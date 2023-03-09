By Ann Borges
March began with frigid and stormy weather on Friday, depositing a total of 16 inches of snow in our area. Saturday and Sunday were iconic days for all snow sports enthusiasts, with deep, fresh powder on ski and snowmobile trails.
A reminder that on Saturday, March 11, the Friends of Cook Memorial Library will host a book sale of gently used donated books in the downstairs meeting room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tamworth’s website has important information pertaining to heads of departments, contact numbers, job postings, meetings and important events, including the annual town election on Tuesday, March 14, at the K.A. Brett School. Polls open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following day, Wednesday, March 15, the annual town meeting will take place at K.A. Brett School, beginning at 7 p.m.
If you haven’t picked up a copy of the 2022 Town of Tamworth’s annual report, it’s available in the libraries and the town office. The cover is a bucolic photograph of our rural town featuring The Remick Farm Museum, contented cows and The Tamworth Congregational Church.
The report is dedicated to the late Jackey Roberts who died in a tragic road accident in December 2022. The dedication reads, in part: “Her love and devotion to her family, friends, students and co-workers will always be remembered. She will always remain in the hearts of her family and so many friends.”
The Chocorua Church’s daily Mug Club members have been enjoying a “Travel The World Series,” featuring Ireland and Scotland this month. Activities included reading poems, eating delicious scones and playing a “Luck of the Irish” trivia game. On March 22, “visit” Ireland and Scotland for a wee taste of food, culture, music and history.
On March 16 at 10:30 a.m. participate in Chocorua Community Church’s Mug Club’s Great Chocorua Bake Off, showcasing “the best homemade apple pie. The rules are simple: bake a 9-inch double crust apple pie and bring it to Erica’s office the morning of the contest. If you don’t bake, taste the pies and vote for the people’s choice in three categories: best appearance, best crust and best flavor. Prizes will be awarded to the winning bakers.
On Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m., the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library will present “Maple, New Hampshire’s Medicine of Connection,” a talk and slideshow with Damian Costello, live via Zoom. Author and theologian Damian Costello explores how the practice of maple sugaring in New Hampshire connects us to the land, our ancestors and all that surrounds us. He examines the Indigenous origins of sugaring differences between maple sugaring in this region and the slave-based labor used in sugar cane production. This program is free, and will not be recorded. Register in advance at bit.ly/maple-032223. You’ll receive a Zoom link in your registration confirmation email.
The Tamworth Community Nurse Association will hold an American Red Cross First Aid, CPR and AED training on Thursday, April 13, from 9 am to 1 p.m. at Cook Memorial Library. Pam Martin, LPN from the Tamworth Nurses’ office, will provide certified training. The American Red Cross charges $36 per person for the training. There is no additional fee. To sign up, contact the nurses’ office by email at tamworthnurses@yahoo.com or by phone at (603) 323-8511.
The Town of Tamworth needs a volunteer to fill an important vacancy for the emergency management team. Reporting to the emergency management director, the deputy will assist in the coordination and communication between agencies (local, state and federal depending) responding to emergency situations. The deputy will assist the director as needed on planning and responding to emergency scenarios. For more information, reach out to Emergency Management Director Zach Remick at zremick821@gmail.com.
Residents of Tamworth recently received a postal request from the Tamworth Outing Club for donations. Tamworth Outing Club supports the Tamworth Junior Ski and Snowboard Program; second Saturday and New Year’s Eve contra dances; Halloween in the Village; maintains public-use cross-country ski and snowshoe trails in Wonalancet; and Sled Dog Day in Wonalancet. Other activities include partnering with other Tamworth organizations, in particular Chocorua Lake Conservancy, for a recent Winter Fest; coordinating the fun and recreation events on Fourth of July Family Fun Day; participates in the State’s Adopt-a highway program. The Tamworth Outing Club is a highly respected and beneficial organization, so please donate if you are able.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
