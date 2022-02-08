We are having the kind of winter I remember from our early days in Tamworth: frigid cold, ice house villages appearing on lakes, snowmobiles roaring through woods, skiers on trails and fields, everywhere a winter landscape.
News from The Mug Club, the daily coffee group hosted by The Chocorua Community Church: February’s theme is “Things We Love.” The group recently had fun crafting Valentine’s Day cards with Lynn Gilman. “Warm Their Soles” is the charity project this month and The Mug Club is accepting donations of (new) children’s and adult’s socks for the Starting Point shelter in North Conway. Meanwhile, the group collects personal care items for the Community Food Center serving the needs of Tamworth and Sandwich residents. Items such as toothpaste, shampoo, soap and razors may be placed in the box in the Narthex during normal business hours. There are envelopes for financial donations.
Cook Memorial Library is hosting a series of face-to-face Zoom conversations with neighbors this winter. Join your neighbors on Zoom for a short presentation by a featured speaker, followed by time for questions and discussions on the first six Wednesdays of 2022 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. If you miss any of these you can locate them on YouTube by searching for Cook Memorial Library. The next one is scheduled for Feb. 9, featuring self publishing with Fiona Howell.
The newly formed Chocorua Library Book Club will hold its first meeting on Feb. 14 at the library and on Zoom. The book for discussion is “Our Souls at Night,” by Kent Haruf. Email librarian@chocorualibrary.org to get your Zoom log in. The library has a few of the featured books on hand, so stop by and pick up a copy. The Book Club meets on the third Monday of the month at 10 a.m. at the library.
The town website tamworthnh.org includes a lot of interesting information, not only about scheduled meetings, and administrative changes, but also about job openings: they include that of finance officer (part time); town administrator (full time) and police sergeant (full time).
The transfer station improvement committee will hold an informational meeting at Runnells Hall on Feb. 8 at 6.30 p.m. They hope to receive input from residents of Tamworth on proposed Tamworth Transfer Station improvements, funding and grant application from the USDA. The conceptual plans are on the town website. There is also a remote option (go to tamworthnh.org).
Filing of candidates for open positions as of Friday, Jan. 28, include the following: two selectmen (three year), Karl Behr and Lianne Prentice; one moderator (two year), Chris Canfield; one treasurer, Andrea (Annie) Burke; one trustee of the trust funds (three years), Robert Seston; one cemetary trustee (three years), Bruno Siniscalchi; three library trustees (three years), Lillian Prillaman, Kristine Rines and Paul Priestman; two planning board members (three years), John Szczesny, Nicholas G. Grant, Sheldon Perry and Whipple D. Roberts; one supervisor of the checklist (two years), Sharon Nothnagle; supervisor of the checklist (two years), Diane Bowles; one fireward-north (three years), James C. Bowles; and fireward-south (three years) Zach Remick.
School election March 8: two school board members (three years), Kevin Mahoney and Kathi Padget; one clerk (one year), Eleanor J. Elbert and Lorna Gordon; one treasurer, Will Drew and Lorna Gordon; and one moderator (one year), Paul Chant.
The brave and weatherproof folks who run the Tamworth Farmers Market will be selling locally raised beef, pork and lamb to grace your tables along with Brookford Farm’s organic roasting veggies. Buy a loaf of Sunnyfield Bread, dairy, prepared food, fresh fish, maple syrup and honey and honey. This Saturday outside at the KA BrettSchool 10 a.m. to noon.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.