworth Fire and Rescue. Dedicated and professional, they sacrifice time with their families to attend training and go out in adverse conditions to help friends, neighbors and strangers in need of life saving assistance. I wish all fire and rescue personnel a safe and happy Christmas.
The Bowles family members of Wonalencet have been prominent members of the Tamworth Fire and Rescue Department for decades. Jim Bowles will kick off this year’s Face to Face series: Zoom Conversation with Friends on Jan. 4 at 6.30 p.m. He will talk about “Tamworth Rescue, Past and Present.” Other programs will follow on Wednesdays. Details are on the Cook Memorial Library’s website at tamworthlibrary.org.
Betty Perkins of South Tamworth had a really big birthday on Dec. 22: She turned 100. Described by friends as “a quiet Tamworth treasure, still living at home, an avid reader, a Tamworth history fan and a lively, and an appreciative, wonderful person.” I understand that the Boston Post Cane is heading her way soon. Congratulations, Betty Perkins!
A terrible tragedy occurred last week which saddened our entire community: Jackleen “Jackey” Roberts of Chocorua died suddenly. She was the beloved wife of Whipple Roberts; daughter of Marilyn Nixon (Prive); mother of Whitney, Eric, Faye, Whipple and Emery, and their respective families, who include two of Jackey’s grandchildren; sisters, Melissa Pappas and Trish O’Neal; and a large extended family.
Jackey was successful academically and professionally. A graduate of Plymouth State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, she held several positions with the Governor Wentworth School District, including principal, assistant principal, classroom teacher and special education teacher. I recall seeing her at farmers markets, selling meat from the Roberts Family Farm and pressing apples for cider. She had a special love for the many horses she raised over the years.
Jackey’s family is honoring her life by creating an annual scholarship with the Tamworth Scholarship Committee, for a high school senior. Send donations to the Tamworth Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 76, Tamworth NH 03886. Condolences to all Jackey’s family and many friends and colleagues. See the complete obituary in the Dec. 19 issue of the Sun.
One of Tamworth Community Nurses Association’s roles is to arrange for volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver meals along designated routes to Tamworth recipients. As both a former post-surgical recipient of MOW and former volunteer, I can tell you that this is a wonderful and much-needed program. If you would like to consider being a volunteer driver, email tamworthnurses@yahoo.com or call (603) 323-8511
A reminder to Tamworth residents, aged 60 and over: Ossipee Concerned Citizens prepares hot meals each weekday in their spacious dining room in Center Ossipee. The staff is kind and helpful, and each entree is accompanied by vegetables and choice of items from a salad bar. Recent entrees have included roast pork, eggplant lasagna, lemon pepper fish and roast ham. Ossipee Concerned Citizens employs a nutritionist to ensure the meals are balanced. The cost is a donation of $3 a meal. For more information, call (603) 539-6851.
On a happy seasonal note, a newborn calf was born at the Remick Farm & Museum. His name is Rudolph. His picture with his mom, Rain, is on the museum’s Facebook page. For more information, go to remickmuseum.org.
