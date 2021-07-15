Independence Day celebrations came late this year. The parade was canceled and fireworks were moved to Friday, July 10, owing to inclement weather. We arrived early at the school, and enjoyed the band. Vendors were selling hotdogs, hamburgers, drinks and popcorn. The viewing area soon started to fill up with excited families, many from nearby towns, and we waited for dusk to arrive, watching young children blowing bubbles. The fireworks began at about 9:30 p.m. and, as usual, they were amazing. Thanks to Tamworth Fire and Rescue and Tamworth Police Department for their helpful and reassuring presence. On our return home, the road was lined with cars, their occupants enjoying the fireworks from a distance.
On Sunday afternoon, jazz lovers enjoyed a concert by the river behind The Other Store with conviviality and ice cream from seats on the deck and chairs on the lawn, listening to featured musicians jazz saxophonist Mike Sakash with pianist Mike Beling. Sakash, former director of Mountain Top Music Center, is the current Music Director at Fryeburg. Beling is a jazz pianist, organist and instructor at Bates College. A special thanks to season sponsors: Jerry Knirk, his wife Cam Spence, and Wyatt Berri. Thanks also to The Other Store staff for hosting this enjoyable event.
Belle Stafford, manager of The Other Store shared that the Hardware section of the store will be transformed into a commercial bakery next year. To that end, hardware inventory will need to be liquidated to make room for the conversion. Owner Kate Thompson is hoping that an entrepreneur may wish to purchase the hardware perhaps to start some kind of retail operation in another location. Interested parties, contact Katy at The Other Store.
If you'd like to learn about insects, join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Library for “Insects for Beginners” on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m., live via Zoom. Led by educator and insect enthusiast, Linda Graetz, this informative 90-minute Zoom class will focus on seven common insect orders and discuss: life cycles, the roles they play in the environment, and unique behaviors and physical characteristics of the animals in these groups. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-insects.
On Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s C.C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy naturalist led group to look for insects in fields and woods, explore and learn together, describe, observe, and share.
Wear sunscreen, long pants and close-toed shoes. The free outdoor program is limited to 20 participants; register in advance on website at bit.ly/CLC-insect-walk. Children 8 and up are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult. If you have not yet been vaccinated, please bring a mask for moments when social distancing is not possible.
Presenter Linda Graetz is an educator and photographer who spent thirty years in museum and art education. An avid birder since the late 1970s, she turned most of her attention to nature on her retirement. She trained as a teacher/naturalist at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm and taught there for more than 10 years.
Cook Memorial Library will be presenting a program inviting people to share thoughts about the pandemic. On Saturday, July 31 at 4 p.m. the Riverside Serenade will be a two-part music-making and storytelling program.
For the storytelling part, people are invited to share your reflections on perseverance, forgiveness, joy, regret, reassurance or anything else you wish your earlier self had known, with or without notes. See cooklibrary.org for guidelines and help available
The Tamworth Community Nurse Association is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels. To begin training you shadow a driver to become acquainted with the route and routines .Once trained you will be responsible for a route. Meals , packed in coolers are picked up at Ossipee Concerned Citizens and delivered before 1 p.m. This is a great volunteer opportunity for families, friends, or a company to sponsor an employee to give back to the community.
Anyone interested is invited to complete a Driver Volunteer Enrollment at tamworthnurses.org/mow-volunteer. Call 323-8511 to speak to Marletta, Tamworth Meals on Wheels coordinator and the administrative assistant at the Tamworth Community Nurse Association.
For seniors able to drive, meals are served at Ossipee Concerned Citizens in Center Ossipee starting at noon from Monday to Friday. You need to call in advance (603) 539 6851 and order your meal for that day and indicate if you wish to eat in or take out. Tamworth residents are invited to order meals for Monday by calling Melanie at (603) 323-8085 by the previous Friday. Meals will be delivered to the Townhouse for pickup at noon.
Chocorua Day is coming the very last day of July. And Chocorua Day is more than just a day:
Art Work’s Art Show and Sale opens Friday July, 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., opening reception, then Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Saturday:
Chocorua Library annual book sale; Chocorua Church open house, ice cream served from a vintage trailer, games for kids of all ages; Chocorua story time; barbecue lunch; Citizen of the Year awards for 2020 and 2021; and Afternoon in the Park with water games for kids of all ages and the sounds of the Elderly Brothers; guided walk in the park with Chocorua Lake Conservancy director Lynn Flaccus
Chocorua Day is made possible through the combined efforts of Art Works, Runnells Hall, Chocorua Library, Posner and Vachon Productions, Chocorua Community Church, Chocorua Park and Dam, Chocorua Lake Conservation and Chocorua Community Association.
Our community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved resident: Kent Hemingway Sr. on July 11 . A celebration of Kent’s life will be held at the Tamworth History Center on Wednesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. with a reception following. Contributions may be made in Kent’s name to the Tamworth Visiting Nurse Association, Main St., Tamworth, NH 03886. Condolences to all Kent’s family and many friends.
Please send items to this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
