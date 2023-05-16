By Tim Scott

For anyone who has been 17, it was likely a watershed year. For me, it came and went going on 50 years ago last January and it ushered in an unprecedented couple of years of what would become wonderful, memorable and life-changing coming of age experiences. Most of us graduate from high school around this time, and with this newly gained independence many of us go off to college, or follow some other path, or career, or education, all of which usher in a time of new beginnings, growth and adventures.

