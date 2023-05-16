For anyone who has been 17, it was likely a watershed year. For me, it came and went going on 50 years ago last January and it ushered in an unprecedented couple of years of what would become wonderful, memorable and life-changing coming of age experiences. Most of us graduate from high school around this time, and with this newly gained independence many of us go off to college, or follow some other path, or career, or education, all of which usher in a time of new beginnings, growth and adventures.
I hazard to say that turning 17 in 1973 was likely much different than what it feels like today. A late teenager of that age in 2023 has likely emerged from a vastly different upbringing and set of circumstances, both within their families and out in the world, than was once the norm.
The same could be said about any generation, I suppose. Even so, there are coming of age moments that are as surely the same on down through the years. For me, the sudden and delicious freedom of owning a car was transformational, as was the associated opportunity for spontaneous adventure that this newly unsupervised mobility instantly brought to life. Almost simultaneously, new friendships and even semi-serious romantic relationships began to form, much like the new buds of springtime and driven by the lure and promise of new horizons. Also at play were all of those first-ever experiences that come with growing independence, even as the influence and oversight of parents quickly faded away. There was no looking, or turning, back.
So today, someone, somewhere is turning 17, and I wonder what they feel about this milestone in a world that is increasingly unfamiliar to those of us who’ve gone before. Do they feel the fresh joy and anticipation that the world ahead is their oyster, as we once did? Or do they instead wonder what the uncertain, increasingly conflict ridden future holds for them?
It certainly feels like the same infinite possibilities we once enjoyed may have dimmed in the harsh lights of early 2023. Fifty years ago we were instead afraid of being drafted in a distant and unpopular war. We were increasingly on the fence about a sitting president named Nixon, a hunch that would prove right just about a year later.
The inspiration of the first Earth Day was just a year old and the world’s energy, ecology, and the environment were yet to find their voices in our daily lexicon. And all the while we pumped 40-cent-a-gallon leaded gas into mostly large hand-me-down cars while slathering on suntan oil instead of sunscreen. Were those simpler, more innocent times, perhaps?
Today’s 17-year-old is facing a moodier horizon, a time filled with public discord over so many once thought to be ordinary things. Divisions have appeared everywhere and unlike once, when civil debate brought accord, or at least some compromise when the shared result ruled the day. Were we friendlier then or more selfish now? And so are we less likely to accommodate and help others than I imagine we once did? Does this young person recognize the bumpy path that lies ahead, or am I just projecting through the alarm of late middle aged eyes?
Or maybe it’s no different at all, 17 still being the age of emancipation no matter the condition of our world. Just maybe the late-teen of today sees their world through the same, fresh and age-appropriate eyes in spite of it all. Over the months and years ahead perhaps they will still find adventure, friendship, love, and yet unknown pleasures, along with the always unexpected gifts of the good and bad luck that dot and shape our lives. Fifty years ago, I was having the time of my life, and for their sake I hope that they will, too.
