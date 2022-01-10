CONWAY — Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. With the turn of the new year, we are all reflecting on how we can put our best foot forward in 2022.
New Year’s resolutions often revolve around improvement, strengthening and growth within ourselves. This year, let’s consider how we can grow and strengthen our community. Let’s set our priorities toward building relationships, meeting new friends and interacting with others.
Our adult programs offer many opportunities to build socialization into your weekly routine. We have programs at all times of the day, every day of the week, with a wide variety of focuses. We have programs for athletes with high intensity drop-in sports, low-key sports for those who still want to move but with low impact activities, and games groups for those who are looking for more of a mental exercise.
If you’re an athlete looking for some competition, consider joining basketball on Monday nights or soccer on Friday nights. Night owls can catch up with one of our many late night soccer sessions throughout the week. These programs are drop in, but be sure to register online with our seasonal registration form before you join which can be found at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports on our website. Our soccer and basketball communities are a group of fun and competitive people.
If you are interested in moving, but looking for something a bit lower impact, consider pickle ball or Carroll County YMCA’s Senior Sneakers. With high demand for pickle ball sessions, you’ll need to sign up for sessions in advance. Consider checking out beginner sessions first if you’re just starting. The pickle ball community is an extraordinary group of warm and welcoming people.
For those looking to exercise their minds, we have a number of different groups who meet regularly. Game groups include MahJong, Canasta, Magic the Gathering, and OLLI’s cribbage and train dominoes sessions. Additionally, we have a sewing group and an acoustic jam group.
If you are struggling with addiction, social support might be the most important thing you can find for yourself this year. Consider joining one of the many 12 Step Program Meetings (also known as AA) at the community center. Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The AA community is an incredible group of compassionate and supportive people.
We are all still dealing with isolation and quarantine as the pandemic sweeps through our valley and overwhelms our hospital, but we have come so far in understanding how we can continue to safely connect with each other. Our programs require masks at all times, health screenings, and limit group sizes to small cohorts. Our brand new building is equipped with fresh air exchangers to keep fresh air moving through each space. If you are healthy and taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we welcome you to join our community to connect with others.
If you have an idea for a group that you would like to start, we have an easy structure for our programs that we can plug your idea into and get started. Contact Robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
The Micro Gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical, and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull up bar. The room has a large flat screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the Micro Gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, visit northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
Youth sports have already started, but we have a couple of spots left in K-1 basketball and Nordic skiing. Registration for youth sports is now on our website. Visit northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register and pay online. Register now to secure your child’s spot.
Four Your Paws Only Dog Obedience Class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Visit fouryourpawsonly.com/Obedience-Classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
Carrie McLane Burkett
Executive Director
North Conway Community Center
603-356-2096
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.