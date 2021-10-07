Absent last year owing to COVID concerns, One Book One Valley returns soon. Fans of series fiction are invited to an online book discussion of Paul Doiron’s “Mike Bowditch” series, and other great series fiction reads, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. hosted by librarians at Cook Memorial Library for local readers. All of the books in the series are available to borrow at the library. The author event is on Oct. 28. Register for the discussion at bit.ly/CML-OBOV21 or contact the library at the number below.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m., join readers from 16 area libraries and White Birch Books for an evening with Paul Doiron at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre in Conway Village. Masks and vaccines are required. There will be a virtual livestream option. There is no charge, but donations towards next year’s program will be gratefully accepted. Contact Mary Cronin at mary@tamworthlibrary.org or (603) 323-8510.
The annual meeting of the Friends of Cook Memorial Library took place on a glorious late September day behind the library by the swollen Swift River under shady trees.
Chairman Jan Hamel reported a net gain of over $5,536 during the previous year. Accomplishments year include the publication of Marge Kendrick’s note cards, the community art show calendar, the baby book program, passes for Squam Lake Science Center. She had high praise for all the board members, including a special mention of Annie Burke, who is retiring as treasurer after 14 years. The library director’s funding request, totaling $5,604 was passed unanimously.
Featured speaker, herbalist, historian and author MJ Pettengill began her presentation by describing feelings of deep sadness when she discovered the County Farm/Pauper Cemetery in Ossipee, where there are 298 unnamed graves.
She was inspired by the graves to meticulously research the origin of the unknown people and wrote: “Etched in Granite,” initially a work of non-fiction. However, the author decided to craft a historical novel to capture the essence of the era and to reach a broader audience. The story is told by three individuals who represent life on the poor farm. Thanks to Pettengill for her fascinating talk. Find out more about this local author on her website: mjpettengil.com and Facebook page and subscribe to her beautifully illustrated blog.
The Tamworth Outing Club plans to host Halloween in Tamworth Village again this year: There will be a pumpkin carving event on the History Center lawn at 1:30 p.m. Trick or treating for Tamworth kids and families will start around 5 p.m.
Chocorua Conservation hosted several events during the summer, including walks, stewardship opportunities, educational programs and barbecues. Efforts continue with Autumn Highway Cleanup, on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. Meet in the Grove at Chocorua Lake.
A Plastics Community Forum, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. A collaboration between the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, the Conway Public Library, the Cook Memorial Library, Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Tamworth Recycling Project.
Berms and Swales Stewardship will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The Island, Chocorua Lake.
A showing of the film “Dawnland,” followed by Q&A will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. via Zoom. In partnership with the Cook Library, this program is part of “Wabanaki History, Ecology, and Experiences,” a series of programs made possible through a generous grant from The Tamworth Foundation.
The monthly meeting of the Chocorua Community Association took place on Monday on zoom. Items discussed included recent real estate sales, the flower planters and concern about the speed of traffic on Page Hill Road and Route 16. The possibility of inquiring about the installation of an electronic sign indicating the speed of passing cars was discussed.
The Mug Club at the Chocorua Community Church has hosted some lively events lately, including Old Movies with popcorn and candy; a session on card making by Lyn Gilman and most recently “Red Bandana Day,” which was also a birthday celebration for everyone with an October birthday. Stop by the Mug Club whenever the open sign is outside the church.
Ann Borges can be contacted at annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.